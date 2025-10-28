Direct flights between the US and Thailand return as United Airlines launches service via Hong Kong, ending a decade-long gap, boosting tourism, strengthening economic ties and marking renewed global confidence in Thailand’s aviation and long-haul travel prospects.

Direct flights between Thailand and the United States roared back over the weekend, ending a decade-long gap after Thai Airways axed its loss-making U.S. routes in 2015—a move that also cost the kingdom its FAA Tier 1 safety rating. That status was finally restored in April, clearing the way for renewed trans-Pacific links. Yet Thai Airways has chosen to stay grounded, focusing on profitable code-share deals instead. Seizing the moment, America’s United Airlines has stepped in, launching the first direct flights to and from Thailand via Hong Kong in more than ten years—marking a bold new chapter in the nation’s return to the long-haul stage.

Thailand is looking to draw more American visitors after the long-awaited return of direct flights from the United States. Officials say the resumption of these flights marks a turning point for Thai tourism and signals growing global confidence in the country’s aviation sector. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) believes the move will give the travel industry a major lift and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool made the remarks on Sunday at Suvarnabhumi Airport. She was attending a ceremony to welcome United Airlines’ inaugural flight from Los Angeles. The arrival ended a nearly 11-year gap with no direct services between the two nations.

For Thailand, the return of this link is both symbolic and strategic. It reconnects two major travel markets after years of interruption caused by safety downgrades and high operating costs.

United Airlines resumes daily flights from Los Angeles to Bangkok via Hong Kong under one flight number

United Airlines now offers daily flights between Los Angeles and Bangkok via Hong Kong under one flight number. Passengers can travel the entire route without switching planes, which greatly reduces travel time and inconvenience.

The inaugural flight, UA820, left Los Angeles at 11.15 p.m. local time on Friday. It landed in Bangkok at 11.25 a.m. on Sunday. The return flight, UA821, departed Suvarnabhumi Airport the same afternoon at 4.55 p.m. The airline operates the route with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, known for its fuel efficiency and long-range capability.

“This new service not only strengthens bilateral tourism and economic ties but also responds to the growing interest among American travellers seeking meaningful experiences in Thailand,” Thapanee said in a statement posted on the TAT website.

She added that the timing could not be better. American visitors, she said, are showing renewed enthusiasm for long-haul Asian destinations after the pandemic years.

Thailand targets one million US visitors as arrivals rise and FAA restores top aviation safety rating

According to TAT data, about 800,000 travellers from the United States have already visited Thailand this year. That figure represents a 5% increase from the same period in 2024. Thailand aims to reach one million American arrivals by year’s end.

Officials believe the new route will help the country achieve that goal more easily. Moreover, tourism experts note that U.S. visitors spend more per trip than many other long-haul travellers, boosting Thailand’s economic recovery.

The resumption of direct flights follows a crucial decision earlier this year by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The agency restored Thailand’s Category 1 aviation safety rating after nearly a decade on the downgraded Category 2 list. That earlier downgrade, issued in 2015, prevented Thai airlines from launching new U.S. routes. It came after a critical audit revealed weaknesses in Thailand’s civil aviation oversight. The FAA’s latest upgrade effectively cleared the way for American and Thai carriers to operate new direct services once again.

However, not every airline is ready to return. Thai Airways International, the national flag carrier, has ruled out restarting direct flights to the United States for now. The airline once served cities including Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York. Those routes were discontinued in 2015 after years of heavy losses and rising fuel costs. At the time, the FAA downgrade also forced Thai Airways to suspend all new U.S.-bound operations.

Thai Airways prioritises financial discipline and code-share partners over resuming direct US flights

Thai Airways Chief Executive Chai Eamsiri said the company recently reviewed the idea of resuming direct flights but found them economically unviable. “We studied the possibility,” he said. “But direct flights to the U.S. are still not cost-effective.” Instead, Thai Airways plans to continue serving American destinations through code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

Through these arrangements, passengers can still reach major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York via transit points in Tokyo, Taipei, or Vancouver. According to Chai, this model allows Thai Airways to maintain a presence in the U.S. market without risking heavy losses. “Even without direct service, we provide seamless connections to U.S. cities,” he said. “The distance remains a problem, and the economics just don’t work.”

Thai Airways once operated non-stop services to Los Angeles and New York using Airbus A340-500 aircraft. Those flights, while prestigious, struggled with high operating costs and limited demand. Despite running for almost a decade, the routes consistently lost money. The combination of rising fuel prices, competition from other Asian carriers, and long flight times eventually forced the airline to abandon them.

Even though Thailand’s aviation rating has now been restored, the airline remains cautious. “We are focusing on Europe and Australia instead,” Chai explained. “These routes are shorter, more profitable, and better suited to our fleet.” His comments underline a shift in the airline’s long-term strategy toward sustainability and financial discipline rather than prestige routes.

Thai Airways posts record profits and fleet expansion after leaving court-supervised rehabilitation plan

Indeed, Thai Airways is enjoying a sharp turnaround after several turbulent years. In the first quarter of 2025, the airline posted a profit of ฿9.8 billion, roughly US$298 million. That figure marked a 300% jump compared with the same period last year. Passenger numbers also climbed 11.6% to 4.33 million, while total revenue rose 12.3% to ฿51.6 billion. These gains have strengthened confidence in the airline’s recovery and management team.

After years of restructuring, Thai Airways exited its court-supervised rehabilitation plan this year. It also successfully returned to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), where its shares rose to a high of ฿17.80. Significantly, they have since fallen to ฿9.45, with investors concerned about government interference in its operations.

In addition, the airline is expanding its fleet to support future growth. The number of aircraft will rise from 77 to 81 by the end of 2025. New arrivals will include one Airbus A330, one Boeing 787-9, and two Airbus A321neos. By 2026, another 15 aircraft are expected to join the fleet. All new planes will feature upgraded cabins, personal entertainment screens, and free Wi-Fi for Royal Orchid Plus members. Two older Airbus A330-300s have already been retrofitted with high-speed internet.

The improvements reflect a focus on passenger comfort and digital connectivity. From May 1, all passengers gained access to free unlimited chat and messaging services. Meanwhile, Royal Orchid Plus members now enjoy full internet access based on their membership tier.

Thai Airways faces political scrutiny as government seeks greater influence over board and operations

At the same time, the airline has restructured its management and governance. Following an Extraordinary General Meeting in April, a new board of directors was appointed and registered by the Ministry of Commerce. Among them are senior government officials, including Lawan Saengsanit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Dr. Kulaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Excise Department.

However, not everyone is celebrating. Thai Airways’ labour union and several members of the opposition have voiced concerns about political interference. The People’s Party questioned recent appointments and the pace of restructuring. Nevertheless, management insists the company’s turnaround is genuine and sustainable.

At the same time, there is a disturbing and ongoing tussle between the government and the resurgent airline, as the Ministry of Finance, a key shareholder, is pushing for a larger board and more influence in decision-making. Certainly, this development has financial analysts worried.

Looking ahead, Thai Airways expects continued growth as 2025 draws to a close. Forward bookings remain strong for the high season. The airline expects rising demand from Europe and Australia, especially during the northern summer months. These markets are showing solid recovery and are expected to drive revenue towards the end of the year.

United Airlines’ direct flights mark milestone for Thailand’s tourism rebound and long-haul connectivity

In contrast, the return of United Airlines’ direct flights marks a separate but equally important milestone for Thailand’s tourism sector. The service gives travellers from North America a faster and more comfortable way to reach Bangkok. It also signals renewed global trust in Thailand’s aviation standards and infrastructure.

For Thailand, the message is clear. The skies are open again. More direct access means more visitors, more trade, and more confidence in the nation’s long-haul aviation future. While Thai Airways chooses to remain cautious, others are seizing the opportunity. Together, they represent two sides of Thailand’s aviation revival—one pragmatic, the other ambitious. Both point toward a stronger, more connected Thailand on the world stage.

It is especially important economically, given that the United States is now Thailand’s largest and by far the most profitable export market. It is also notable as a growing foreign tourism market, again attracting high-spending, long-stay visitors to a tourism economy that has seen numbers fall by 9% this year due to a simple lull in Asia, especially in China and East Asia.

Further reading:

Thai Airways suffers turbulence in the boardroom as government exercises powers to appoint directors

A new and purely profit-focused Thai Airways soars high after its return to the stock market in Bangkok

Remarkable turnaround for Thai Airways as it is cleared to return to Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

Thai Airways rules out direct flights to the US for now. Resurgent airline happy with network partners

Thai Airlines flies high. Plan to exit rehabilitation plan at the end of June with a stock market relisting

Thai Airways union protests government ‘interference’ in its recovery plan at a critical juncture.

People’s Party economic head questions the government’s plans for Thai Airways after new moves

Thai Airways to refloat on Stock Exchange in June 2025 with a renewed mission as national carrier

Passenger complaint turbulence as Thai Airways appears to plot sky-high Dreamliner expansion

Raking in cash, Thai Airways may exit rehabilitation plan in 2024 with its SET shares relisted in 2025

Passengers to finally get refunds from high-flying Thai Airways still facing financial turbulence

Flying high at Thai Airways as numbers skyrocket as it flies tourists into the kingdom from Europe

British Airways snubs Bangkok in favour of elite travellers to Singapore as Thai Airways load levels rise