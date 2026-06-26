Argentinian football star Messi steals the World Cup show in Bangkok where the 2026 tournament is a hit

Bangkok has gone World Cup mad as Lionel Messi and Argentina dominate a new poll, Monomax’s last-minute TV rights deal delivers every match and football gambling surges, with nearly three-quarters of residents reporting exposure before the July 19 final.

Bangkok has been swept up by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a new Ban Somdej Poll showing overwhelming support for Argentina and Lionel Messi as packed sports bars, soaring television audiences and booming spending grip the capital. The Argentine star is shining in his record-breaking sixth World Cup. Yet a darker trend is gathering pace. Nearly three-quarters of residents say they have encountered football gambling, while most expect betting to surge before the final. Messi’s record-breaking form and Monomax’s dramatic last-minute rescue of Thailand’s World Cup television rights have turned the tournament into one of the kingdom’s biggest sporting events in years.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has tightened its grip on Bangkok, with Argentina and Lionel Messi emerging as overwhelming public favourites. However, the tournament has also intensified concern over illegal football gambling.

A new Ban Somdej Poll shows strong backing for the defending champions while revealing widespread exposure to betting and expectations of further growth before the July 19 final.

The Ban Somdej Poll Centre at Ban Somdej Chaopraya Rajabhat University surveyed 1,197 Bangkok residents between June 17 and June 19. Researchers said the sample comfortably exceeded the minimum required under Taro Yamane’s formula. For populations above 100,000, that formula requires at least 1,111 respondents to achieve a 95% confidence level with a margin of error below 3%.

Poll highlights Bangkok’s massive backing for Argentina and Messi as World Cup fever sweeps the capital

Assistant Professor Dr Sing Singkhachon, chairman of the Ban Somdej Poll Centre, said the findings reflected the World Cup’s enormous appeal across the capital. At the same time, they highlighted mounting concern over football gambling as the tournament enters its decisive stages.

This year’s competition is already the biggest in World Cup history. FIFA expanded the finals from 32 to 48 teams. Consequently, the fixture list increased from 64 to 104 matches. The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 until July 19.

Twelve groups of four teams now compete in the opening phase. The top two teams qualify automatically. Meanwhile, the eight best third-placed sides also progress into the knockout rounds. The final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Thailand again failed to qualify. Even so, football has once again captured the country’s imagination. Bangkok has embraced the tournament with late-night screenings, packed sports bars and busy restaurants. English Premier League football already dominates the sporting calendar. Therefore, the World Cup has found an enormous audience despite the absence of the national team.

Bangkok embraces late-night World Cup action as football fever spreads across the city’s nightlife

Across Sukhumvit, Silom and Sathorn, venues remain open deep into the night. North American kick-off times have done little to reduce demand. Instead, supporters gather until dawn to watch the world’s biggest football stars.

Hospitality businesses have reported stronger food and beverage sales. Retailers have also benefited from increased demand for televisions, football shirts and tournament merchandise. Broadcasters, advertisers and streaming platforms are competing aggressively for viewers throughout the month-long competition.

The survey shows Bangkok residents have clear favourites. Argentina led every nation, attracting support from 29.9% of respondents. France followed with 19.2%. England ranked third on 11.9%. Spain secured 10.7%, while Brazil completed the leading group with 7.2%.

Notably, Lionel Messi dominated the Golden Boot vote. The Argentina captain attracted 28.4% support to finish as the tournament’s top scorer. France striker Kylian Mbappé followed on 18.4%. England captain Harry Kane received 13.7%. Portugal veteran Cristiano Ronaldo secured 12.4%. Norway striker Erling Haaland rounded out the top five with 5.6%.

Messi’s sensational World Cup form reinforces his status as Thailand’s favourite player and top scorer

Those figures underline Messi’s remarkable popularity in Thailand. Significantly, this is the player’s sixth World Cup, a record. Even at 39, he remains football’s biggest global attraction. Moreover, his performances have strengthened that reputation. Argentina opened its campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City on June 16.

Messi scored all three goals, producing the first World Cup hat-trick of his career. He also equalled Miroslav Klose’s men’s World Cup scoring record of 16 goals. In parallel, he became only the second player, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, to score in five different World Cups.

His outstanding form continued only days later. Messi scored both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria. As a result, he reached five goals from his opening two matches. That return has strengthened his position as favourite for the Golden Boot while keeping Argentina among the strongest contenders for the title.

His performances have also transformed Thailand’s World Cup television coverage. Before the tournament began, the competition almost disappeared from Thai screens. Negotiations over broadcasting rights repeatedly stalled. Consequently, Thailand became one of the last countries in Southeast Asia without a confirmed television agreement. Public concern grew as the opening match approached.

Last-minute Monomax rights agreement transformed Thailand’s World Cup coverage almost overnight

That uncertainty ended only hours before kick-off. Jasmine International and its streaming platform Monomax secured a last-minute agreement with FIFA worth about US$70 million, or approximately ฿2.3 billion.

The contract covered not only the 2026 World Cup but also the 2030 tournament and other FIFA competitions. In response, Monomax immediately became Thailand’s principal World Cup broadcaster.

The agreement reshaped the broadcasting landscape overnight. Monomax now streams all 104 matches. Separately, more than 40 key fixtures, including the opening match and final, are available on free-to-air television. The deal removed fears that Thailand could miss football’s biggest event. It also gave Monomax one of the country’s strongest sports rights portfolios.

Messi quickly became the centrepiece of that strategy. Monomax promoted every Argentina match heavily across television and digital platforms. His pursuit of another World Cup title attracted committed football supporters and casual viewers alike. On another front, social media discussion surged whenever Argentina played. Match highlights generated strong online engagement, while subscriber numbers also benefited from the tournament’s biggest star.

The Ban Somdej Poll, however, identified another powerful trend. Football gambling remains deeply embedded throughout the competition. Some 73.7% of respondents said they had encountered football betting. Additionally, 60.9% described gambling as commonplace. Another 56.6% believed betting activity would increase during the 2026 World Cup.

Poll finds widespread football gambling as Bangkok residents call for tougher action during the tournament

Researchers also examined how gambling promotions reach the public. Facebook ranked first, accounting for 36% of reported betting invitations. TikTok followed on 20.9%. SMS messages represented 16.5%. X accounted for 7%, while Line contributed 6.5%. Collectively, those figures illustrate the growing role of digital platforms in promoting illegal football betting.

Public confidence in enforcement appeared mixed. The largest group, representing 42.9%, said they were unsure whether officials were taking sufficiently strict action. Even so, respondents strongly favoured tougher enforcement. Some 74% wanted stronger government action during the tournament. Furthermore, 59% said they would report football gambling if they encountered it.

The poll also identified a sporting dividend. Some 39.2% believed the World Cup had encouraged greater interest in exercise through football. As part of this, respondents linked the tournament with wider participation rather than simply television viewing.

Taken together, the findings show the World Cup’s extraordinary influence across Bangkok. The tournament dominates television audiences, nightlife, retail spending and social media. At the same time, it has intensified concern over illegal football gambling. Argentina and Lionel Messi remain the tournament’s dominant public favourites. Meanwhile, football betting continues to shadow one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Further reading:

Monomax Sports secures rights to 2026 World Cup with a last minute 2.3 billion baht deal for 2030 tournament also

Time running out for the World Cup as Thailand still has no TV deal just days before kick off in Mexico

Talks over World Cup TV rights for Thailand falter as sponsors show a lack of interest and cost surges

Prime Minister promises the Thai public free access to the 2026 World Cup despite 1.3 billion baht price

World Cup all set to be available on free-to-air TV in a vital boost to the foreign tourism industry

Flight connectivity dogs tourism recovery as Immigration Bureau warns travellers of delays

Travel to Thailand rebounding despite inflation and higher fares, now nearly 2 million a month

Thailand turns to Russia as foreign tourist revenue is projected to be only 21% of 2019 record figure

Thailand’s once mighty foreign tourism industry lastingly damaged with lower spends and numbers

Nightlife until 4 am as poll shows plans to move foreign tourism upmarket a ‘recipe for disaster’

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