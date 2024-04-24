Big Joke drops case against PM. His nameplate and photo were removed at Royal Thai Police HQ. The National Anti-Corruption Commission, however, confirms an ongoing investigation into the PM. Big Joke’s era ends as his nameplate vanishes and website photos are removed. Surachate inexplicably withdraws his malfeasance charges against the PM.

On Tuesday, the Secretary-general of the anti-corruption agency revealed that General Surachate Hakparn had withdrawn his malfeasance report against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The top official however explained that substantial allegations made by General Surachate relating to his removal from the police force remain. At the same time, he further explained that the Prime Minister is already being investigated over the affair. It followed a complaint from the former police chief, party leader and MP, General Sereepisuth Temeeyaves. Additionally on Tuesday, in what appears like a death knell for General Surachate’s future as a policeman, it was made known his nameplate was removed from his former office at Royal Thai Police headquarters. Simultaneously, his name and photo were removed from the police website.

On Tuesday, in another twist in the ongoing Big Joke saga, the Secretary-General of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, told reporters that General Surachate Hakparn had withdrawn a complaint against the prime minister.

Previously, this was made against the PM and others and lodged amid fanfare and publicity on Monday.

While this was happening, at Government House, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was refusing to comment on the affair. Instead, the PM stated that the police have urgent priorities in dealing with crime across the country, impacting everyday lives.

Dismissed policeman sent a representative on Tuesday morning to withdraw his malfeasance complaint against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, filed on Monday

It is understood that early on Tuesday, General Surachate sent a representative to withdraw his submission against PM Srettha Thavisin. That submission, alleging malfeasance, including dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

The former top cop also alleged that the Police Act had been violated.

Indeed, General Surachate gave an extensive press conference on Monday, making his case clear.

At length, he compared his situation to one of bullying in the workplace. On Monday, he alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to act appropriately. Less than twenty-four hours later, he withdrew this aspect of his submission.

Indeed, Mr Niwatchai made it clear the substance of General Surachate’s complaint still stands.

Undoubtedly, in relation to members of the police force. At the same time, the anti-corruption agency official said his agency was already investigating Prime Minister Srettha over the same matter.

Prime Minister not out of the woods yet as the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) confirms it is investigating Mr Srettha over the matter

This follows a previous complaint by former MP and National Police Chief Sereepisuth Temeeyaves. This complaint deals with the same matter, Mr Niwatchai explained.

This is in addition to another complaint filed after a November 2023 speech by the Prime Minister regarding police promotions. This was before an audience of Pheu Thai Party MPs.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Royal Thai Police have removed Big Joke’s nameplate. The sign was from the front of his office.

The removal of the nameplate was observed on April 23, 2024. This was from the area in front of the room of the Office of the Deputy Commander of the Police.

In short, this is located on the first floor of Building 1 at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

News from Royal Thai Police headquarters as the exciting era of Big Joke is firmly over. His name has been erased from his office and the police website

Normally adorned with Police General Surachate Hakparn’s nameplate, it now stands vacant. Certainly, it indicates that Big Joke’s time as a policeman is up.

Police General Surchate was a public favourite and had a knack for capturing people’s interest and enthusiasm. He was also certainly seen as a reforming cop.

The decision to remove the nameplate followed a directive from Police General Kittirat Phanphet, acting Police Commander-in-Chief. On Thursday, he ordered Police General Surachate’s removal from government service.

In effect, this was countersigned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as Police Commission Chairman. That was on Thursday last April 18th.

The move is linked to an investigation into serious disciplinary matters stemming from allegations of money laundering.

This, in turn, relates to activities linked to the illegal BNK Master online gambling network. General Surachate was arrested on April 2nd, 2024, and stands charged with a criminal offence.

Big Joke’s name and photo removed from the police website while his office on the first floor is locked

Furthermore, not only was the nameplate removed, but it was also discovered that the door to the room was locked. In addition, there were no police personnel present.

When questioned about the removal of the nameplate, officers on duty with the Special Branch claimed ignorance.

Certainly, they stated that they were unaware of the specific date on which it was taken down. They further denied witnessing any movement of belongings or personnel from Police General Surachate’s office.

In another development, the Royal Thai Police website (royalthaipolice.go.th) underwent alterations as well. The photos of ‘Big Joke’ have been conspicuously removed from the list of commanders at the level of Deputy Police Commander.

Presently, the list includes four deputy police commanders: Police General Kittirat Phanphet, who is currently serving as the acting police commander, Police General Kraiboon Thaudsong, Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police (PRC), Police General Sarawut Karnpanich, Deputy Police Commissioner, and Police General Thana Chuwong, also serving as Deputy Police Commissioner.

