People's Party figures urge caution after prosecutors declined to pursue case against former candidate

People’s Party candidate Boonrit Raorungroj was jailed, stripped of his election bid and accused in a ฿20 billion money laundering case. Now prosecutors have dropped key charges, but police are fighting back and taking the battle to the Attorney General.

A major narcotics investigation that led to the arrest and imprisonment of People’s Party election candidate Boonrit Raorungroj has been thrown into doubt after prosecutors reportedly declined to pursue key money laundering charges against him. With police now preparing a formal challenge before the Attorney General, senior party figures say the case raises serious questions about premature judgments and point to the parallel investigation of People’s Party MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu, who denies any criminal involvement.

Senior figures within the People’s Party have raised concerns about coming to premature conclusions after public prosecutors reportedly declined to prosecute former Bangkok election candidate Boonrit Raorungroj in a major drug-linked money laundering case.

The development comes almost six months after Mr Boonrit’s arrest sent shockwaves through the party during the closing weeks of the February 8 General Election campaign. However, senior police officers insist the matter remains active.

Instead, they are preparing a formal challenge to the prosecutor’s decision. Consequently, the case now appears destined for review by the Attorney General.

People’s Party urges caution as prosecutors drop case against former Bangkok election candidate

The issue returned to the spotlight on Sunday after People’s Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul and secretary-general Pijarn Chaowapatanawong disclosed details of the prosecutor’s order.

Both politicians urged caution when assessing criminal allegations against political figures. At the same time, they called for fairness in relation to People’s Party list MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu, who is currently facing scrutiny in a separate investigation.

Last week, the Department of Special Investigation linked Mr Pawut to a major forex money laundering probe. Subsequently, he was summoned to provide clarification. Mr Pawut has firmly denied any involvement in criminal activity. Likewise, he has rejected suggestions of wrongdoing.

For the People’s Party, the Boonrit case remains politically significant because of its timing and impact. Mr Boonrit was standing as the party’s candidate in Bangkok Constituency 33 when narcotics investigators moved against him on December 29, 2025. The arrest came only weeks before voters went to the polls. As a result, it immediately became one of the most closely watched criminal cases of the election campaign.

Arrest weeks before election campaign turned Boonrit case into a major political controversy

The political fallout was swift. Within hours, the People’s Party called an emergency press conference. The party then withdrew Mr Boonrit’s candidacy and named Taopiphop Limjittrakorn as his replacement.

Meanwhile, the criminal proceedings continued. Mr Boonrit was refused bail and remained in custody. Consequently, he took no further part in the campaign. Nevertheless, the People’s Party went on to dominate Bangkok, winning all 33 constituencies in the capital.

According to information provided by police investigators, the case originated from a large-scale narcotics investigation conducted by the Narcotics Suppression Division 2. The inquiry reportedly expanded from 10 major drug cases.

During that process, officers examined financial transactions connected to numerous suspects. Eventually, investigators identified financial links involving 11 individuals.

As part of this work, police gathered documentary evidence, financial records and transaction data. Officers then sought arrest warrants from the Criminal Court. The court approved the requests. Thereafter, coordinated operations were launched against the suspects. Police carried out searches, made arrests and seized assets linked to the investigation.

Police traced financial links from ten drug cases before targeting eleven network suspects

Following months of enquiries, investigators concluded that all 11 suspects should face prosecution. The case centred on allegations of jointly laundering money linked to drug trafficking activities.

According to police, suspects transferred, received or controlled assets connected to criminal offences. Investigators argued that some transactions were designed to conceal the source of funds. In addition, they alleged that assets were moved to assist members of the network before, during or after criminal acts.

The completed case file was submitted to public prosecutors in March 2026. However, prosecutors later declined to pursue charges against some suspects. As a result, the file was returned under procedures set out in Section 145/1 of the Criminal Procedure Code. That step triggered a new phase in the legal process.

Speaking on Sunday, House Police Committee chairman Watcharapong Kuwijitsuwann said the case should not be regarded as concluded. According to Mr Watcharapong, investigators are expected to prepare a dissenting opinion challenging the prosecutor’s order. Once completed, that opinion will be forwarded to the Attorney General. Only then will a final decision be reached.

Watcharapong says prosecutors have not ended the case as police prepare a challenge to the ruling

Mr Watcharapong said his understanding of the case was based on information gathered during his own examination of the investigation. He noted that officers had spent months tracing financial relationships uncovered through multiple drug cases.

Moreover, investigators believed the evidence demonstrated links between suspects across a wider network. Consequently, arrest warrants were requested and approved.

Notably, Mr Watcharapong stressed that prosecutors had not issued the final legal determination. Instead, the matter had entered a review process available under Thai law. Therefore, police still have an opportunity to argue that charges should proceed.

Separately, Narcotics Suppression Bureau Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Achayon Kraithong delivered a similar message. He said the case remained incomplete despite the prosecutor’s order. According to the senior officer, prosecutors had only partially dismissed the case. Therefore, investigators were preparing formal objections.

Narcotics chief says prosecutors partially dismissed the case as objections are now being prepared

Pol. Lt. Gen. Achayon said the objections would accompany the case file when it is sent to the Attorney General. He also emphasised that police would continue to proceed according to the evidence. Furthermore, he said the investigation had been conducted fairly and comprehensively.

According to the commissioner, investigators expanded their inquiry after a major narcotics arrest in December 2025. Officers then traced financial links connected to the suspects. As the investigation widened, police identified what they believed was a broader money laundering network. Consequently, the operation expanded beyond the original drug cases.

During the investigation, officers analysed financial transactions, company structures and asset ownership records. In parallel, investigators examined relationships between individuals connected to the suspected network. Police subsequently concluded that sufficient evidence existed to seek arrest warrants and recommend prosecution.

The allegations against Mr Boonrit formed part of that wider investigation. Police accused him of acting as a director and shareholder in logistics companies allegedly used to move criminal proceeds. Authorities identified businesses operating under the name TKP. Investigators alleged that the companies were involved in laundering more than ฿20 billion.

Police allege logistics firms linked to Boonrit helped move more than ฿20 billion in funds

In addition, police said financial records showed regular monthly transfers into Mr Boonrit’s bank accounts. Investigators viewed those transactions as significant evidence within the case. Consequently, he became one of the suspects targeted during the operation.

Mr Boonrit has consistently denied the allegations. He acknowledged serving as a company director. However, he maintained that the business belonged to a friend. He also denied receiving a salary. Most importantly, he rejected claims that he had any knowledge of drug trafficking activities. Likewise, he denied participating in money laundering operations.

Despite those denials, the consequences were immediate. His candidacy ended on the day of his arrest. Furthermore, he remained in custody after being denied bail. The case therefore became a major issue during the election campaign.

The latest developments have now altered the legal landscape. Reports indicate that prosecutors declined to pursue key drug trafficking and money laundering allegations against Mr Boonrit. According to information disclosed publicly, concerns existed regarding detention time limits. In addition, prosecutors reportedly retained doubts about aspects of the evidence.

Prosecutors cite concerns over detention limits and evidence in the decision on the Boonrit case

Even so, the prosecutor’s position has not ended the dispute. Police continue to maintain that evidence gathered during the investigation supports prosecution. Consequently, a clash of legal opinions has emerged between investigators and prosecutors.

On another front, prosecutors are understood to be continuing with other offences connected to the wider case. Therefore, elements of the investigation remain active regardless of the outcome of the disputed charges.

Within the People’s Party, the prosecutor’s decision has strengthened calls for restraint when allegations surface against politicians. Party leaders point to the Boonrit case as evidence that investigations can evolve significantly after arrests are made. For that reason, they have urged caution in relation to the ongoing case involving Mr Pawut.

People’s Party links Boonrit’s outcome to calls for restraint in the Pawut investigation

The timing of both cases has heightened public interest. One involved a parliamentary candidate removed weeks before a national election. The other concerns a sitting MP facing questions in a major financial investigation. Yet both cases remain unresolved.

For now, police insist the Boonrit investigation uncovered evidence linking 11 suspects through financial transactions connected to drug cases. Prosecutors, however, have taken a different view regarding parts of the evidence. The disagreement is now moving into the next legal stage.

Ultimately, the Attorney General is expected to determine whether the police objections should be upheld. Until then, a case that reshaped part of the election campaign remains under active review. Moreover, it continues to generate political and legal debate months after the original arrests were made.

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