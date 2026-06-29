King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have begun a landmark state visit to France, receiving the nation’s highest honours as President Emmanuel Macron hosts only the third official French visit by a reigning Thai monarch in 170 years of diplomatic ties.

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have arrived in France for one of Thailand’s most important royal state visits in more than six decades, receiving the French Republic’s highest ceremonial honours during a five-day programme of presidential talks, military pageantry, cultural diplomacy, environmental cooperation and aerospace technology. Hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, the landmark visit marks 170 years of diplomatic relations, more than 340 years of friendship between Thailand and France, and only the third official visit to France by a reigning Thai monarch.

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrived in France on Sunday for a five-day official visit marking the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France.

The visit, running from June 28 to July 2, comes at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. It is only the third official visit to France by a reigning Thai monarch. More importantly, it celebrates both 170 years of formal diplomatic relations and more than 340 years of friendship between the two countries.

Their Majesties travelled aboard Thai Airways International flight TG8886, landing at Paris-Orly Airport at 8.46 am local time. A representative of President Macron formally welcomed the King and Queen upon arrival.

Royal arrival in Paris begins historic state visit marking 170 years of diplomacy and 340 years of friendship

On the Thai side, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and Thailand’s Ambassador to France paid their respects before joining the official reception. The royal party then departed for central Paris under French state protocol.

Princess Sirivannavari accompanied Their Majesties throughout the journey. Shortly afterwards, the royal convoy arrived at Le Meurice Hotel, where the French government had arranged official accommodation.

Minister Counsellor Thida Sukhilap headed the welcoming delegation from the Royal Thai Embassy. Embassy officials, their spouses, heads of Team Thailand offices and members of the Thai community also gathered to receive Their Majesties. Pascal Billard, General Manager of Le Meurice Hotel, joined the official welcome.

The visit carries considerable historical weight. King Chulalongkorn became the first reigning Thai monarch to visit France in 1897 during his landmark European tour. King Bhumibol Adulyadej followed with an official visit in 1960. Now, 66 years later, King Maha Vajiralongkorn becomes the third Thai monarch to make the journey. At the same time, the visit marks the first royal visit since diplomatic contacts reached their 340th anniversary.

Historic royal programme follows footsteps of Kings Chulalongkorn and Bhumibol in landmark French visit

Formal engagements begin on June 29 with France’s highest state welcoming ceremony. Their Majesties will attend an official reception at the Hôtel des Invalides before President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Afterwards, the King will proceed to the Élysée Palace for official talks with the French President. In the evening, President Macron and his wife will host a formal State Dinner honouring the King, Queen and Princess Sirivannavari.

The choice of venue reflects the importance France attaches to the visit. The Hôtel des Invalides remains one of the country’s most significant national monuments. King Louis XIV ordered its construction during the seventeenth century to care for wounded and retired soldiers.

Today, however, it serves as the French Republic’s premier military ceremonial site. The vast complex includes the Cathédrale Saint-Louis-des-Invalides, the church of the French armed forces, and the Dôme des Invalides, where Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is buried. Consequently, France reserves the location for welcoming visiting heads of state with its highest military honours.

The Élysée Palace holds equal constitutional importance. Since 1848, it has served as the official residence of French presidents. Originally built for the Count of Évreux, it has evolved into the centre of French executive power.

France prepares the highest state honours with presidential talks and a banquet at the Élysée Palace

Today, it hosts presidential meetings, state ceremonies and receptions for world leaders and royal families. During the visit, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and President Macron will hold official discussions designed to strengthen cooperation between Thailand and France.

Although the detailed agenda has not been released, both governments have described the talks as an opportunity to expand an already close bilateral relationship.

Later that evening, France will extend one of its highest diplomatic honours. President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will host a formal State Dinner at the Élysée Palace.

The banquet recognises both the significance of the anniversary and the importance of Thailand within France’s diplomatic relationships. French officials said the welcome reflects the deep friendship between both nations while reinforcing a long-term strategic partnership.

The programme broadens on June 30 beyond ceremonial diplomacy. Princess Sirivannavari will first visit the Arc de Triomphe to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The ceremony honours French service personnel who died in war and remains one of the country’s most important national commemorations.

Afterwards, the Princess will travel to Paris City Hall, where the Mayor of Paris will present the city’s “Paris of Sustainability” concept. The briefing will examine environmental policies, urban planning and sustainability initiatives across the French capital.

River Seine conservation and royal fashion exhibition highlight culture, heritage and sustainability links

In parallel, King Maha Vajiralongkorn will undertake a separate environmental programme centred on the River Seine. His Majesty will travel aboard a royal electric boat before receiving a detailed briefing on conservation work along the river.

French specialists will outline measures protecting biodiversity, improving water quality and restoring the Seine ecosystem. As part of this programme, the King will observe how environmental management supports one of Europe’s most important waterways.

Later the same day, His Majesty will visit the “Royal Garments to the World” exhibition at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. Princess Sirivannavari invited the King to attend the exhibition, which presents Thai royal fashion, textiles and contemporary design. Notably, the exhibition also highlights Thailand’s cultural heritage while strengthening artistic links between the two countries.

On another front, the final day shifts towards aviation and advanced technology. King Maha Vajiralongkorn will travel to Toulouse to visit Airbus, Europe’s largest commercial aircraft manufacturer. Company officials will brief His Majesty on current aviation developments and future aircraft technologies.

The King will then observe the assembly process of the Airbus A350, one of the company’s flagship long-range passenger aircraft. Afterwards, the visit will continue at Airbus’ pilot training centre, where His Majesty will undertake a flight simulator test following technical demonstrations.

Toulouse visit showcases Airbus innovation and royal interest in aviation, training and aerospace technology

The aviation programme reflects the King’s long-standing interest in flying and aerospace operations. Equally, it showcases one of France’s leading industrial sectors during a visit intended to deepen cooperation across multiple fields. Besides political discussions, the itinerary therefore incorporates technology, environmental protection and cultural exchange.

Their Majesties will conclude the visit on July 2. They will depart France aboard Thai Airways International flight TG8887. The aircraft is scheduled to arrive at Don Mueang Military Airport at 10am on Thursday.

Beyond the official ceremonies, the visit marks another chapter in one of Thailand’s oldest international relationships. Diplomatic exchanges between Siam and France began in 1685, when envoys travelled between the court of King Narai and that of King Louis XIV.

Those missions established one of Asia’s earliest formal diplomatic relationships with a major European power. Since then, both countries have maintained enduring political, cultural and diplomatic ties.

French officials have described the visit as another milestone in that relationship. Likewise, Thai officials say it reinforces cooperation across government, culture, environmental policy, technology and industry.

The combination of full military honours, presidential meetings, cultural exhibitions, environmental programmes and aerospace visits demonstrates the breadth of modern relations between Thailand and France. Ultimately, the five-day programme extends well beyond ceremonial protocol while commemorating two landmark anniversaries in one of Thailand’s longest-standing diplomatic partnerships.

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