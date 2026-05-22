Stronger ties, AI investment and access to Europe for Thai travellers pushed as Anutin lands in France

PM Anutin arrives in Paris for a six-day mission on energy, AI, trade and culture talks with Macron, IEA and UNESCO, amid EU visa proposals for Thai travellers and high-level French investment meetings across aerospace, industry and food sectors.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Paris on Friday for high-stakes talks on energy security, artificial intelligence, European investment and Southeast Asian tensions, ending with a private dinner meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Over six days, Anutin and senior ministers will meet the International Energy Agency, UNESCO, French business leaders and European diplomats while pushing Thailand’s ambitions in trade, technology, food security and cultural influence. The visit also comes amid growing momentum for visa-free European travel for Thai passport holders and rising French interest in Thailand’s strategic role in Asia.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Paris on Friday for a six-day diplomatic and economic mission centred on energy, trade, investment and culture. The visit will also include talks with international agencies, French business leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Accordingly, the Thai delegation landed at Paris Orly International Airport at 7.55am local time on May 22. France is five hours behind Thailand. Government spokesperson Ms. Ratchada Thanadirek confirmed the arrival shortly after the delegation entered the French capital.

Anutin is serving simultaneously as prime minister and interior minister. Meanwhile, the delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew. Culture Minister Sabida Thaiseth also joined the visit.

Anutin arrives in Paris with senior ministers for talks on energy, culture and investment ties today

In addition, Prime Minister’s Secretary Traisuli Traisaranakul travelled with the delegation. Thai officials said the Paris mission combines diplomatic outreach, investment discussions and cultural promotion.

The prime minister’s programme begins on Friday with meetings involving two major international organisations. First, Anutin is scheduled to meet the Director-General of the International Energy Agency.

The discussions will focus on Thailand’s energy security and cooperation in the energy sector. Officials said the talks would address long-term stability and international coordination. Afterwards, Anutin will meet the Director-General of UNESCO.

That meeting will continue earlier discussions between Thailand and UNESCO. Moreover, the talks will focus on promoting Thai culture internationally and expanding Thailand’s cultural role on the global stage.

At the same time, talks are expected to take place in relation to European Union access for Thai passport holders. This was an issue raised by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on a previous visit to Paris in 2024.

This week, the European Union proposed a cascade scheme for frequent Thai travellers to the European Union’s Schengen zone. In short, this will see top travellers with trusted status granted one-year and two-year visas.

Thai premier opens packed Paris agenda with key IEA and UNESCO meetings on energy and Thai culture

Before departing Bangkok on Thursday, May 21, Anutin outlined the objectives of the visit at Government House. According to the prime minister, the discussions in France will also cover artificial intelligence, investment cooperation and trade expansion.

Furthermore, Thailand plans to promote itself as a regional investment hub for French companies. Anutin said Macron personally invited him for dinner talks in Paris. Therefore, he described the invitation as politically important despite the visit not being classified as a formal state visit.

Nevertheless, Anutin said the French government clearly attached significance to Thailand and the bilateral relationship. He added that informal leader-level discussions could sometimes produce stronger outcomes than formal meetings.

Meanwhile, Thai agencies had already received assignments connected to the visit before departure. In addition, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas will participate in economic discussions during the trip.

Macron’s invitation signals stronger French interest in Thailand despite informal high-level Paris visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Higher Education Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat will also join meetings in France. Meanwhile, the permanent secretary for foreign affairs will coordinate follow-up work after the discussions conclude.

According to Anutin, meetings with French officials and businesses will include discussions on artificial intelligence cooperation, energy coordination and trade value enhancement.

Furthermore, Thailand will seek greater investment engagement from French companies across multiple sectors. French firms involved in aerospace, industrial materials, medical devices and optics are expected to participate in the talks. Thai officials said the government wants to deepen industrial and technology cooperation with France through direct private-sector engagement.

Thailand targets French investment, AI cooperation and industrial partnerships during Paris talks

Anutin also highlighted opportunities involving fashion, design and food industries. He said Thailand wants stronger cooperation with French entrepreneurs and manufacturers. “France is a global leader in fashion,” Anutin said before departure.

However, he acknowledged Thailand still trails France in global branding capability. Nevertheless, he said Thailand could contribute raw materials, local expertise, design knowledge and technology. He also identified Thai creativity and production capacity as important assets in future cooperation.

Moreover, Anutin stressed Thailand’s food security position during his remarks before leaving Bangkok. He said food security could strengthen Thailand’s negotiating leverage internationally. Thai officials said the issue would remain part of wider economic discussions during the French visit. The government is also expected to promote Thailand’s strengths in food production and processing industries during meetings with French businesses.

Anutin pushes Thai food, fashion and design strengths during high-level investment meetings in France

On Saturday, May 23, the prime minister will preside over a Buddhist prayer ceremony and an alms-giving ceremony honouring Her Majesty Queen Rambhai Barni. Afterwards, Anutin will meet members of the Thai community at the International Buddhist Temple in Paris.

Meanwhile, Thai private-sector representatives operating in France are also scheduled to hold discussions with the prime minister. Those meetings will involve businesses from food manufacturing, food processing, recycling and sustainable packaging sectors.

Restaurant operators are also expected to attend. Officials said the discussions would focus on Thai investment activity and commercial operations in France.

On Sunday, May 24, Anutin will meet Thai ambassadors and consuls-general stationed across Europe. The discussions will focus on implementing cabinet policy within the European region.

Furthermore, diplomats are expected to exchange views on political coordination and regional priorities. Thai officials described the meeting as part of broader efforts to strengthen engagement with Europe and improve policy coordination among overseas missions.

PM schedules Buddhist ceremonies, European diplomacy talks and business meetings during Paris visit

Then, on Monday morning, the prime minister will meet executives from MEDEF International, the French employers’ association. The meeting will focus on economic cooperation, trade opportunities and investment prospects.

Afterwards, Anutin will hold talks with representatives from the French private sector. Those discussions will involve companies from the aerospace, industrial materials, medical technology and optics industries. Thai officials said the government wants stronger business partnerships and increased French investment in Thailand.

Later that evening, Macron will host Anutin at the Palais de l’Élysée for a dinner reception. Afterwards, the two leaders will hold bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening relations between Thailand and France. Officials said cooperation, economic engagement and future collaboration would dominate the talks. The dinner meeting represents the highest-level political engagement during the trip.

Macron and Anutin set for high-level dinner talks amid wider Southeast Asian diplomatic attention

The Paris visit also comes amid wider geopolitical attention involving Southeast Asia. Before departure, reporters asked Anutin whether Cambodia would be discussed during talks with Macron. The question followed Macron’s earlier discussions with Cambodia’s prime minister.

However, Anutin said he would address the issue only if the French president raised it. Nevertheless, he said he was fully prepared to explain Thailand’s position. Anutin added that he directly oversees the issue and remains ready to clarify the situation internationally if necessary. He also noted France’s influence in global affairs.

The Thai delegation will conclude its mission on Tuesday, May 26. Afterwards, the delegation will depart France for Bangkok. Officials expect the group to arrive in Thailand on the morning of Wednesday, May 27.

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