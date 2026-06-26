Thailand is overhauling its future with 22,200 new doctors, researchers sent into private industry and a high-tech AI drive as Dr Cheng unveils a sweeping plan to tackle an ageing population, boost innovation and strengthen long-term economic growth.

Thailand has launched one of its boldest higher education and innovation reforms in decades, with Deputy Prime Minister Yotchanan Wongsawat, or Dr Cheng, unveiling a sweeping strategy to send university researchers into private industry, train 22,200 new doctors, fast-track high-tech graduates and position the kingdom as an ASEAN leader in artificial intelligence. The far-reaching ‘Talent Mobility’ plan comes as Thailand confronts a rapidly ageing population and a shrinking workforce, forcing a radical overhaul of education, healthcare and research to safeguard future economic competitiveness.

Deputy Prime Minister Yotchanan Wongsawat, or Dr Cheng, has unveiled a new Talent Mobility programme allowing university researchers and professors to work directly in private companies without losing employment benefits.

Simultaneously, the government approved plans to train an additional 22,200 doctors over the next decade through 22 medical schools. The twin initiatives are central to a broader strategy to prepare Thailand for an ageing population while building a more skilled workforce for a digitally driven economy.

Professor Dr Yotchanan, who also serves as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, announced the measures after chairing the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council at Government House on Wednesday, June 24.

Government approves 5-pronged strategy to strengthen skills, healthcare and long-term competitiveness

Ministers, senior officials and specialists from several agencies attended the meeting. Afterwards, the council endorsed five policy areas covering education, healthcare, poverty reduction and advanced technology. Together, officials said the measures will strengthen Thailand’s long-term competitiveness.

The strategy reflects mounting demographic pressure. Thailand has already become an aged society, with more than 20% of its population over 60 years old. Within the next decade, that proportion is expected to exceed 30%, making Thailand a super-aged society.

At the same time, the working-age population is forecast to shrink steadily. As a result, policymakers believe productivity must increasingly depend on better skills, higher wages and stronger innovation rather than labour supply alone.

At the centre of the programme is a new Talent Mobility framework designed to move university expertise directly into the private sector. Researchers and professors will be able to work with private companies without sacrificing government employment benefits.

Talent Mobility scheme removes barriers between universities and industry while boosting innovation

Their time in industry will continue to count as full government service. In addition, scholarship obligations may be fulfilled through private-sector work, while research completed with companies will remain valid for academic promotion. Officials believe the changes remove long-standing barriers between universities and industry.

Initially, the scheme will concentrate on Bio-Circular-Green industries and major corporations. However, the ministry expects the benefits to spread well beyond those sectors. University research will be channelled more quickly into commercial development.

Consequently, businesses should gain faster access to new technologies and specialist expertise. The longer-term objective is to help Thai companies compete through innovation instead of lower production costs.

As part of the same strategy, the council expanded the Higher Education Sandbox programme. The initiative breaks away from conventional university teaching by linking education directly with employers. So far, 24 new courses have received approval. Collectively, they are expected to produce 26,620 highly skilled graduates.

Education Sandbox links universities with employers to produce 26,620 graduates for future industries

One example highlighted by the ministry is Chulalongkorn University’s Computer Engineering and Digital Technology programme. Students undertake practical learning from their first year rather than waiting until later stages.

They also complete internships with more than 200 participating companies. According to ministry figures, around 80% of first-year students perform as well as, or better than, third-year students in conventional programmes. Officials said the model allows students to identify their strengths earlier while gaining practical workplace experience.

The ministry is also reshaping university education around future industries. New programmes include Emergency Medical Engineering, Semiconductor Engineering, Microelectronics Design, AI Engineering, Cybersecurity and Rail Systems Engineering. Notably, semiconductor specialists will receive particular attention. Officials expect that industry to emerge as one of Thailand’s next major economic drivers.

Healthcare formed another cornerstone of the council’s decisions. The second phase of Thailand’s national doctor training programme will produce another 22,200 doctors over the next 10 years. The expansion involves 22 medical schools nationwide.

Expanded doctor training to transform healthcare access as Thailand has a rapidly ageing population

Once completed, the doctor-to-population ratio is expected to improve from one doctor per 922 people to one per 650 by 2037. That would increase the country’s medical workforce to more than 97,763 doctors, improving healthcare access, particularly in underserved provinces.

On another front, the council approved an expanded poverty reduction strategy built around universities and research. The programme addresses economic opportunity, well-being, health, education and social protection.

Initially, it will operate across 20 pilot provinces. According to official figures, more than 1.24 million people living in poverty have already been identified. Separately, over 385,000 have entered welfare systems through referrals, while researchers have developed 458 poverty reduction models.

Economic targets also featured prominently. The government wants to increase Thailand’s unicorn start-ups from three to seven. Innovation-based SMEs are expected to generate 75 billion baht in revenue. In parallel, smart farming programmes aim to lift annual household income from 236,000 baht to 600,000 baht among participating farmers.

Quantum strategy and artificial intelligence plans target Thailand’s next generation of technology leaders

Looking further ahead, the council approved Thailand’s quantum economy strategy. The framework focuses on industrial applications, cybersecurity, specialist training and domestic quantum hardware manufacturing. However, Dr Yotchanan said Thailand would concentrate on commercial applications instead of competing to build quantum computers.

“Quantum is a technology of the future that is truly possible if we dare to change our way of thinking,” he said.

“Even though there is no clear winner in this technology war, we will focus on applying quantum to add value in industries where we are skilled, rather than directly competing in building quantum computers.”

Finally, the council designated advanced artificial intelligence as a national priority. The government wants Thailand to become a developer rather than simply a user of AI technology.

To support that ambition, officials will expand specialist training, strengthen national data resources and invest in GPU infrastructure. Ultimately, the strategy seeks to establish Thailand as ASEAN’s leading centre for medical AI and bio-AI while building stronger national AI capability.

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