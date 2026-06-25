King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will make a landmark state visit to France as Thailand pushes deeper EU ties, celebrates 170 years of diplomacy and expands cooperation in trade, aerospace and culture with one of Europe’s most influential powers.

Thailand is set for one of its most important European diplomatic missions in years as Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida begin a state visit to France at President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation. The visit marks 170 years of diplomatic ties and more than three centuries of relations while advancing aerospace, trade, cultural diplomacy and European Union links. It also builds on Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya’s recent French honour and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s drive to deepen one of Thailand’s oldest and most influential partnerships in Europe.

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will pay a state visit to France from June 28 to July 2 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

Their Majesties will be accompanied throughout the programme in Paris by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The five-day visit ranks among Thailand’s most important diplomatic engagements in Europe this year. It also comes as Bangkok seeks stronger political and economic ties across the European continent.

The visit coincides with the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France, established in 1856. It also follows commemorations last year marking 340 years since the first contact between Siam and France in 1685.

Visit marks 170 years of diplomacy while strengthening the political and economic partnership with France

Those milestones span more than three centuries of royal diplomacy, commerce and cultural exchange. Together, they provide the backdrop for a programme blending ceremony with strategic engagement.

On June 29, the King and Queen will attend an official welcoming ceremony at the Hôtel des Invalides. Afterwards, Their Majesties will meet President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace.

Later that evening, the French President and his spouse will host a state banquet. Such events represent the highest level of diplomatic protocol between sovereign nations.

The following day, Their Majesties will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe. They will then travel to Paris City Hall for an official reception. There, the Mayor of Paris will brief them on the Sustainable Paris initiative.

As part of this programme, the King and Queen will also travel by electric boat along the Seine River. They will observe urban renewal projects and river conservation measures across the French capital.

Royal programme combines historic ceremony with sustainability, culture and high-level engagements

Notably, culture forms another central theme of the visit. Their Majesties will visit the Musée des Arts Décoratifs to view La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity.

Princess Sirivannavari organised the exhibition under her royal patronage. The exhibition traces the evolution of royal Thai court dress across different eras. It also demonstrates its influence on international fashion and design. More than 200 items from the collection of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, are on display.

On the final day, Their Majesties will travel to Toulouse to visit Airbus. There, they will receive a briefing on the latest aviation technology and aircraft development. The visit reflects expanding cooperation in aerospace and advanced industry.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the programme is expected to strengthen longstanding bilateral ties. It is also intended to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

France is a leading European partner through trade, aviation, investment and three centuries of royal links

France occupies a distinctive place in Thailand’s foreign policy. Bangkok’s closest strategic relationships remain with China, Japan and the United States. Even so, France stands among Thailand’s most important bilateral partners in Europe.

The relationship now extends across investment, trade, defence cooperation, education, aviation and culture. Equally important, France provides Thailand with an influential gateway into the European Union.

The relationship reaches back to the seventeenth century. During the reign of King Narai, Siam forged exceptionally close ties with the court of King Louis XIV. Diplomatic missions travelled between Ayutthaya and Versailles with remarkable frequency.

French engineers, soldiers and missionaries arrived in Siam. Meanwhile, Siamese ambassadors travelled to France to strengthen royal and commercial links. Those exchanges became one of the most significant diplomatic relationships between Asia and Europe during that period.

Colonial tensions gave way to economic, cultural and strategic cooperation between Thailand and France

Relations later entered a more difficult chapter. France became the colonial power in neighbouring Indochina, although Siam itself remained independent. Territorial disputes nevertheless emerged during the late nineteenth century.

Siam eventually ceded lands east of the Mekong River to French Indochina. Despite that pressure, the kingdom preserved its independence through careful diplomacy. Bangkok successfully balanced French and British interests while protecting its sovereignty.

Today, the relationship rests on economic and strategic cooperation rather than geopolitical rivalry. France is one of Thailand’s largest European investors and an important trading partner. French companies maintain operations in aviation, transport, banking, pharmaceuticals, energy and luxury goods.

In return, Thailand exports vehicles, electronics, food products and rubber to France. Consequently, bilateral commerce now reaches well beyond its historic foundations.

Separately, cultural links remain among the strongest elements of the partnership. French language, architecture, cuisine and fashion continue to enjoy considerable prestige in Thailand. Successive members of the Thai Royal Family have also maintained particularly warm ties with France. Those royal relationships continue to reinforce official diplomacy and wider cultural exchanges.

Princess Sirivannavari’s French honour reinforced expanding cultural diplomacy and political engagement

That relationship received fresh recognition in May. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya received the rank of Grand Officer of the Légion d’honneur during a ceremony in Paris. The distinction is one of France’s highest national honours.

It recognised her contribution to promoting French arts, fashion and culture while strengthening bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the ceremony in Paris. Joining him were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Culture Minister Sabida Thaiseth.

Their attendance reflected the importance Bangkok attached to the occasion. In parallel, Prime Minister Anutin supported the opening of La Mode en Majesté. The exhibition has become a flagship project in Thailand’s cultural diplomacy towards France and Europe.

On another front, France remains one of Europe’s leading political and military powers. It is a founding member of both the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. France is therefore not regarded as a non-aligned country.

Instead, it combines European leadership with an independent diplomatic tradition. Under President Macron, Paris has promoted the concept of European strategic autonomy while remaining committed to NATO and European security.

Thailand seeks stronger European Union ties as France plays a growing economic gateway role

For Thailand, France offers more than bilateral cooperation. It represents an influential European partner with global diplomatic reach. Cooperation already covers defence technology, aerospace, infrastructure, clean energy, higher education and cultural industries. Those sectors continue to attract increasing attention from both governments.

At the same time, Thailand has intensified efforts to strengthen relations with the European Union. Brussels remains an important source of investment, technology and export opportunities. Bangkok also views closer European engagement as part of a balanced foreign policy. That approach complements Thailand’s longstanding relationships with China, the United States and Japan.

One priority remains a comprehensive Thailand-European Union Free Trade Agreement. Negotiations resumed after several years of suspension. Officials on both sides regard the talks as strategically important. Thai policymakers believe an agreement would improve market access and attract higher-value investment. They also see it as supporting Thailand’s ambition to become a regional manufacturing and technology hub.

Royal visit highlights France’s pivotal role in Thailand’s wider European strategy and future cooperation

Against that backdrop, France carries particular importance within Europe. It is one of the European Union’s largest economies and among its most influential political voices. Accordingly, Paris is expected to play a significant role in advancing Thailand’s wider engagement with the European bloc.

The June 28 to July 2 state visit, therefore, combines history with current strategic priorities. It celebrates more than three centuries of diplomatic engagement while promoting future cooperation.

Just as importantly, it highlights expanding collaboration in aviation, trade, investment, technology, sustainability and culture. The programme also underlines the enduring importance both governments place on one of Thailand’s oldest and most significant European partnerships.

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