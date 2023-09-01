Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang assigned the case to a team including trainee police given the priority to protect the country’s foreign tourism trade and the damage caused by the 30-year-old transgender woman to the country’s image abroad.

A 30-year-old transgender woman who turned over a Danish businessman after a sexual rendezvous at a leading Bangkok hotel in the Sukhumvit area of the city and later attempted to blackmail him was arrested on Wednesday by an investigative unit assigned by the city’s police chief to crack the case.

Thai police in Bangkok, on Wednesday, arrested a 30-year-old transgender woman on charges of theft and blackmail after spending the night with a Danish tourist on Saturday, August 19th last.

The case was assigned priority status by Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang Tee Tee Sang, the Commander-in-Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau after the victim made a formal complaint to officers in the capital.

Trans woman who has not yet had surgery met the 78-year-old Danish man at a rooftop bar in the city before going to the tourist’s hotel bedroom for sex

The reason for this was the nature of the crime which was against a foreigner and which had the potential to damage the country’s tourism prospects and image abroad.

The 30-year-old transgender female who has not yet had surgery, was arrested by police following a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Tuesday, August 29th.

A metropolitan police investigation team was assigned to the case including students working on the 111th Criminal Investigation Training Course.

On Wednesday, officers executed the arrest warrant against the offender in the Ding Dang area of Bangkok with the suspect identified by police as Mr Sit who also goes by the name of Alda.

30-year-old charged with ‘theft at night’ and the illegal use of the Danish man’s credit card online

The 30-year-old was charged with theft at night time and the illegal use of the Danish man’s credit card.

The 78-year-old victim, who is a businessman in Denmark, reported to police that he had met Ms Alda at a rooftop bar in a well-known hotel in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok on Saturday, August 19th.

The two had spent an hour together, drinking and enjoying the atmosphere before descending in the hotel’s lift to a room where they engaged in sexual relations.

The victim told police that he had fallen asleep after two hours with the sex worker whom he had paid in advance.

When he awoke he found his valuables were missing from the room including his mobile phone, ฿40,000 in cash and his credit cards.

Businessman blackmailed by the prostitute threatening his sexual preferences would be revealed to his friends and contacts through social media

The businessman told police that he had also received a message from Alda attempting to blackmail him and demanding a further ฿35,000 which if not paid would result in the dissemination of information about his sexual preferences to his contact list found on his phone and social network records.

The 78-year-old was not intimidated by the blackmail threat and immediately resolved to report it to the police.

The accused, on Wednesday, when confronted by officers at her home, told police that the allegations were true and that she had resolved to steal the elderly man’s belongings because he had failed to give her a tip after performing five sexual acts in a two-hour period.

Accused admitted to buying a laptop device with the foreigner’s credit card, from her home in the Din Daeng area of the city before police swooped

The accused also admitted using the victim’s credit card at her home in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok to purchase an expensive laptop computer while disposing of the man’s smartphone to an acquaintance for cash.

Police investigating the case discovered that the defendant in criminal legal proceedings, Mr Sit, had a history of criminality, including the embezzlement of her employers in 2020, in a case which had been investigated by Chokchai Police Station in the Wang Thonglang District of Bangkok.

Officers working on the case reported having received full cooperation from the hotel involved and that the accused admitted fully to the charges against her while apologising to the country for damaging its reputation abroad.

Further reading:

Biggest Sex for Sale website shut down by police unit in early morning raid targeting foreigners

Swiss man on the run abroad after underage sex ring and bar in Phuket is shut down in police raid

New ‘Green’ future for tourism in Phuket as officials crack down on prostitution on the island

Freak death of Kyrgyz woman in Pattaya linked to Chinese gang who forced her into prostitution

Child prostitution gang that ran a sex racket that terrorised children smashed by armed police

Calls to legalise prostitution in Thailand after Pattaya sex raid on Walking Street this week

Police probe high-end Thong Lor club prostitution links and may call in the owners for questioning

Record year for Thai tourism but not so good for Thailand’s bar girls and luxury hotels as market has changed

Police raid on prostitution bar in Udon Thani linked with serving policeman and his Thai wife

Activist slams Air Asia ad campaign in Australia that she claimed promoted Thai sex tourism at Aussie blokes

Thai police raid a sex for sale hotel in Loei province staffed by Laotian women working as prostitutes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>