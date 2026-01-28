British man, 58, arrested after Thai wife, 44, was shot dead at Maha Sarakham homestay. Police say he fled with a gun before a multi-province manhunt ended in Khon Kaen. The couple had lived together for over a decade and had two school-age children.

On Tuesday night, a 58-year-old UK national was taken into custody in northeastern Maha Sarakham after shooting his 44-year-old Thai wife with a .38 calibre handgun earlier that morning. The woman was found lying on her back, having been shot once through the left temple. The man was identified as Mr Anthony James Condor. The shooting occurred in the Don Hwan area shortly before the alarm was raised at 11.30am. The woman’s family were left in shock as the British man fled the home he shared with his wife. Relatives told police Mr Condor was known to be highly volatile and had problems with drugs.

Police in northeastern Maha Sarakham province intensified a manhunt on Tuesday for a 58-year-old British man following a fatal shooting. The suspect was identified as Mr Anthony James Condor, also known as Tony. Authorities believe he shot his Thai wife before fleeing with a firearm.

He was later apprehended by officers in Khon Kaen after he took flight from the murder scene.

The victim was identified as Ms Phatree Uraphanom, also known as Pia, aged 44. According to relatives, the couple had lived together for more than 10 years. During that time, they had two children, a daughter in Grade 11 and a son in Grade 6.

Police detail shooting time, location and initial actions at homestay in Maha Sarakham province

According to police, the shooting occurred late Tuesday morning. Specifically, officers received the report at about 11.30am. The incident took place at a homestay in Khok Ko subdistrict, Mueang district, Maha Sarakham province.

Following the report, Pol Lt Manoch Manonthee of Don Hwan Police Station responded as the investigating officer. Shortly after, he notified rescue units, emergency medical teams, and forensic officers. Meanwhile, senior police commanders were informed through official channels.

When officers arrived, villagers and relatives had already gathered at the homestay. As a result, police quickly cordoned off the area. Access was restricted with tape to preserve evidence.

In the yard in front of the house, officers found Ms Phatree’s body. She was lying face up on the ground. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans. Beside her body stood a black and red Yamaha Mio 125i motorcycle. The motorcycle carried a Lopburi licence plate. Investigators photographed and documented its position.

Forensics find gunshot wound shell casing and documents victim’s position in home’s yard

Subsequently, forensic officers examined the body at the scene. They confirmed a gunshot wound to the left temple. The bullet exited through the right temple. Nearby, officers recovered a spent shell casing. It was identified as a .38 calibre. It was found near a plant pot about four metres away.

At the same time, a forensic pathologist from Maha Sarakham Hospital joined the investigation. Together, teams conducted a preliminary autopsy. All findings were recorded for the case file. Police said the suspect fled immediately after the shooting. He escaped in a white four-door pickup truck. He reportedly took the firearm with him.

Initially, investigators believed he drove toward Maha Sarakham city. Therefore, officers were deployed to schools as a precaution. Security checks were increased in several locations.

Later that day, police located the pickup truck. It had been abandoned in neighbouring Khon Kaen province. Officers secured the vehicle for forensic examination. Meanwhile, police expanded the search across provincial boundaries. Coordination was established with Police Region 4. Immigration Police were also notified.

Police track suspect’s flight, recover abandoned pickup and expand search with immigration units

Relatives at the scene provided statements to investigators. Among them was Mr Jamlong Boonmaprom, 66, the victim’s uncle. He said he witnessed events shortly before the shooting. According to Mr Jamlong, Ms Phatree rode her motorcycle into the homestay. Shortly after, the suspect approached her. He began shouting at her in English.

Mr Jamlong said he told the suspect to stop. He gestured for him to calm down. Ms Phatree, he said, did not argue or respond. Suddenly, he said, the suspect pulled out a gun. He then fired a single shot. Ms Phatree collapsed in the yard.

Meanwhile, other relatives described the couple’s background. They said Ms Phatree had recently been staying at her mother’s home. Her mother was ill and required care. However, relatives said Ms Phatree would return whenever her husband called. According to them, she regularly checked on him. She often brought food and water.

Relatives also told police the suspect had a short temper. He frequently used abusive language. They further stated he had problems with drugs. Despite this, relatives said Ms Phatree remained devoted. She responded quickly when he asked for help. She maintained contact with him throughout the relationship.

Witness accounts describe confrontation, relationship history and the UK man’s volatility

According to her aunt, Mrs Thaworn Boonkhim, 66, Ms Phatree loved her husband. She said she often cooked for him. She said she would go to him whenever he called. On the morning of the shooting, Ms Phatree spoke with her mother. She said her husband had called and likely wanted food. She then prepared to visit him.

Before leaving, she brought two bottles of water. She also prepared food. She then headed toward the homestay garden on her motorcycle. Her mother encouraged her to go. She told her to take care of her husband. Ms Phatree then left the house shortly before the shooting.

Meanwhile, Mrs Thaworn went to water a nearby sugarcane field. Shortly after, a neighbour ran toward her. The neighbour reported that Ms Phatree had been shot. Mrs Thaworn said she collapsed upon hearing the news. Other relatives soon gathered at the homestay. Police arrived shortly afterward.

Pol Maj Gen Phladet Nongwa-ngo, commander of Maha Sarakham Provincial Police, later inspected the scene. He confirmed the shooting time as approximately 11.30am.

Police commander outlines domestic dispute findings, ongoing search before Condor’s arrest

He said initial findings indicated a domestic dispute. In addition, it was confirmed that the suspect was a foreign national. The top officer also confirmed the victim was his wife. He further stated the suspect was believed to be armed. Certainly, the police considered him dangerous. Officers continued to search multiple provinces.

At that time, police noted the suspect had not surrendered. They believe he feared retaliation from the victim’s relatives. Authorities said his safety would be ensured in custody. An arrest warrant was prepared. Immigration authorities were notified to revoke visas. Border and travel alerts were also issued.

The Briton was later apprehended after a dragnet was set up by police to take him into custody. Officers expressed relief at this development.

Meanwhile, police urged the public to assist. Anyone with further information is asked to report immediately. Reports can be made by calling 191. Later on Tuesday evening, the suspect was detained by police and faced questioning. Investigators continued gathering evidence. The manhunt across several provinces was afterwards stood down.

