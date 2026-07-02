British cannabis businessman found stabbed to death in his luxury Chonburi home as police reject his wife’s suicide claim. A blood trail, washed knife, CCTV and signs of a struggle have prompted detectives to prepare a murder charge against the 21-year-old Brit.

A British cannabis businessman was found stabbed to death inside his luxury Chonburi home after what police believe was a violent struggle, with detectives preparing a murder charge against his 21-year-old British wife despite her insistence that he killed himself. Investigators say a blood trail, signs of a fierce confrontation, a washed knife, CCTV evidence and forensic findings have dismantled her account, transforming what began as a claimed suicide into one of the most disturbing murder investigations involving a British national in Thailand this year.

A British cannabis businessman was found stabbed to death inside his luxury rented home in Chonburi after what police believe was a violent confrontation. His body was later discovered in a bathroom, lying on a blood-soaked bedsheet with a pillow beneath his head and a grey towel covering him. However, his 21-year-old British wife insists he took his own life. Detectives say the evidence tells a different story and are preparing to charge her with murder.

Police Lieutenant Siriyaaporn Kongpetchsak, Deputy Investigator at Nong Prue Police Station, received the report at 9.30am on Thursday. She immediately alerted senior officers before leading investigators to the property.

Officers from Forensic Science Division 2, Pattaya Tourist Police, a medical examiner and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation also attended the scene. From the outset, detectives treated the death as highly suspicious.

Police find blood trail and staged bathroom scene after British businessman found dead in Chonburi

The killing occurred inside a luxury housing estate in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. The couple had rented the single-storey house only two weeks earlier. Police found Mr Thomas David, 34, lying face up inside the shower area of the bathroom.

The British businessman had suffered a stab wound beneath his left ribcage. His body rested on a bloodstained bedsheet, while a pillow had been carefully placed beneath his head. A grey towel covered his body. Medical findings suggested he had been dead for at least six hours before officers arrived.

Investigators then widened their search throughout the house. They found dried bloodstains across the floor and inside several rooms. Notably, blood trails led directly towards the bathroom where the body was found. Officers also documented signs of a violent struggle throughout the property. Those findings immediately cast doubt on the claim of suicide. Instead, detectives believe the fatal wound was inflicted before the body was moved.

Police found the victim’s wife, identified only as Ms Violet, sitting beside the body. Officers said the 21-year-old appeared heavily intoxicated, possibly through marijuana use. She also had cuts on her fingertips.

Detectives said she spoke incoherently throughout their first interview. She claimed to suffer from depression together with severe anxiety and panic attacks. Nevertheless, she repeatedly insisted that her husband had stabbed himself.

Forensic tests and witness accounts deepen suspicion after washed knife was recovered from luxury home

As part of the investigation, Ms Violet led officers to a Spartan-style knife measuring about 50 centimetres long. The weapon was inside the kitchen sink. However, detectives found it had been completely washed clean.

No visible blood remained on the blade. Consequently, forensic officers seized the knife for scientific examination. They also collected fingerprints and DNA samples from the woman.

Separately, police interviewed Mr Charlie, 33, a British friend of the victim who first discovered the body. He told investigators he received an urgent telephone call from a business partner involved in Mr David’s cannabis business.

The partner, who lives in the United States, feared something had gone badly wrong. Therefore, he urged Mr Charlie to drive immediately to the house.

Mr Charlie entered the property and immediately noticed large amounts of blood in the hallway. In response, he began recording video footage inside the house. He then walked into the bathroom, where he found Ms Violet sitting beside her husband’s body.

According to his statement, she was speaking incoherently and claimed Mr David had assaulted her. He immediately contacted the police. Afterwards, he admitted he remained devastated by what he had witnessed and struggled to accept his friend’s death.

Neighbours describe repeated arguments before fatal stabbing as detectives challenge wife’s account

Neighbours also gave detectives valuable background information. They said the couple had moved into the luxury property only two weeks earlier.

The monthly rent was 85,000 baht. During that brief period, residents regularly heard loud arguments coming from the house. Most recently, they heard the couple’s dog barking continuously at about 10pm on Wednesday. Even so, nobody approached the property.

Later that night, someone delivered dog food to the house at about 2am. Yet nobody came outside to collect it. Residents said the silence seemed unusual. Even then, nobody entered the property. Only the following morning did they learn someone had died inside after Mr Charlie arrived at the house. They admitted they were deeply shocked.

Police also confirmed Mr David owned a large cannabis farm in Soi Bang Lamung 14. So far, investigators have not linked his business activities to the killing. Instead, detectives remain focused on events inside the house during the hours before his death.

On another front, investigators began examining several inconsistencies in Ms Violet’s account. Detectives questioned why she failed to call the police or emergency services if her husband had stabbed himself. They also questioned why she never sought medical assistance. Equally important, they asked why she failed to answer telephone calls after the incident.

Blood trail, CCTV and forensic evidence strengthen murder case against British victim’s wife in Chonburi

The physical evidence raised further questions. Bloodstains suggested the victim’s body had been dragged towards the bathroom after the stabbing. Detectives also focused on the careful positioning of the body after death.

The pillow beneath the victim’s head and the towel covering him became important pieces of evidence. Meanwhile, officers began reviewing CCTV footage installed inside the house to establish the final movements before Mr David died.

Pol Colonel Natthapol Phongsookskul, Superintendent of Nong Prue Police Station, said investigators do not believe Mr David inflicted the fatal wound himself. He said the crime scene and witness accounts point in another direction.

Moreover, the signs of a struggle directly contradict Ms Violet’s explanation. He confirmed officers are preparing to charge the British woman with “murder” as the investigation continues.

Mr David’s body has since been transferred for a full post-mortem examination. Forensic specialists will continue DNA analysis, fingerprint testing and CCTV examination. Investigators believe those results will help reconstruct the final hours inside the luxury home in Chonburi.

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