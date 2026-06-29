Australian Simon Carman faces Thailand’s death penalty after police say CCTV tracked him from a Pattaya hotel to a suitcase containing a murdered 17-year-old girl before detectives arrested him at Bangkok airport as he desperately tried to flee.

Australian Simon Carman faces Thailand’s toughest punishment after police say they solved the alleged murder of a 17-year-old Pattaya girl in just six hours, following a trail of CCTV footage from a hotel room to a suitcase containing her body beside railway tracks before arresting the 46-year-old at Bangkok’s main airport moments before he was due to flee the country. As prosecutors prepare a murder case that could ultimately carry the death penalty, detectives are assembling forensic evidence, witness testimony and the suspect’s conflicting accounts in one of the resort city’s most closely watched homicide investigations in years.

Australian national Simon Carman remained behind bars at Pattaya Remand Prison on Sunday as Thai police prepared a murder prosecution over the death of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla.

The 46-year-old was arrested while attempting to leave Thailand through Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Friday evening. He now faces four criminal charges, including intentional or premeditated murder.

Under Thai law, the offence carries the death penalty. However, capital sentences are frequently commuted to life imprisonment. The investigation has already attracted intense attention in both Thailand and Australia.

Police trace missing teenager’s final movements after friends raise alarm and identify Australian as last contact

Police allege the teenager was the last person seen entering Carman’s hotel room during the early hours of Thursday morning. Detectives believe she met the Australian on Pattaya’s Beach Road entertainment strip before travelling with him to his hotel.

Friends later reported her missing after she failed to return and stopped answering messages. In response, Pattaya police launched an urgent search. Officers immediately gathered CCTV footage and retraced her final known movements. Within hours, investigators concluded Carman had been the last known person with the teenager.

Reports circulating on Saturday suggested Carman admitted responsibility for the killing during police questioning. According to those reports, an argument developed after Tunchanok wanted to leave his condominium earlier than expected and requested payment for her time. He reportedly claimed she then threatened him with a knife.

Carman is understood to have told detectives he grabbed her by the throat while trying to take the weapon away. Separately, other reports stated he continued denying intentionally killing the teenager. Investigators have not publicly explained the apparent difference between those accounts.

Police assess conflicting accounts while detectives rely on forensic evidence and witness statements

Earlier statements from police also reflected that uncertainty. Lieutenant Colonel Kanoknun Sooksri, the lead investigator, said Carman denied all four criminal charges during formal questioning.

Likewise, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, said the Australian rejected allegations that he murdered the teenager. Detectives are therefore continuing to rely heavily on physical evidence collected during the inquiry. Prosecutors are expected to examine every interview alongside the forensic findings before presenting the case to court.

The missing person investigation quickly became a race against time. Friends alerted police at about 5pm on Friday after losing contact with Tunchanok. Detectives immediately secured security camera recordings from hotels, streets and nearby businesses.

As part of this, officers reconstructed the teenager’s final movements across Pattaya. The footage consistently led investigators back to Carman’s hotel. From there, the inquiry gathered pace.

CCTV trail follows Australian from hotel with suitcase to railway area where detectives narrowed their search

Police allege CCTV captured the pair entering the hotel together during the early hours of Thursday. Importantly, investigators said Tunchanok was never recorded leaving the building alive. Detectives then focused on footage recorded later that evening.

Cameras allegedly showed Carman leaving the hotel at 9.34pm carrying a large black suitcase. Officers believe it was identical to the suitcase later recovered beside the railway tracks. That recording rapidly became one of the investigation’s most significant pieces of evidence.

Surveillance footage allegedly captured the Australian riding away on a motorcycle with the suitcase strapped to the rear. Police said he travelled towards railway land on the outskirts of Pattaya.

He then disappeared from camera coverage for approximately nine minutes. Shortly afterwards, cameras recorded him returning towards the hotel. Notably, the suitcase was no longer on the motorcycle. Detectives immediately concentrated their search along the railway corridor.

Police discover teenager’s body before an airport arrest prevented Carman leaving Thailand on Friday night

The search ended late on Friday night. Officers discovered a black suitcase abandoned beside the railway tracks, around 10 minutes from the hotel. Inside, they found the naked body of the missing teenager.

Police said the discovery confirmed their worst fears. The missing person investigation instantly became a murder inquiry. Meanwhile, forensic officers sealed the scene and began collecting evidence.

Police Colonel Anek later described the injuries officers found when the suitcase was opened.

“She was completely naked, her face showed signs of severe assault, with swelling and bruising covering the entire face, and blood was flowing from her mouth and nose,” he said.

By that stage, detectives believed Carman had already travelled to Bangkok. Officers also feared he intended to leave Thailand before police could question him. Consequently, immigration authorities and airport police were alerted without delay.

Their concerns proved well-founded. Police located the Australian at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Friday evening, only hours after the missing person report was filed. He was arrested before boarding an outbound flight and driven more than 100 kilometres back to Pattaya.

Investigators cite scratches and suspect statements as forensic evidence is central to the murder case

Investigators said they found fingernail scratches across Carman’s body during questioning. Police believe the injuries were consistent with a struggle before the teenager died. Officers also compared the injuries with evidence gathered during the forensic examination. In parallel, detectives continued analysing CCTV footage from multiple locations.

“We believe he killed her, and he is being questioned on suspicion of murder,” Pol Col Anek said.

“He has fingernail scratches across his body that are consistent with a struggle, but he denies killing her.”

Police said Carman initially offered investigators another explanation.

“He said that she disappeared from the room while he was asleep and unaware of anything,” Pol Col Anek said.

Following his arrest, reporters questioned the Australian about visible scratches on his neck. Carman dismissed suggestions that they resulted from a struggle with the teenager.

“I think it’s a spider; they always get in here,” he said.

Prosecutors assemble forensic and digital evidence as the Australian faces four serious criminal charges

Thai police have now charged Carman with four offences. The most serious is intentional or premeditated murder. In addition, he has been charged with concealing, moving or disposing of a body to hide the death or its cause.

He also faces offences relating to taking a minor for indecent purposes. Those allegations now form the basis of the prosecution being assembled by investigators.

On another front, forensic specialists continue to examine evidence recovered from the hotel room, the suitcase and the railway scene. Detectives are also reviewing witness statements collected throughout Pattaya. Digital evidence is expected to play a major role when the case reaches court. Prosecutors will combine that material with forensic findings and police interviews before filing formal proceedings.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was providing consular assistance to an Australian detained in Thailand. However, the department declined to comment further because of privacy obligations.

Thailand retains death penalty despite carrying out no executions since its last lethal injection in June 2018

The murder charge exposes Carman to Thailand’s most severe criminal penalty. Although courts continue imposing death sentences, executions have become rare. Instead, many capital sentences are later reduced to life imprisonment through appeals or royal clemency. Nevertheless, the death penalty remains available for intentional murder under Thai law.

Thailand’s last execution took place on 18 June 2018. Convicted murderer Theerasak Longji was executed by lethal injection at Bang Kwang Central Prison. He had been convicted of murdering a 17-year-old boy during a robbery in 2003.

The execution ended an unofficial moratorium that had lasted almost nine years. Before then, no executions had taken place since August 2009.

Since 2018, Thailand has carried out no further executions. Even so, capital punishment remains available for aggravated murder and certain serious drug offences. The country, therefore, continues to retain the death penalty despite the absence of recent executions.

For Pattaya detectives, the investigation moved from a missing teenager to an airport arrest within hours. For prosecutors, however, the most demanding stage is only beginning. They must now present forensic evidence, CCTV footage, witness testimony and police interviews before the Thai courts. As the case gathers international attention, further details are expected to emerge during the prosecution.

Further reading:

Aussie Simon Peter Carman charged with murder of teenager in Pattaya after being nabbed at the airport

46 year old Aussie arrested at Bangkok’s main airport charged with murdering a 17 year old prostitute

Pattaya crackdown on hookers as police swoop on the beachfront area. Asians and Africans to be deported

Pattaya Police swoop on transgender street workers and bring them in for a warning after city crime spree

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday