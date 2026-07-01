King and Queen join Princess Sirivannavari on a cruise of the Seine in Paris in a busy day on Royal Tour

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida’s landmark visit to France gathered pace with an Arc de Triomphe tribute, a Seine barge cruise, cultural diplomacy, and EU trade talks as Thailand marked 170 years of ties with France in the first royal state visit in 66 years.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida’s landmark state visit to France gathered momentum on June 30 as the royal programme combined a wreath-laying at the Arc de Triomphe, cultural diplomacy, a royal barge cruise on the Seine and expanding talks on climate cooperation, trade and the European Union. Joined by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Their Majesties led a packed schedule marking 170 years of Thai-French diplomatic relations, with the first state visit to France by a reigning Thai monarch in 66 years highlighting a broader drive to deepen political, economic and cultural ties.

June 30 marked the second full day of the state visit to France by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida. The programme blended royal ceremony, cultural diplomacy and environmental cooperation.

The visit commemorates 170 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France. It also marks the first state visit to France by a reigning Thai monarch in 66 years. President Emmanuel Macron extended the invitation for the visit.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya accompanied Their Majesties throughout several official engagements. Separately, she undertook a programme focused on sustainability and environmental conservation. Together, the engagements highlighted the breadth of the royal visit and its diplomatic objectives.

Royal exhibition and historic French tapestry workshop showcase Thailand’s heritage and cultural diplomacy

The day opened at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in central Paris. There, Their Majesties toured La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity. Princess Sirivannavari organised the exhibition under her patronage.

It traces the evolution of Thailand’s royal court dress across generations. Garments worn by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit stand beside those of Her Majesty Queen Suthida. Traditional ceremonial costumes complete the display.

Notably, the exhibition demonstrates how centuries-old Thai craftsmanship continues to shape contemporary fashion. As a result, it has become one of the cultural centrepieces of the state visit.

The programme then moved to the historic Manufacture des Gobelins, France’s national tapestry and furnishings workshop. There, the King and Queen observed the restoration of historic textiles.

They also met specialists responsible for preserving France’s artistic treasures. In parallel, officials discussed heritage conservation and textile craftsmanship. They also explored future cooperation between Thai and French cultural institutions. Those exchanges reflected a shared commitment to preserving traditional arts while encouraging innovation in design.

Wreath ceremony and Seine River visit highlight remembrance alongside Paris’s sustainability efforts

The ceremonial programme continued at Paris City Hall before the royal delegation travelled to the Arc de Triomphe. There, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The ceremony honoured those who died in war. It also formed one of the principal commemorative moments of the visit. Princess Sirivannavari accompanied Their Majesties throughout the official proceedings.

Later, Princess Sirivannavari returned to Paris City Hall for a separate engagement. The Mayor of Paris welcomed her before presenting the “Paris for Sustainability” initiative.

Officials outlined policies supporting environmental management and sustainable urban development. They also explained long-term planning aimed at strengthening the city’s resilience. Afterwards, the Princess boarded a royal electric boat for a cruise along the Seine River.

During the river journey, French officials presented programmes protecting the Seine River ecosystem. They outlined conservation measures covering one of Paris’s defining natural landmarks. In turn, the cruise highlighted environmental cooperation as a central theme of the state visit.

Royal barge cruise and climate cooperation expand bilateral agenda beyond ceremonial state visit events

The official Facebook page of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya later published a photograph from the occasion. It showed the King, the Queen and the Princess aboard a royal barge cruising along the Seine.

Elsewhere, environmental cooperation remained high on the day’s agenda. The King and Queen visited one of Paris’s leading urban sustainability projects. French officials outlined initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and improve biodiversity.

They also explained measures helping the city adapt to climate change. Consequently, the discussions broadened the scope of the visit beyond ceremonial diplomacy.

On another front, those exchanges complemented wider talks between Thailand and France. Officials examined scientific cooperation, sustainable development and green technology. Both governments regard those sectors as priorities for future collaboration. The discussions reflected an increasingly broad bilateral agenda extending well beyond traditional diplomacy.

Trade and European Union talks broaden Thailand and France’s partnership during a landmark Royal state visit

Meanwhile, senior Thai and French ministers continued meetings alongside the royal programme. Their discussions covered trade, aerospace, education and cultural exchanges. In addition, officials reviewed cooperation involving the European Union.

Those talks coincide with Thailand’s efforts to conclude a landmark free trade agreement with the bloc. The diplomatic programme, therefore, extended beyond royal engagements into wider economic and strategic cooperation.

By the close of June 30, the state visit had combined remembrance, culture and environmental policy within a single programme. Princess Sirivannavari played a prominent role across both cultural and sustainability initiatives.

Equally, the King and Queen balanced ceremonial duties with broader diplomatic engagements. Collectively, the day’s events reinforced the shared commitment of Thailand and France to deeper cooperation in culture, innovation, environmental protection and economic development while celebrating 170 years of diplomatic relations.

Further reading:

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