Marijuana use linked to a tragic murder-suicide in Nakhon Si Thammarat. A 50-year-old, mentally ill from cannabis, killed his family with a crowbar. Police investigating the bloody murder spree. On Monday, they interviewed neighbours, conducted forensic examinations and ordered autopsies.

A 50-year-old man, who developed mental illness from heavy consumption of cannabis, murdered his family on Monday. The tragedy unfolded at a durian plantation property in the Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The crazed man used a crowbar to attack his 49-year-old wife and 22-year-old son at the family home in the southern province. Police were called after the tragedy. In addition to conducting a forensic examination, they also questioned local neighbours and friends. While the hot weather may have also been a factor, they believe that the man’s psychiatric condition led to the lethal outbreak of violence. Afterwards, the 50-year-old man, in shock and suffering remorse, took his own life. He hung himself from a roof beam behind his home.

Just after midday on Monday, police in the Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat received an urgent alert.

A 50-year-old durian farmer before this had phoned a neighbour. He reported he had murdered his adult son and wife. The neighbour scrambled to call in police.

Police rushed to the location in the Kali subdistrict after receiving the call.

There, they found a one-story cement-built home within the family’s durian orchard.

22-year-old son’s body found near the entrance to a single-story home on a durian orchard in the Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday afternoon

At the threshold of the property, the body of 22-year-old Mr Kritiyat was found. There was a lot of blood, and the young man’s skull had been crushed.

Nearby, police found a blood-covered crowbar and traced the blood trail back to the durian trees nearby.

Inside the property, behind the kitchen, police found the body of 49-year-old Ms Pornthip. In brief, she was the wife of 50-year-old Mr Narongsak, the owner of the property.

After that, behind the property, shocked police officers found the 50-year-old hanging from a beam.

He had hanged himself with a blue nylon rope. His face was twisted, and his tongue was protruding from his mouth.

Briefing by Tha Sala Police Station Superintendent. Both the man’s son and wife had their heads caved in from being struck by a crowbar by the crazed killer

A press briefing was given by the Superintendent of Tha Sala Police Station, Police Colonel Apichat Chansamret.

The senior officer was joined at the residence by other senior policemen, local hospital doctors, and rescue workers.

Police Colonel Apichat said that the alarm had been raised by a neighbour and close relative of the family. Mr Kittisak phoned Tha Sala Police Station after being called by Mr Narongsak.

At length, the 50-year-old man previously told his neighbour he had just murdered his son and wife. In truth, the man sounded surprised, regretful, and shocked by his own actions. Mr Narongsak strongly intimated to Mr Kittisak that his life was over.

At 1:30 pm, Police Lieutenant Naruchat Praphat said he received the call from the alarmed neighbour. Police initially sent a patrol motorcycle to the home.

Police Lieutenant Naruchat is the deputy superintendent of Tha Sala Police Station.

He revealed that police had discovered many opened packets of medication within the home. These were prescribed pills for mental illness.

The owner of the property, 50-year-old Mr Narangsak, was known to be highly unstable. He had developed his mental illness from regularly consuming marijuana

In short, police forensic officers were called to the scene to conduct an in-depth analysis. At the same time, the three bodies were taken to a local hospital where autopsies were ordered.

Police learned from neighbours that it was well-known that Mr Narongsak was highly unstable.

It is understood he developed a mental illness from overconsumption of marijuana or cannabis.

This syndrome has been confirmed by medical studies conducted in the United States and, additionally, in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Indeed, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now warns of such a link.

It states that regular use of marijuana leads to users developing psychosis.

In short, this leads to hallucinatory behaviours and paranoia. In addition, the drug leads to long-term mental disorders, for example, schizophrenia.

Killer physically restrained on previous occasions and hospitalised by his family when his mental state broke down. Neighbours were reportedly sympathetic

Certainly, in this case, Mr Narongsak had been physically restrained on previous occasions and hospitalised.

On Monday, locals explained that the community nearby was sympathetic to the man’s condition.

At the same time, no one expected to witness the tragedy that unfolded late on Monday morning in the southern province.

On Monday, police continued to question locals seeking any further intelligence to support their enquiries. Unquestionably, they assumed that this was a case of murder-suicide.

In effect, Mr Narongsak became mentally imbalanced and consequently murdered his family.

Police, at the same time, believe that the extremely hot temperatures may have been a factor in the tragedy.

In brief, they declared that there had just been an intense family conflict at the home.

Mr Narongsak, reportedly, was not happy with his wife and son over care being taken with the durian orchard. Previously, he had complained that the trees were not being properly watered.

Locals confirmed the tragedy on Monday. They were aware that Mr Narongsak’s previous heavy marijuana habit was the root cause of his mental instability

A local spoke to reporters about what happened.

‘Then he called his close friend and told him that he had killed his wife and child. He said he would die as well. The friend immediately informed the police to investigate. They found that Mr Narongsak had actually used a crowbar to hit his wife and child to death. He then hung himself behind the house.’

In addition, close friends also said that previously, Mr Narongsak smoked marijuana heavily. Afterwards, he became mentally ill. Thereafter, he took medicine and received therapy continuously.

Murderer attended a doctor just last week

Significantly, since being hospitalised on a number of occasions for schizophrenia and depression, the killer was an assiduous patient. Mr Narongsak had regularly attended medical appointments.

The last one was the previous week. Afterwards, he was prescribed a new medication.

On Monday, one neighbour expressed great sadness at the murder of Mr Narongsak’s wife and son.

In particular, he told reporters that the killer’s 22-year-old son was a person of good character.

He was also a hard-working student.

He had been planning to go to technical college in Nakhon Si Thammarat before his life was cut short by his father.

