PM Paetongtarn was named one of 114 top global leaders under 40 by WEF’s Young Global Leaders forum as she prepares to host Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Bangkok ahead of his planned meeting with Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing amid ongoing regional peace efforts.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was listed on Thursday as among 114 top world leaders under the age of 40. The accolade came from the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL). It came on the day before the 38-year-old Prime Minister is due to welcome her Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim to Bangkok. Mr Anwar is understood to be ready to meet Burmese leader Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok on Thursday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will welcome Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Bangkok. However, the day before, she was feted by an international body based in Switzerland. The Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL), an initiative by the World Economic Forum (WEF), listed Prime Minister Paetongtarn as one of 114 top global leaders under 40.

The body has over 1,400 members across the world from 120 countries. At length, they are business leaders, officials, artists, activists and politicians.

Ms. Paetongtarn is the youngest female Prime Minister in Thailand’s history and indeed in Asia. She is also Thailand’s second female Prime Minister, following her aunt, exiled former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Of course, she is additionally the youngest daughter of former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn’s inclusion on YGL list hailed as global recognition of new generation of Thai leadership

Her inclusion in the 2025 cohort of the YGL list reflects growing international recognition of her role. Ms Paetongtarn, or ‘Ung Ing’, is viewed abroad as a transformative young leader. According to Government House spokesman Jirayu Huangsap, the selection is more than just a personal accolade. He saw it instead as a reflection of how Thailand’s leadership is being viewed globally.

The YGL list honours individuals under 40 who are seen as agents of change. At length, they are nominated by peers and evaluated for their achievements, leadership, and global impact. This year’s list comprises individuals from a diverse array of professions, countries, and cultural backgrounds. The final list reflects the initiative’s aim to spotlight dynamic leaders who embody collaboration and problem-solving.

Mr. Jirayu noted that Ms. Paetongtarn’s selection was based on her “vision and leadership” qualities. Furthermore, he insisted these have already begun to manifest in concrete actions despite her short tenure.

PM praised for swift action on social issues and revitalising her father’s flagship health policies

For instance, her swift response to social issues—ranging from tackling call centre scams and drug problems to disaster preparedness—Mr. Jirayu said, has drawn praise at home and abroad.

Moreover, she has championed flagship policies including economic stimulus through digital wallets. The PM at the same time has pushed a reinvigoration of the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme. This was pioneered by her father Thaksin Shinawatra.

Most recently, she has taken the helm of the Thai Soft Power Committee. This is working to elevate Thai cultural events like Songkran to international prominence.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL) was founded by World Economic Forum (WEF) boss Klaus Schwab in 2004. Presently, the ruling Pheu Thai government and top Thai business leaders are active participants in the World Economic Forum (WEF). Certainly, this includes its agenda for improved world governance and business development.

Recognition follows the Time 100 listing and rising global profile through engagement in world forums

The Prime Minister’s recognition also comes on the heels of her listing in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Certainly, it further demonstrates the rising momentum of her international profile.

Her active engagement in global forums—most recently, Davos—has strengthened Thailand’s outreach to investors and global institutions. Meanwhile, it is contributing to renewed confidence in the country’s economic prospects.

In particular, this trend was set by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Mr. Srettha previously led large Thai delegations to the organisation’s annual retreats in Davos. This took place from January 20–24 2025, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn also leading a strong Thai delegation. It included not only the PM but some of her top ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. Mr. Pichai is presently Thailand’s Minister of Finance.

Nonetheless, the World Economic Forum (WEF) organisation and its founder Klaus Schwab continue to attract controversy. Many right-wing parties and figures challenge the organisation’s mission.

Trump’s speech at Davos clashes with WEF values as Thai delegation seeks investor confidence boost

At this year’s event, for example, US President Donald Trump addressed the retreat by video link. At length, he stunned many participants with his promise to protect American citizens’ right to free speech. Furthermore, President Trump criticised diversity and inclusion policies.

His remarks notably were quite at odds with the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s agenda. Meanwhile, Thai officials and ministers who attended Davos did so particularly to help generate confidence and attract investment in Thailand. The Thai delegation, under Paetongtarn’s leadership, aimed to strengthen international trade and financial links. At this time, this is a goal viewed as vital amid rising global economic uncertainty.

On the day after the YGL announcement, Ms. Paetongtarn will welcome Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, at Government House in Bangkok. The working visit marks a significant step in bilateral relations. Indeed, it continues a dialogue that began with her official visit to Malaysia in December 2024. It has been sustained via direct communication between the two leaders, including a recent phone call on April 5, 2025.

Malaysia–Thailand ties deepen as Paetongtarn and Anwar discuss trade, borders and ASEAN progress

Their discussions will focus on infrastructure development, boosting trade and tourism connectivity, enhancing border security, and expanding cooperation in southern Thailand to build peace and stability.

They also plan to review progress on regional agreements under Malaysia’s current chairmanship of ASEAN. The 10-nation community has positioned itself as a key regional bloc in a year of projected economic growth.

Certainly, the visit by Prime Minister Anwar is expected on Thursday to see a critical meeting. That will be between the Malaysian leader and Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing. This is thought to be engineered by Ms. Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin Shinawatra. Mr Thaksin is presently an adviser to Malaysia while it chairs the ASEAN bloc.

Thaksin sees value in peace meeting as Anwar prepares to raise rescue worker safety in Burma talks

Last Sunday, Mr. Thaksin said he thought the meeting could be worthwhile in advancing peace. It comes as the conflict-torn country has recently suffered from the devastating March 28th earthquake. The quake has claimed over 3,600 lives and destroyed over 5,000 buildings.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has meanwhile played down prospects for the talks. In particular, he has suggested he is focused on discussing the safety of Malaysian rescue workers presently in Burma.

However, talks may also translate into a possible extension to a fragile and patchy ceasefire. Nevertheless, it is thought that opposition forces involved in the Burmese conflict are opposed to rapprochement with the despised military government at this time.

Further reading:

Burma’s Min Aung Hlaing to meet Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim in Bangkok on Thursday in peace push

China closes border crossings with Burma after bomb attack on its consulate in Mandalay last week

Arakan Army on the verge of seizing Burma’s western Rakhine State as junta power collapses there

Burma’s General Min Aung Hlaing suffers more setbacks as his regime moves towards collapse

Ex-Senator gives PM Srettha 50:50 odds on surviving this Wednesday. Not impressed with his defence

Either way, Thailand faces political upheaval after the August 14th court decision on the PM’s future

Constitutional Court update: Senate race gets the all clear while PM and Move Forward must wait til July

Political maelstrom may be unleashed in June with potential crises brewing and coming to a climax

Wissanu is back in government service as the aura of political instability returned to Thailand this week

PM survives Constitutional Court’s call in a close run thing raising real questions over his future

PM Srettha Thavisin could be temporarily toppled from power on Thursday by the Constitutional Court

Cabinet reshuffle sees Pheu Thai tighten ship as it readies to drive the economy and digital wallet at full steam

Thaksin’s real influence hinted at with a lunchtime meeting at his daughter’s central Bangkok hotel in Ploenchit