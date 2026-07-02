Thai Airways has resumed daily Bangkok-Amsterdam flights after 28 years, taking on KLM and EVA Air with fares from ฿30,690 while restoring a key European gateway and giving travellers fast onward connections across the UK and Europe through Schiphol Airport.

Nearly three decades after abandoning Amsterdam, Thai Airways International has returned with daily non-stop flights to one of Europe’s most important aviation hubs, reigniting competition on the Bangkok-Europe market with fares from just ฿30,690. The restored route not only gives travellers direct access to the Dutch capital but also opens fast onward connections across the United Kingdom and Europe through Schiphol Airport, marking a significant expansion of the airline’s long-haul network as it battles KLM and EVA Air for passengers on one of Thailand’s most strategically important international routes.

Thai Airways International has resumed direct flights between Bangkok and Amsterdam after a 28-year absence, restoring one of its former European routes and significantly expanding its long-haul network.

The daily service also intensifies competition on one of Thailand’s busiest routes to Europe while giving travellers another direct gateway into the continent.

The inaugural flight departed Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday following an official ceremony attended by Thai Airways Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri, Chief Commercial Officer Kittipong Sarnsombat, senior executives, airline staff and invited guests. Passengers boarding the first flight also received commemorative souvenirs marking the airline’s long-awaited return to the Dutch capital.

Thai Airways restores Amsterdam route with daily Airbus A350 flights after a 28-year absence from Europe

The resumed service began on July 1 using the Airbus A350-900. According to Thai Airways, the route responds to growing passenger demand while strengthening links between Thailand, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe through the Star Alliance network. As part of this expansion, Amsterdam again becomes one of the carrier’s principal gateways into Western Europe.

Under the published schedule, Flight TG936 departs Bangkok each morning at 5.35am and arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 12.40pm local time.

The return Flight TG937 leaves Amsterdam at 2.15pm and reaches Bangkok at 6.35am the following morning. The timetable provides convenient daylight arrivals into Europe while preserving overnight travel on the eastbound journey.

The return of Thai Airways immediately reshapes the Bangkok-Amsterdam market. Besides Thai Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and EVA Air already operate non-stop services on the route. Consequently, passengers now have three full-service carriers competing directly between Thailand and the Netherlands, creating one of the country’s most competitive long-haul sectors.

Thai Airways takes on KLM and EVA Air as Bangkok-Amsterdam becomes a fiercely contested route

Thai Airways has launched the service with promotional return economy fares from ฿30,690. Royal Silk Business Class fares begin at ฿79,615 on selected departures, although prices can exceed ฿120,000 during peak travel periods.

Even so, the airline has entered the market with fares designed to compete closely with established rivals.

KLM’s published return economy fares currently start at about ฿31,000, placing them almost level with Thai Airways on many departures. EVA Air’s economy fares generally begin at around ฿35,500.

Notably, the Taiwanese airline continues to attract strong demand for its Premium Economy cabin, where fares start at about ฿52,855. Its business class also enjoys a strong international reputation.

Price alone is therefore unlikely to determine passenger choice. Instead, airlines increasingly compete through schedules, cabin service and onward connections. Thai Airways offers extensive domestic and regional links through Bangkok alongside its Star Alliance partners. KLM, meanwhile, benefits from the extensive Air France-KLM network across Europe and North America. EVA Air also maintains a strong reputation for passenger comfort and premium cabin service.

Schiphol offers seamless onward links across Europe and the United Kingdom for Thai Airways passengers

Amsterdam’s importance extends well beyond the Netherlands. Schiphol Airport consistently ranks among Europe’s busiest international airports and serves as one of the continent’s leading transfer hubs. As a result, passengers arriving from Bangkok gain immediate access to dozens of onward destinations across Europe.

Connections are available to major cities including Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Madrid, Rome, Zurich and Vienna. In parallel, Schiphol functions as one of Europe’s principal gateways to the United Kingdom, making it especially attractive for travellers continuing beyond the Netherlands.

KLM alone operates frequent flights from Amsterdam to London Heathrow, London City, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Newcastle, Aberdeen and Belfast. Therefore, passengers travelling from Thailand can reach much of Britain with a single connection through Schiphol. That network also offers an attractive alternative to longer routings through Middle Eastern hubs.

Amsterdam combines world-famous cultural attractions with one of Europe’s busiest international aviation hubs

Amsterdam itself remains one of Europe’s most popular visitor destinations. The Dutch capital is internationally recognised for its UNESCO-listed canals, historic merchant houses and centuries-old architecture. Moreover, its compact layout allows visitors to explore much of the city on foot while benefiting from an efficient tram, rail and bus network.

The city is equally renowned for its cultural attractions. The Rijksmuseum houses many of the Netherlands’ greatest artistic treasures, while the Van Gogh Museum contains the world’s largest collection of the artist’s work. Separately, the Anne Frank House remains among Europe’s most visited historical museums, drawing visitors throughout the year.

Cycling also defines daily life in Amsterdam. Thousands of residents rely on bicycles for everyday transport, and visitors can easily hire bicycles throughout the city. Alongside its cafés, restaurants and shopping districts, the Dutch capital continues to rank among Europe’s leading destinations for both short breaks and extended holidays.

Beyond tourism, Amsterdam plays a major commercial role within Europe. Schiphol links Asia, Europe and North America through hundreds of daily flights, making it one of the continent’s most important aviation hubs. On another front, its extensive route network gives business travellers rapid access to financial centres and industrial regions across Europe.

Thai Airways strengthens its European network as direct long-haul demand continues to recover

For Thai Airways, the Amsterdam launch represents another important milestone in rebuilding its international network. Direct long-haul services have become increasingly attractive as passengers seek shorter overall journey times and fewer transfers.

In response, the airline has restored a strategically important destination that disappeared from its network nearly three decades ago.

The additional daily service also strengthens Thailand’s aviation links with Western Europe. Meanwhile, increased competition is expected to provide passengers with greater choice and closely matched fares across all three airlines.

Nearly 30 years after its last Amsterdam flight, Thai Airways has returned to one of Europe’s most important hubs while reinforcing Bangkok’s role as a leading gateway between Southeast Asia and the European continent.

Further reading:

Run on Thai Airways shares expected as investors plan major sell off on Thursday as rising fuel costs force route cuts

Government to reopen Hua Hin to international flights as it pushes Thai Airways on more flights

Thai Airways suffers turbulence in the boardroom as government exercises powers to appoint directors

A new and purely profit-focused Thai Airways soars high after its return to the stock market in Bangkok

Remarkable turnaround for Thai Airways as it is cleared to return to Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

Thai Airways rules out direct flights to the US for now. Resurgent airline happy with network partners

Thai Airlines flies high. Plan to exit rehabilitation plan at the end of June with a stock market relisting

Thai Airways union protests government ‘interference’ in its recovery plan at a critical juncture.

People’s Party economic head questions the government’s plans for Thai Airways after new moves

Thai Airways to refloat on Stock Exchange in June 2025 with a renewed mission as national carrier

Passenger complaint turbulence as Thai Airways appears to plot sky-high Dreamliner expansion