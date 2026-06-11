JAS pulled off a dramatic last-minute FIFA coup with a ฿2.3 billion deal just hours before the World Cup began in Mexico, securing every match for Thailand, including the 2030 event, reshaping the sports TV market and sending its shares soaring before the SET stepped in.

With the clock ticking towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup kick-off in Mexico, Jasmine International (JAS) pulled off a dramatic eleventh-hour coup, ending Thailand’s broadcasting crisis with a ฿2.3 billion FIFA deal covering 104 matches and rights until 2030, reshaping the country’s sports media landscape and triggering a Stock Exchange of Thailand trading suspension amid a surge in investor interest. The deal has made Monomax Sports the go-to streaming service for Thai audiences seeking access to the tournament.

Just hours before the 2026 FIFA World Cup opened in Mexico, Thailand’s long struggle over broadcasting rights ended with a surprise late-night agreement. Jasmine International Public Company Limited (JAS) announced on Thursday that it had secured an exclusive FIFA rights package worth approximately ฿2.3 billion.

The announcement came only hours before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. Thai audiences were due to see the first kick at 2 a.m. on Friday, June 12. As a result, months of uncertainty over legal access to the world’s biggest football tournament ended at the final moment.

For much of the year, negotiations had focused on the rising cost of the rights. FIFA was reportedly seeking about ฿1.3 billion for the 2026 competition alone. In response, government agencies examined possible financial support to secure broadcasts on free national television.

Private JAS agreement ends funding uncertainty and delivers FIFA rights package until 2030

Those plans faced commercial challenges. Many matches would be played during Thailand’s overnight hours. Consequently, some potential sponsors questioned the value of major investments.

The breakthrough eventually came from the private sector. JAS agreed to a broader US$70 million package, equivalent to approximately ฿2.3 billion. The agreement extends beyond the 2026 competition and runs until 2030.

The rights package includes the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Notably, it also includes the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, marking the tournament’s centenary.

The 2026 competition will be the largest in World Cup history. For the first time, 48 nations will compete. The United States, Canada and Mexico will host 104 matches between June 11 and July 19.

Such expansion significantly increased the value of global media rights. JAS confirmed that every match would be shown live through its Monomax streaming service. At the same time, more than 40 matches, including the opening fixture and final, will also appear free-to-air on MONOMAX SPORTS.

JAS builds a sports empire through FIFA, the Premier League and global competition rights

The agreement strengthens a sports strategy developed by JAS over recent years. Previously, the company secured the English Premier League rights in Thailand. It also added the Emirates FA Cup, UEFA EURO competitions and Volleyball World events.

As part of this expansion, JAS has repositioned itself as a regional Sports and Entertainment Platform. The FIFA agreement represents its most significant acquisition to date.

The company unveiled the deal at a major press conference at Stadium29 on Chaiyapruek Road in Bangkok. Hundreds of journalists and media representatives attended the event. Alongside JAS executives were leaders from Mono Next Public Company Limited.

Dr Soraj Asavaprapha, chief executive officer of JAS, outlined the company’s ambitions during the briefing. He said: “Thais will have one of the largest free World Cup viewing experiences in history.”

He added: “The World Cup is something no Thai person should miss. This isn’t just about acquiring broadcasting rights; it’s about bringing the world’s greatest sporting event to Thai viewers, allowing them to watch alongside billions worldwide.”

JAS executives outline World Cup plans as leading figures attend Bangkok announcement

Dr Soraj confirmed viewers could watch all 104 matches on Monomax. Separately, he said more than 40 matches, including the opening game and final, would be available on free-to-air MONOMAX SPORTS.

He stated: “This reinforces JAS’s role in elevating its business to a regional Sports & Entertainment Platform. We are committed to offering high-quality sports content that meets the needs of Thai viewers, while building a strong business ecosystem by connecting world-class content with cutting-edge technology.”

The event also brought together major figures from Thai football and media. Among them was Ms Nualphan Lamsam, known as Madam Pang. She attended as president of the Football Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage and chair of FIFA’s Development Committee.

Also attending was Mr Pich Potharamik, a major shareholder of JAS and MONO. Mr Nawamin Prasopnet, chief executive officer of Mono Next Public Company Limited, also joined the event.

On another front, the agreement highlighted the rapid transformation of MONOMAX SPORTS. The channel began life as MONO29 in 2014 and was built around foreign films and international television series.

MONOMAX SPORTS transformation began after years as Thailand’s popular movie television channel

Its strategy focused on major global productions from companies including Warner Bros, NBCUniversal and Paramount Pictures. As a consequence, MONO29 quickly became one of Thailand’s strongest digital television brands and reached third place in national ratings.

The channel also built a sports identity through exclusive NBA coverage and broadcasts involving Thailand’s national basketball teams. Later, JAS’s acquisition of Premier League and Thai League rights accelerated a much wider transformation.

JAS’s entry into football broadcasting reshaped the channel’s long-term direction. The company secured Premier League and Thai League rights in 2025. That acquisition shifted the focus of MONO29 from entertainment towards live sports.

Previously, sports represented only a small portion of the channel’s schedule. The station was primarily recognised for foreign films and international television series. Nevertheless, management identified premium sports content as a major growth area.

The transition began gradually before accelerating in 2026. Sports programming increased from 4% to 38% of total content. Meanwhile, the proportion of films and drama series declined sharply.

Sports expansion accelerates as MONO29 abandons entertainment roots for football strategy

The strategic shift became even clearer during the second quarter of 2026. Lifestyle programming was adjusted and sports gained a dominant role. In parallel, all acquired sporting events from JAS’s growing portfolio received greater prominence.

The final transformation came on June 1, 2026. At midnight, MONO29 officially became MONOMAX SPORTS. The rebranding marked the end of more than a decade as a movie-led digital television channel.

Following the name change, another major schedule adjustment took place. Sports programming rose further from 38% to 60%. At the same time, all traditional news bulletins were removed from the channel’s line-up.

The new identity aligned directly with JAS’s wider sports strategy. The company was no longer competing mainly for entertainment audiences. Instead, it aimed to establish a specialised sports broadcasting platform.

The transformation was significant considering MONO29’s origins. Mono Broadcast Company Limited entered Thailand’s digital television auction in 2013. The company won a national standard-definition licence with a bid of ฿2.25 billion.

Digital TV licence and early success laid the foundations for MONOMAX’s sports revolution

Testing broadcasts began on April 25, 2014. Four days later, MONO29 officially launched nationwide. The channel quickly distinguished itself in a crowded digital television market.

Its strategy is centred on high-profile international films and television series. The channel obtained licensing agreements with major global studios. These included Warner Bros, NBCUniversal and Paramount Pictures.

As a result, MONO29 built a loyal audience across Thailand. Its strong performance pushed the channel to third place in digital television ratings during its early years.

In addition, Mono Next developed a reputation for sports broadcasting. The company became the exclusive television home of NBA basketball in Thailand. It also supported the Thai national basketball team by broadcasting its matches.

The latest FIFA agreement now represents the largest stage of that evolution. The World Cup joins an expanding portfolio of premium international competitions. Consequently, JAS has assembled one of Thailand’s strongest collections of sports broadcasting rights.

Monomax subscription strategy and FIFA rights trigger major movement in Thai markets

However, the company’s strategy extends beyond free television. Monomax remains its primary subscription streaming platform. Therefore, the World Cup also represents an opportunity to strengthen its digital subscriber base.

On Thursday, Monomax promoted its Sports Premium package priced at ฿5,999 annually. The package includes the complete FIFA World Cup, Premier League football and other sporting events.

Subscribers also receive match highlights and replays throughout the tournaments. Moreover, the company offered a zero-per-cent instalment plan for up to ten months.

The announcement generated immediate attention in Thailand’s financial markets. JAS shares moved sharply higher as reports of the FIFA agreement emerged. The movement reflected investor expectations surrounding the company’s new rights portfolio.

As a consequence, the Stock Exchange of Thailand stepped in. Trading in JAS shares was suspended at 3.48pm on June 11. The exchange cited concerns regarding incomplete disclosure of market-sensitive information.

SET suspension follows concerns over disclosure of FIFA agreement details to investors

The SET stated that it had been informed of a board meeting and discussions involving the agreement. However, it had not received full details of the final arrangement required for investor disclosure.

The exchange said the temporary suspension was intended to ensure fairness and equal access to information among all investors.

Meanwhile, shares in Mono Next also recorded gains following the World Cup announcement. The market reaction highlighted the significance of the agreement for both companies.

Later, JAS formally clarified the transaction and confirmed the FIFA partnership. The company announced that the agreement secured exclusive rights in Thailand until 2030.

The final agreement ended one of the most uncertain sports broadcasting negotiations in recent Thai history. Only hours remained before the opening whistle in Mexico.

Last-minute FIFA breakthrough places JAS at the centre of Thailand’s sports media future

Yet the last-minute breakthrough ensured Thai viewers would receive legal access to every match of the expanded tournament.

The deal also demonstrated the changing structure of Thailand’s sports media industry. Global sporting events increasingly involve complex commercial negotiations, large financial commitments and integrated streaming platforms.

Looking towards 2030, JAS has positioned itself at the centre of Thailand’s premium sports broadcasting market. Through Premier League football, FIFA competitions and other international events, the company has created a powerful sports media portfolio.

Its transformation from a telecommunications group with sports ambitions into a major regional sports content operator has now reached its most significant milestone. The FIFA World Cup agreement places JAS and MONOMAX at the heart of Thailand’s football broadcasting landscape for the remainder of the decade.

Further reading:

Time running out for the World Cup as Thailand still has no TV deal just days before kick off in Mexico

Talks over World Cup TV rights for Thailand falter as sponsors show a lack of interest and cost surges

Prime Minister promises the Thai public free access to the 2026 World Cup despite 1.3 billion baht price

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