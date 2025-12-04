Ten foreign poker players were busted in a covert late-night raid on Koh Phangan as armed police stormed a rented house known as Golden Moon, seizing cash, cards and video evidence in a sweeping crackdown on illegal gambling by tourist officers.

An international group of ten poker players led by Russians was arrested in a tightly executed police raid on Koh Phangan on Tuesday night. A rented house in the centre of the island had been flagged as a regular poker venue. Police kept it under surveillance, capturing photos and video through gaps in the curtains. Then armed officers moved in and made the arrests. All ten men were taken into custody at Koh Phangan Police Station, where they will remain during legal proceedings. They will later be transferred to the Koh Samui Provincial Court.

Ten foreigners were arrested on Koh Phangan on Tuesday night after police found an illegal poker game inside a rented house. The operation took place in the heart of the holiday island in Surat Thani province. It was confirmed on Wednesday by Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit, chief of the Tourist Police Division 5. The arrest followed a planned surveillance effort. Officers said the activity violated Thai gambling laws.

Police targeted a property known as “Golden Moon.” The house sits in Koh Phangan district. It is located in an area with many short-term rentals. Officers arrived after dark. They examined the scene from outside.

They saw several motorbikes parked near the entrance. The number of parked vehicles signalled an unusual gathering. Police then moved to a concealed position.

Police surveillance captures poker activity before officers move in through curtains to launch swift raid

They looked through a gap in the curtains. They observed movement around a long table. Video recordings were made for evidence.

Officers confirmed the presence of playing cards and poker chips. They also saw hands placing chips in the centre of the table. The footage supported probable cause. Police decided to enter the property.

The team moved into the house without resistance. They found ten foreigners seated around a long green-covered table. Cards, poker chips and an automatic card shuffler were positioned in front of the group. Six Russians were present. One Romanian, one Israeli, one German and one Briton were also at the table. Police said all were detained on the spot.

Officers searched the room for cash. They located a waist bag containing about ฿134,000. The bag was held by a Russian man. He was identified as Anton Kozko, 36. Police said he rented the house for ฿30,000 per month. They alleged he hosted the poker sessions. They also alleged he invited the other participants. The cash was seized for further review.

Officers document gambling tools and cash as evidence while linking organiser to the illegal operation

Moreover, the police gathered all gambling items. In particular, they collected cards, chips and the automatic shuffler. They photographed the table layout. Furthermore, investigators documented the positions of chairs and items. These steps created a detailed record of the scene.

Officers said the setup indicated a prepared gambling venue. They also checked other rooms for additional tools. None were found.

The suspects were charged with illegal gambling. Police said the group played poker for money. Mr Kozko also faced a hosting charge. The additional charge covered the act of organising the event. Officers confirmed he was the listed tenant. They also linked him to the gathered cash. The money formed part of the case record.

After the arrests, police transferred all ten foreigners to Koh Phangan police station. They were processed under standard procedures. Officers recorded individual statements. They verified identification documents.

They did not disclose any pending immigration actions. Further legal steps will follow standard prosecutorial channels. Police said the charges comply with gambling laws enforced nationwide.

Tourist police increase checks on rented homes as investigators peruse video evidence

Meanwhile, Pol Lt Col Winit said tourist police had intensified inspections on the island. He said rented homes often attract groups seeking privacy. He noted that officers check such locations during routine patrols.

The Golden Moon property had come under watch in recent weeks. Police did not specify if neighbours raised concerns. They confirmed only that the operation followed a targeted review.

Additionally, investigators reviewed the video footage again at the station. The recordings showed continuous gambling activity. Officers catalogued each clip. They added timestamps for accuracy. They also matched the footage with seized items. This process strengthened the evidence package. Police planned to attach all data to the final report.

No weapons or drugs were found at the scene. The operation focused solely on gambling. Officers said the suspects cooperated throughout. They described the arrests as orderly. They emphasised that no damage occurred during entry. Police left the house secure after documenting the site. The property will remain part of the investigation until legal review concludes.

Police track seized cash and intensify crackdown on illegal gambling amid checks on private rentals

Furthermore, police assessed the seized cash. In addition, officers recorded serial numbers for tracking. They counted each stack in front of witnesses. After that, they placed the money in labelled evidence bags. The exact role of the cash will be reviewed in court. Police said they would release updates once the case advances.

The arrests added to continued efforts to curb illegal gambling on Koh Phangan. Authorities said the island attracts many foreign visitors. They also said private rentals can conceal unauthorised activity.

Police said such locations receive regular checks. They warned that gatherings involving gambling remain prohibited. They confirmed the operation met internal standards.

The detainees will remain under local jurisdiction while the case proceeds. Prosecutors will determine final penalties. Police did not comment on possible fines or detention terms. They said only that the law applies uniformly. Officers plan to finish their reports shortly. They will forward the case file to prosecutors after final verification.

Case moves toward provincial court review as foreigners await bail decisions and further legal steps

Afterwards, the groups will be transferred to the custody of Koh Samui Provincial Court, which will try the case. At that point, the accused men may apply for bail from the court. At that time, it will be up to the court to decide whether to grant it or on what conditions.

As of Wednesday, the ten foreigners remained in custody. All evidence, including cash, chips and recordings, stayed sealed. Police expect procedural steps to continue through the week. They will provide additional information when allowed. The Golden Moon house remains under observation. Officers will revisit the scene if required for clarification.

The operation demonstrated coordinated surveillance and rapid entry. It involved visual checks, evidence recording and controlled arrests. It also highlighted the use of discreet observation. Police said such methods ensure accurate findings. They intend to maintain similar measures on Koh Phangan. They said more checks will follow in high-traffic areas.

The case now moves to formal legal review. Police said they will comply with all evidentiary rules. They reiterated that the arrests stemmed from direct observation. They also stressed that the investigation relied on recorded proof. The suspects face charges based solely on observed activity. The evidence remains the central component of the case.

It comes as any form of gambling remains strictly illegal in Thailand. This comes despite a move by the last government to make poker legal by reclassifying it as a sport and not gambling. Subsequently, the new Bhumjaithai Party–led government reversed the decision, a move condemned by the Pheu Thai Party.

The latter argued that the game is popular with tourists and the decision would cost the kingdom ฿1.4 billion per annum in lost visitors to poker schools and festivals. The former ruling party says it is a foreign tourism growth area.

