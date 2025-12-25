Thai wife accused of luring German husband home to his death in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Police say a trusted employee bludgeoned the 65-year-old with an iron pipe. Three suspects arrested as murder charges filed over alleged plot tied to his assets.

A 65-year-old German was collected by his Thai wife on Sunday, November 23rd, and driven home. As 45-year-old Ms. Nittaya left her husband, Mark Soren, she knew he would be murdered. Inside, his employee, 43-year-old Mr. Thongbai, was waiting. He waited until the early hours, when the German went to bed, then attacked with an iron pipe and bludgeoned him to death. Afterwards, neither the wife nor her executioner returned to the house. Last Friday, she finally reported a strong, revolting smell to police, and the investigation began at once. By Monday, police had arrested the wife, the killer and the killer’s wife as an accomplice. Police at Khlong Wan station in Prachuap Khiri Khan said they have a clear case of premeditated murder. The victim owned assets in Thailand worth about ฿10 million.

Police in Thailand have arrested a Thai woman and two associates for the killing of her German husband. The case centres on the death of 65-year-old German national Mark Soren, also known as Mr. Mark. His body was discovered inside a house in Moo 10, Huai Sai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The discovery occurred on Friday, December 19, 2025.

However, investigators later determined that the murder had taken place weeks earlier. Police revealed in a briefing to the press that the attack happened in the early hours of Monday, November 24. The victim lived at the property with his Thai wife, identified as 45-year-old Nittaya, also known as Ms. Nittiya.

At first, the wife reported only a foul odour coming from the home. She travelled from Phetchaburi province to Khlong Wan police. She told officers she feared entering the house alone. Police then inspected the property and found the decomposed body in the bedroom. The air conditioner had been left running.

Police autopsy reveals blunt force killing as inquiry widens and trusted employee emerges as suspect

Moreover, based on decomposition, investigators believed the death had occurred nearly a month earlier. There were no signs of a struggle. Identification documents, a mobile phone and security camera equipment were missing. The wife initially claimed her husband died from illness.

However, police requested a full forensic autopsy. Doctors from Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital first examined the body at the scene. The remains were then transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital. On Saturday last, December 20, forensic doctors issued their preliminary findings.

The autopsy showed repeated blows with a blunt object. The victim suffered fractures to the skull, face, jaw and forehead. His right arm was also broken. Consequently, the blows caused severe compression of the brain. The findings confirmed death by blunt-force trauma. These results contradicted the earlier claim of natural causes.

Therefore, investigators widened the inquiry and began questioning close contacts. Police from Provincial Police Region 7 worked with Khlong Wan police and Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police. Officers identified a trusted employee of the wife, 43-year-old Mr. Thongbai.

Conspiracy to murder alleged as sleeping victim is attacked with pipe. Three suspects are arrested

According to investigators, the wife conspired with the employee to stage an attack. In short, a conspiracy to murder her husband. Notably, the killing allegedly occurred while the victim slept. Police said the employee struck the victim with a metal or iron pipe. The victim tried to defend himself but died at the scene. The suspects then left the house and acted normally afterwards.

Furthermore, police identified a third suspect. She is a 50-year-old Ms. Naowarat, the wife of the employee who murdered his employer. Investigators said she had prior knowledge and provided support. Officers later said all three suspects admitted involvement.

On Monday, December 22, investigators gathered statements and physical evidence. They applied to the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Court for arrest warrants on premeditated murder charges. Police then arrested all three suspects. They were handed over to Khlong Wan police for further proceedings.

Timeline shows wife collected victim before concealed killing as police brief the press and file charges

Meanwhile, police also reviewed the events before the killing. Investigators said the wife picked up the victim from a train station on Sunday, November 23. She brought him back to the house, where the employee was already waiting. The attack took place in the early morning hours after the German was asleep.

Additionally, investigators said the suspects left the air conditioner running to slow decomposition. They then concealed the death for weeks. The wife only contacted police on December 19 when the odour became severe. She arrived with an assistant village headman to file the report.

Later, police held a formal news conference on Wednesday, December 24, or Christmas Eve, at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police Headquarters. The briefing was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasopchai Matsayawanichkul, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 7. Pol. Maj. Gen. Athorn Chinthong, Commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, also attended. Officers displayed an investigative chart and outlined the timeline.

Police stated that the wife and the employee were charged with premeditated murder. Meanwhile, the employee’s wife was charged with complicity in murder. All suspects remain in custody. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators probe staged death over assets as autopsy confirms blunt force injuries to the victim

Significantly, police confirmed the victim had assets valued at more than ฿10 million. Investigators said the suspects admitted staging the death to resemble illness. The wife later told police that she had resented the victim. The employee said he acted out of loyalty to her.

However, police said they will continue to examine the true motive. Investigators are also reviewing financial history, communications and movements before and after November 23. Officers have notified the German Embassy about the incident.

Soon after the autopsy findings, investigators noted several suspicious clues. The missing documents and security camera system raised questions. The delay in reporting the death also increased concern. The absence of clear robbery signs further supported a murder inquiry.

Furthermore, police said the victim’s injuries indicated repeated strikes. The fractures covered the skull, face, jaw, and forehead. The right arm injury was consistent with defensive movement. The forensic institute confirmed homicide caused by blunt-force trauma.

Suspects admit pipe attack on sleeping German as police say body lay hidden for a month before arrests

Additionally, investigators said the suspects admitted that the employee used an iron pipe. He struck the victim while he slept. The victim attempted to defend himself but collapsed. The suspects then left the scene and continued their daily lives.

Meanwhile, the case drew public attention due to the long concealment period. The body remained inside the bedroom for nearly a month. Police emphasised that the death was staged to appear natural at first glance.

Afterwards, officers transported the suspects to Khlong Wan police station. They will face prosecution under Thai criminal law. Police said all legal procedures will follow standard practice.

Consequently, the investigation now focuses on supporting evidence. This includes scene examinations, forensic results and suspect statements. Investigators will forward the completed file to prosecutors.

Police outline a clear murder timeline as the case moves to Thai courts with continued overseas contact

Additionally, police confirmed that the German national’s body remains under forensic authority. Final documentation and coordination with German officials are continuing. Thai police said they will keep international channels informed.

However, officers stated that the core sequence of events is now clear. The killing occurred on November 24 inside the house in Huai Sai Subdistrict. The autopsy established homicide. Arrest warrants were issued on Monday, December 22. Police announced the case publicly two days later, on Wednesday, December 24.

Investigators from Provincial Police Region 7 led the inquiry. Local police supported field operations. Forensic specialists documented all injuries. Provincial commanders supervised the case.

Three suspects face charges as police keep the inquiry active with more interviews and evidence filed

Ultimately, the three suspects now face the most serious criminal charges. Police said the investigation remains active and detailed. Further witness interviews are planned. Additional evidence may still be collected.

Authorities stressed that the victim’s death was undeniably intentional, premeditated and concealed. The home remained sealed off during the investigation. Forensic personnel continued scene inspections.

Finally, Thai police said the case will proceed through the courts. Coordination with foreign authorities is active. The murder investigation is to remain under the control of Khlong Wan police and Provincial Police Region 7.

