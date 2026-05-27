Anutin Charnvirakul heads home after tense Paris talks with Emmanuel Macron, defending Thailand’s stance on the Cambodia border with photo evidence as a UNESCO inspection row and regional security tensions dominate the high-stakes visit.

A high-stakes diplomatic mission by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Paris has put Thailand–Cambodia border tensions under global scrutiny after a direct meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. What began as a routine six-day visit escalated into a pointed exchange, with Macron raising the dispute and Anutin responding with explanations and photographic evidence backing Thailand’s position. He pushed back against competing narratives, reaffirmed a self-defence stance, and addressed concerns about regional stability. Talks with UNESCO over proposed inspections of disputed heritage sites added further pressure. As sovereignty and security dominated the agenda, Anutin described the discussions as clear and constructive before returning to Bangkok.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was scheduled to return to Bangkok on Wednesday after a six-day official visit to France. The trip included multiple diplomatic meetings in Paris. The highlight of the visit was a meeting at the Élysée Palace.

There, he met Emmanuel Macron. The meeting took place on Tuesday morning and focused on regional security issues.

During the talks, Macron raised the Thailand–Cambodia border dispute. In response, Anutin provided a detailed explanation of Thailand’s position. He said the exchange was direct and constructive. Moreover, he described it as a positive diplomatic development. The discussion remained focused on security and border stability.

Prime Minister Anutin concludes French visit after Macron talks on Cambodia border security in Paris

Additionally, Anutin presented photographic evidence during the meeting. He said the images were taken personally by him. Furthermore, he used them to support Thailand’s account of events. The photos were shown to address claims regarding the conflict with Cambodia. Consequently, they were used to counter what he described as inaccurate narratives.

Meanwhile, he said the evidence reflected conditions following clashes. He linked the images to real situations on the ground. Moreover, he said they documented post-conflict areas. The material was presented as factual clarification during discussions in Paris.

At 9:30 AM on May 26 local time in France, Anutin gave an interview. France is five hours behind Thailand. During the interview, he elaborated on his meeting with Macron. He confirmed that Macron asked about the border situation. In turn, Thailand responded within its own context.

Furthermore, he said the exchange strengthened understanding between both sides. He described the discussion as clear and structured. Additionally, he said the French side received direct clarification. He called the outcome a positive step in diplomatic communication.

Anutin presents personal photographic evidence in Paris meeting to counter Cambodian conflict claims

Meanwhile, he noted the broader context of his government’s term. He said the administration took office during heightened regional tension. The situation involved both military and diplomatic clashes with Cambodia. Moreover, he said border conditions remained sensitive during this period.

He also explained his responsibilities as Prime Minister and Interior Minister. Consequently, he said he oversees national security matters directly. He added that he maintains close coordination with security agencies. Furthermore, he said this role gives him access to verified information.

Additionally, he highlighted his political presence in border provinces. These include Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. They also include Trat, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, and Prachinburi. Moreover, he said this requires frequent travel to these regions. He meets constituents and local officials regularly.

Prime Minister outlines security oversight and frequent visits to Thailand’s border provinces

Meanwhile, he described working closely with security personnel. He also coordinates with administrative and public health authorities. Furthermore, he said this allows continuous monitoring of border conditions. Consequently, he said he has firsthand exposure to developments on the ground.

He also stated that he has visited operational areas directly. Moreover, he said he has stood in conflict-affected zones. He used these experiences to inform his statements. Additionally, he said this strengthens his understanding of the situation.

He emphasised his authority as head of government. Therefore, he said he is responsible for national security decisions. He added that he does not rely solely on second-hand reports. Instead, he said he verifies information through direct engagement.

Meanwhile, he addressed claims that Thailand bullied weaker countries. He rejected these allegations outright. Furthermore, he said he responded with evidence-based clarification. He stated that he used photographic documentation during discussions.

Anutin rejects claims Thailand bullied weaker countries, citing self-defence and direct evidence

Additionally, he said the images were shown to foreign counterparts. He said they were taken using his personal mobile phone. Moreover, he described them as authentic records of conditions. Consequently, he said they helped correct inaccurate reports.

He also stated that Thailand maintained appropriate conduct throughout the conflict. Furthermore, he said sovereignty and national security remain central priorities. He added that all actions were consistent with defensive requirements. Moreover, he said Thailand acted within its rights.

During the same visit, he met officials from UNESCO. UNESCO informed him that Cambodia had requested an inspection. The request concerned World Heritage temples allegedly damaged by Thai military actions. Additionally, the request focused on sites affected during border clashes.

Thailand welcomes UNESCO inspections but calls for a balanced review of border damage on both sides

In response, Anutin said Thailand welcomed international inspections. However, he insisted that assessments must include both sides. Moreover, he said inspections should not focus only on Cambodia’s request. Instead, he called for the inclusion of Thailand and neighbouring areas.

Furthermore, he said this would ensure a balanced and complete assessment. He argued that the conflict’s impact must be reviewed on both sides of the border. Consequently, he said this would clarify the full scope of damage. He added that the fighting was not one-sided.

He also stated that Thailand acted in self-defence. Moreover, he said the country responds fully to any aggression. He repeated that this position was communicated to Macron. Additionally, he said it was clearly explained during the Paris meeting.

Meanwhile, he said the discussions in France provided international clarification. He said Thailand’s position was presented directly to key stakeholders. Furthermore, he said the visit allowed evidence to be shared. Consequently, he described it as an important diplomatic opportunity.

Finally, he confirmed that he would return to Bangkok after the visit. The trip concluded after six days of official engagements. He left Paris following meetings focused on security and diplomacy.

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