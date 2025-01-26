The former British husband of Lamduan Armitage, a Thai woman found murdered in North Yorkshire 21 years ago, whas been detained in Thailand by the Immigration Bureau. The arrest follows a request from UK authorities investigating her death.

The body of Ms. Armitage was only formally identified by police nearly 15 years after it was found. Meanwhile, she was buried in the picturesque cemetery of St. Oswald’s Church in Horton-in-Ribblesdale, North Yorkshire. She was known as the ‘Lady of the Hills.’

Ms. Lamduan was living with her husband when she went missing in 2004. However, he never reported her disappearance. Previously, most of the family’s friends and acquaintances surmised that she had returned to Thailand.

On Thursday, officers with the Immigration Bureau and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) moved to arrest British man David Stuart Armitage finally. In short, the 62-year-old Mr. Armitage is wanted by UK police in North Yorkshire in connection with the death of his former wife Lamduan Armitage, née Seekanya.

Thai woman’s remains, discovered in 2004, identified as Lamduan Armitage after extensive investigation

The half-naked body of Ms. Lamduan was discovered in September 2004. Significantly, she was found still wearing her gold wedding ring. Effectively, this was the only basis on which local police could form any view as to who she was. The remains went unidentified, except for the fact that it was known her ring was sold in Bangkok.

Indeed, it was not until 2019 that North Yorkshire police conclusively confirmed that the remains were those of the Thai woman. Previously, the case had been reopened by a police cold cases unit. That was in 2016. Using new DNA technology, they circulated a sketch of what she may have looked like.

Following that, at the end of 2018, Lamduan’s family in Udon Thani, Thailand came forward. They suggested that it looked like their family member. Ms. Armitage or Lamduan made a last emotional call to her mother not long before the body was found.

North Yorkshire locals were moved by the discovery of a woman’s body and provided a memorial and resting place

It was found on a remote windswept hill. Afterwards, when the remains were unclaimed, locals gathered in the remote village of Horton-in-Ribblesdale in North Yorkshire. People there were touched by the situation. Certainly, even at that time, the fact that the body was wearing new shoes and was shown to have an injured nail particularly indicated foul play. The body was found lying in a stream.

Subsequently, a kind member of the community in the village gave up his plot in the picturesque cemetery of St. Oswald’s Church. A memorial headstone was erected there to the ‘Lady of the Hills,’ while the story made national news.

After that, when the family came forward, it took police just a few months to confirm Ms. Lamduan’s identity. Samples were taken from her family in Udon Thani. In turn, police confirmed a match.

Firstly, police sought to establish why Ms. Lamduan was never reported as a missing person. Notably, at the outset of the investigation, police denied that Mr. Armitage was a suspect. Indeed, the middle-aged man and his children returned to Thailand where he worked at a Kanchanaburi University.

Thai woman made emotional phone call to mother before her death, detailing her financial struggles

Before her death, distraught Ms. Lamduan had phoned her mother in Udon Thani. Essentially, she told her parent she had not a single penny to spend.

‘She said she had no money, not even a single penny. She said she missed home so much,’ her mother told reporters at the time.

At length, she was living with her husband and children at her husband’s parents’ home in the Cumbrian village of Burton-in-Kendal. Previously, the family had lived in Portsmouth and later in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Certainly, friends and family of the woman were told at that time that Ms. Lamduan had simply disappeared. In the United Kingdom, it was thought widely that the then 36-year-old woman had returned to Thailand.

On Thursday, January 23, officers with the Immigration Bureau detained Mr. Armitage outside his home in the Muang district of Kanchanaburi. It is understood that the police action came after a request from the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom.

British man detained in Thailand after visa revocation, pending potential deportation to the UK

The 62-year-old was detained after his visa was revoked under Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act 1979. Effectively, the police were moving to have the man deported to the United Kingdom.

Officers explained that Mr. Armitage was being taken into custody and would be transferred to the Bangkok detention centre. This was pending his deportation to Britain.

The operation was under the International Cooperation in Criminal Matters Act 1992. Essentially, this law empowers Thai police to render assistance to police in other jurisdictions, particularly in relation to criminal investigations.

Significantly, it is not clear whether police in the United Kingdom are charging the British national or seeking to have him repatriated for questioning. Undoubtedly, he is wanted by the police in North Yorkshire investigating the death of his wife in 2004.

Mr. Armitage has consistently refused to comment or speculate on his wife’s death. Previously, he had admitted that he was aware of reports in the Thai media.

Case of Thai woman’s death in the UK gains widespread attention as suspect’s arrest in Thailand is ordered

Meanwhile, the case received extensive coverage in the United Kingdom. A former senior police officer in a documentary said he was convinced that Mr. Armitage was his wife’s murderer. Retired Detective Chief Inspector Adam Harland adamantly held this view.

The sad thing about this story is that it started as a love story. Mr. Armitage had taken Ms. Lamduan to the UK with him in 1995. He was 32 years of age, and she was 28. Previously the couple had been dating since 1991. Afterwards, they had a family and visited Thailand often. The pair were married in Thailand in 2001.

However, the discovery of the 4’ 11’’ woman in a cold stream in the dales on a windswept hill is how the story ended. Ms. Lamduan was partially naked, wearing only a light T-shirt and Marks and Spencer jeans.

