Frenchman, 35, seized on Koh Phangan for rape as police launch island-wide sweep that netted five more suspects, including foreigners running illegal hotels and a worker violating labour laws in a major crackdown ordered by senior Surat Thani police commanders.

A French man was detained in a police swoop on Koh Phangan in a fresh phase of the island’s crackdown on foreign lawbreakers. Thirty-five-year-old Romain Jean Felix was taken into custody after Koh Samui Provincial Court issued a warrant for his arrest on Saturday, following a complaint from his victim, who said the assault occurred last week inside an apartment in the centre of the island. The Frenchman’s arrest formed part of a wider push. Police launched further raids that produced several more detentions involving both foreigners and Thai nationals. Offences included operating illegal hotels, with two Latvian women, a Burmese man and two Thai women taken into custody in connection with criminal investigations being pursued by police.

The operation unfolded on December 7 and followed direct orders from senior commanders in Surat Thani Province.

Moreover, senior officials led the operation from the outset. Pol. Col. Suwat Suksri, Commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, oversaw the effort. Police Colonel Paisarn Sangthep, Deputy Commander, also joined the coordination. Additional oversight came from Police Colonel Sirichai Suksat, Police Colonel Sombat Chamsaeng, and Police Colonel Narubadin Panglisen. These officers instructed Pol. Lt. Col. Charoenchai Bunkeang to lead the tactical phase. He headed the Investigation Division’s Mobile Unit 1. His team worked with Koh Phangan administrative officials and other agencies involved in enforcement.

According to police, the sweep aimed to locate a rape suspect wanted under a court warrant. It also targeted foreigners and Thai nationals linked to hotel violations and labour offences. The coordinated action followed policy directives issued by the Royal Thai Police, Provincial Police Region 8, and the Surat Thani Provincial Police Headquarters.

Police then moved to arrest Mr. Romain Jean Felix, age 35, a French national from Denson. Officers identified him as the suspect in a rape case reported earlier by a victim on Koh Phangan. The Koh Samui Provincial Court had issued an arrest warrant for him.

The warrant, No. 412/2568, was dated December 6, 2025. It charged him with rape of a person unable to resist. The alleged offence occurred last week inside an apartment in Koh Phangan District.

Furthermore, police said the victim’s report triggered the immediate response. Investigators followed the information and located the suspect in his accommodation. The arrest took place without resistance. Officers then transferred him to Koh Phangan Police Station for standard processing and further investigation.

Police expand enforcement operation with additional hotel and labour violations across the island

The operation did not end with the rape arrest. Instead, police expanded the sweep to multiple locations. Officers moved to a hotel in Koh Phangan District to arrest Mr. Maith Saw, a 45-year-old Myanmar national.

He was charged with working without notifying a change of employer within the required 15-day period. Police stated that the violation surfaced during routine checks on foreign labour compliance.

Additionally, police detained two Latvian nationals after an inspection in Village No. 1 in Ban Tai Subdistrict. The suspects were identified as Ms. Darcyvin Jeevika, age 44, and Ms. Nichapa Sailborg Hansen, age 45.

Both were charged with jointly operating a hotel business without a license. Police said the property lacked the legal approvals needed to function as a hotel. Later, officers transferred both women to investigators for legal action.

Officers also arrest Thai suspects for hotel and labour offences and highlight the need for legal compliance

Officers next arrested a Thai national, Ms. Petchda, age 33, at another hotel in Village No. 1. Her surname was withheld. She faced charges of operating a hotel business without permission. Police said the property fell outside regulatory compliance, prompting immediate enforcement.

The sweep also extended into a beauty salon. Police arrested Ms. Wanika, age 43, a Thai national. Her surname was withheld. She was charged with employing foreigners to conduct beauty work beyond their authorised rights. Officers said the offence involved foreign workers performing services not covered under their permits.

All suspects were processed and delivered to investigators following the arrests. According to police, the operation formed part of a larger enforcement effort targeting illegal firearms, explosives, weapons of war, narcotics, social-order violations, and the activities of influential figures. The actions also addressed crimes commonly found in high-tourism districts, where many foreign residents and operators are active.

Meanwhile, police emphasised the integrated nature of the operation. They said the cooperation between Mobile Unit 1, investigative officers, and local administrative officials strengthened enforcement capacity. They added that frequent checks helped maintain regulatory compliance across sectors tied to tourism and service industries.

Police confirm rape case will proceed and stress legal enforcement in high-tourism districts

Police offered no further details about the circumstances of the rape allegation. However, they confirmed that the victim’s report and the court warrant led directly to the French suspect’s arrest. They said evidence collection and case preparation would proceed under standard procedures. Officers did not disclose timelines for court advancement.

In addition, police noted that Koh Phangan continues to attract large numbers of tourists and long-stay foreigners. They said such conditions require continued regulatory monitoring. Enforcement teams will therefore maintain routine inspections on hotels, labour sites and other commercial operations. Police said these measures match national directives and provincial priorities.

Furthermore, officers pointed to the broad scope of the December 7 sweep. They said the arrests demonstrated a continued focus on serious crimes in addition to regulatory offenses. They stressed that the combined operations will continue and may broaden as new targets emerge. Investigators will now assemble case files, interview witnesses, and prepare evidence for prosecutors.

Police concluded that all suspects remain under legal procedures in line with Thai law. They stated that enforcement operations will continue under directives from the Royal Thai Police and Provincial Police Region 8.

