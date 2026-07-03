Former Deputy PM and Pheu Thai stalwart calls for closer ties with China for the economy and security

Phumtham Wechayachai has called for Thailand to deepen strategic ties with China in AI, digital infrastructure, clean energy and technology as senior politicians gathered in Bangkok to mark the Communist Party’s 105th anniversary and 51 years of diplomatic ties.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called for a major expansion of Thai-Chinese strategic ties, urging closer cooperation in AI, digital infrastructure, clean energy and advanced technology. Speaking before senior Thai politicians at the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, he said the 51-year partnership must evolve beyond traditional diplomacy to strengthen economic development and regional security to improve the quality of life for people.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and former Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called for deeper strategic cooperation between Thailand and China, identifying artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, clean energy and technology as the next pillars of bilateral ties.

He delivered the message on Thursday during celebrations marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

Representing the Pheu Thai Party, Mr Phumtham attended the event with the party’s deputy leader for foreign affairs, Mr Chakraphong Saengmanee. The ceremony was held at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. It drew senior politicians, academics and media representatives for discussions on the future of Thai-Chinese cooperation.

Thai political leaders gather in Bangkok as China marks party anniversary and 51 years of diplomatic ties

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei welcomed delegates before opening exchanges on expanding bilateral relations across political, economic and technological fields. The gathering reflected the breadth of political participation, with representatives attending from government and opposition parties alike.

Among those present were Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party leader and former deputy prime minister Peerapan Salirathavipak, former deputy prime minister Professor Emeritus Dr Bowornsak Uwanno, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society and Bhumjaithai Party spokesperson Boonthida Somchai, Kla Tham Party deputy leader Air Chief Marshal Anudith Nakornthap, Democrat Party deputy leader Isra Sunthornwat, People’s Party secretary-general Pijarn Chaowapatanawong and People’s Party deputy leader Dr Chaiwat Sathavorawichit. Kla Tham Party spokesperson and Chaiyaphum MP Akkarasen Khiri Lohveera, list MP Wasawat Puangphornsri, Thai Rak Phalang Party leader Siam Bangkultham, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party member Phubodin Pokpong and Mr Phumtham’s personal secretary also attended.

Opening his address, Mr Phumtham congratulated the Communist Party of China on reaching its 105th anniversary. He also recognised the significance of five decades of diplomatic relations between Bangkok and Beijing. He said both milestones reflected an enduring partnership built over many years.

He said the Communist Party had guided China’s transformation throughout the past century. Moreover, he credited it with driving rapid progress in economics, science and technology. As a result, he said China had emerged as one of the world’s leading economic and technological powers. He also said development had improved the quality of life for millions of people.

Phumtham says five decades of trust have broadened Thai-Chinese ties beyond diplomacy into every sector

Turning to bilateral relations, Mr Phumtham said Thailand and China had steadily strengthened their partnership over the past 51 years. He said mutual respect and trust remained its foundation. Notably, he said cooperation now extends well beyond formal diplomacy. Trade, investment, education, tourism and cultural exchanges have all expanded. People-to-people ties, he added, remain equally important.

Quoting a long-standing saying, Mr Phumtham said, “China and Thailand are not strangers, but brothers and sisters.” He said the phrase still captures the relationship between the two countries. In his view, it also reflects the close links shared by both peoples.

Against that backdrop, Mr Phumtham argued that today’s international challenges require greater cooperation rather than confrontation. He identified the global economy, climate change, food security, energy security and technology as common concerns. Consequently, he said countries must respond through trust, cooperation and respect for mutual interests.

AI, clean energy and digital infrastructure identified as the next priorities for Thai-Chinese cooperation

Looking ahead, Mr Phumtham described Thailand and China as strategic partners in regional development. He said cooperation already spans infrastructure, trade and investment. Beyond that, he urged both countries to accelerate work in the digital economy, clean energy and advanced technology. Artificial intelligence featured prominently in his remarks. He also highlighted innovation and digital infrastructure as priority sectors.

As part of this approach, Mr Phumtham proposed wider exchanges in future industries. These include sustainable energy, tourism, modern agriculture, medicine, education and human resource development. He also identified AI and data infrastructure as key areas for knowledge sharing. He said stronger technological cooperation would create new opportunities for both countries.

Separately, Mr Phumtham highlighted the importance of direct political engagement between the Pheu Thai Party and the Communist Party of China. He described party-to-party relations as an important Track 2 diplomacy mechanism. He said those exchanges reinforce official government policy through practical cooperation. Equally important, they strengthen trust, improve understanding and encourage policy exchanges between both sides.

Pheu Thai says balanced foreign policy and diplomacy reinforce Thailand’s strategic partnership with China

Mr Phumtham also outlined the Pheu Thai Party’s foreign policy priorities. Accordingly, he described them as balanced, open and centred on the interests of the people. He said Thailand should continue strengthening relations with neighbouring countries and long-standing partners. China, he added, remains one of Thailand’s most important strategic relationships.

On another front, he linked stronger bilateral relations to future economic development and regional security. He said expanding cooperation across infrastructure, technology, tourism and investment would benefit both countries. Cultural exchanges, he added, would continue supporting broader cooperation between the two societies.

Concluding his speech, Mr Phumtham wished the Communist Party of China continued success in leading the country’s development. He also expressed hope that bilateral ties would continue expanding across every dimension. Finally, he said the long-standing friendship between Thailand and China would remain a key foundation for future economic development and shared regional security.

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