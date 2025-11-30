Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Hat Yai floods devastate southern Thailand, sinking Prime Minister Anutin’s political plans as government failures emerge, hundreds die, tens of thousands are stranded, public outrage grows, and the minority government faces mounting scrutiny and potential collapse.

The scale of the flooding disaster in Hat Yai, Songkhla, and southern provinces has yet to fully emerge. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s political prospects are already badly damaged and likely to worsen. The flooding was among the worst in decades, possibly centuries. The government’s response was not only inadequate but also worsened the crisis. As deaths and personal tragedies hit the media, public anger is rising, while support for Mr. Anutin and his minority government plummets in weekend polls. The calamity may now delay his planned dissolution of parliament, set for December 9–12. If he proceeds, the optics and message to the public will be disastrous.

The flooding calamity in Hat Yai, Songkhla, and southern Thailand has made front-page news worldwide, as the scale of the disaster gradually becomes known. Specifically, floodwaters in some areas reached up to five metres. Consequently, tens of thousands of residents were trapped for days.

Many lacked food, water, and basic necessities. Furthermore, some were swept away by swift currents. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, 3.17 million people across nine provinces were affected, including 1.14 million households.

Moreover, official reports confirmed at least 162 deaths, although local observers, including former National Police Chief Pol Surachate Hakparn, suggested that the toll may exceed 1,000.

In the early stages, authorities struggled to distribute food. In particular, Halal meals were scarce in central Hat Yai, thereby leaving Muslim residents without access to safe food.

Emergency food shortages left Muslim residents without access to halal meals as flood hit Hat Yai

Volunteers attempted distribution; however, logistical delays left many without aid. Furthermore, evacuation efforts were inadequate. Specifically, only a few thousand residents relocated, while over 100,000 remained stranded without shelter or transport.

Consequently, political consequences emerged immediately. For instance, weekend polls showed major losses for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, his Bhumjaithai Party, and the Kla Tham Party, particularly in the south. Conversely, the Democrat Party, led by former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, showed a resurgence among southern voters.

Moreover, analysts said the flood may complicate Anutin’s expected dissolution of the House of Representatives, originally scheduled between December 9 and 12. Additionally, delays by the Pheu Thai Party on a Section 151 no-confidence motion may push action to early January 2026. Any early dissolution, therefore, could be seen as a retreat from the Hat Yai disaster.

Experts further identified systemic failures in disaster preparedness. In particular, entrenched patronage networks and politically influenced appointments worsened the crisis.

Systemic failures in disaster management and politically influenced appointments worsened the crisis

Hat Yai, a major economic hub, was particularly vulnerable. Early warnings were ignored. The local mayor publicly insisted rainfall posed no danger. Economic and political concerns reportedly overshadowed public safety.

Central government transfers exacerbated the situation. Experienced provincial leaders were replaced as floods intensified. Normally, transfers occur before October, but political turbulence prompted two rounds of reshuffles.

A veteran Songkhla governor was replaced by a newcomer from Krabi. Experts said this worsened local mismanagement. Thailand has not adopted administrative practices that keep experienced officials in place during high-risk periods.

Prime Minister Anutin visited Hat Yai on November 22. He relied solely on briefings from local officials, who reported no danger, and returned without immediate action. The following day, he was photographed cooking fried rice for evacuees.

Experts said this showed a lack of understanding and an absence of a team capable of synthesising real-time data. Residents faced a sudden escalation from green to yellow to red alert. Only a few thousand were evacuated, while over 100,000 remained stranded.

Inadequate preparation and reliance on local briefings left residents stranded as flood alerts escalated rapidly

The flooding was more severe than the 2010 Hat Yai flood. Experts noted it was roughly twice as high. Authorities relied on outdated knowledge and past experience. Plans were not adapted to current conditions.

Bureaucracies compiled lessons learned, but these were rarely applied. Experts said leadership must be based on competence rather than political affiliation.

Disaster management failures spanned prevention, preparedness, emergency response, and post-disaster recovery. Hat Yai had received substantial budgets for mitigation. Infrastructure and planning did not account for climate-change-driven extreme events.

Local officials lacked the capacity to evaluate risks independently and failed to challenge central agencies’ assumptions. Seven heavy rain alerts were issued by the central government, but local authorities downplayed the danger. Political motivations reportedly influenced messaging, contributing to failed evacuations.

Failures in prevention and preparedness worsened evacuations and left residents more exposed

Command structures were unclear. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2007 defines a hierarchy: local authorities, provincial governors, the interior minister and prime minister. During the crisis, this hierarchy was bypassed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Capt Thamanat Prompow was assigned operational control instead of the interior minister. When the crisis escalated to Level 4, the prime minister should have formally assumed command.

Public guidance was inconsistent, leaving residents uncertain whom to follow. Experts described the response as amateurish, despite legally granted powers to mobilise resources.

Post-disaster recovery has not begun. Provincial authorities are responsible for reconstruction planning. Community assemblies must evaluate infrastructure resilience, propose drainage expansion and urban planning revisions, and categorise solutions into short-, medium-, and long-term timelines.

Command confusion and a lack of post-disaster planning left Hat Yai residents without proper recovery

Local approval is required before submission to the central government. Experts stressed that flooding cannot be fully prevented. Risk mitigation and community investment remain critical. Social media and AI misuse exacerbated public distress.

The official death toll in Songkhla Province is 126. Conflicting reports emerged, with the Public Health Ministry later revising deaths to 65, categorising others as unrelated. A Facebook post about 400 donated body bags was removed without explanation.

Former Deputy National Police Chief and southern favourite General Surachate Hakparn claims the true death toll could exceed 1,000. He accused the prime minister of trivialising fatalities, citing social media chat group posts allegedly mocking victims.

Prime Minister Anutin publicly accepted responsibility, saying, “The government is at fault. I acknowledge that. When people die, it falls on the Prime Minister.” He promised compensation of ฿2 million per deceased person and debt-relief measures.

Disputed death tolls and Prime Minister’s apology highlight controversy and anger among Hat Yai residents

Critics noted the apology came five to six days into escalating public criticism. Political pressure intensified after a Royal Command. His Majesty the King instructed the full mobilisation of military and emergency agencies.

The order included a ฿100 million grant to Hat Yai Hospital, deployment of drones for search operations, and encouragement of medical teams. The King placed deceased citizens under Royal Patronage.

Meteorological forecasts warned of heavy rain. However, officials reportedly failed to coordinate evacuations, leaving tens of thousands stranded. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation deferred evacuation authority to the Songkhla governor, who reports to the Interior Ministry, led by Anutin.

Local elected Mayor Narongporn Na Phatthalung reassured the public one day before flooding peaked. He claimed the municipality was prepared and capable. After the flood, he apologised, citing limited resources and short tenure. Netizens highlighted previous videos in which he claimed full preparedness.

Delayed action failed to prevent stranded residents despite warnings and mayoral assurances

Residents trusted municipal assurances. Many lost all possessions. Kim Yong Market was submerged for a full week without assistance. Survivors said they could not restart their lives. Floodwaters destroyed homes, businesses and transport infrastructure.

Coalition partners expressed concern. The People’s Party, whose votes helped Anutin form a minority government, cited previous statements criticising disaster management. They now provide advisory support. Observers noted the contrast with their earlier opposition stance.

Dr Suthep Petchmark, secretary-general of the National Health Commission, emphasised community-driven disaster management. Local residents understand risk zones and evacuation routes best. Establishing locally led plans is crucial to minimising casualties. Academics described the flood as a “polycrisis,” combining extreme weather, mismanagement, and climate-change impacts.

Community-led planning seen as key as Hat Yai flood exposes mismanagement at all levels

Democrat Party deputy leader Kandee Leopairote suggested modern digital tools for disaster response, including GIS mapping, integrated dashboards, satellite and IoT-based forecasting, drones for rescue, and a Digital Disaster Command Centre. These measures aim to coordinate a real-time national response.

Economic losses are significant. The floods damaged billions of baht in property, submerged commercial areas and disrupted trade. Hat Yai’s role as a southern economic engine amplifies the impact.

Relief operations continue. Supplies are being distributed to affected communities. Medical teams are deployed across affected provinces. Restoration of infrastructure has started but remains slow.

Evacuations, rescues and aid distribution were initially disorganised. Thousands remained without shelter, water or transport. Law enforcement and military units were not systematically deployed.

The flood’s political and administrative consequences remain uncertain. Public scrutiny continues, fueled by social media. Opposition parties, local residents and civil groups are still demanding accurate casualty reporting.

Political and administrative fallout of Hat Yai flood leaves recovery uncertain amid public scrutiny

Analysts suggest the Hat Yai flood may affect upcoming elections. Early dissolution of parliament or delayed legislative action could influence public perception of government competence.

The disaster revealed gaps in Thailand’s disaster management system. Independent investigations have been proposed. Experts recommend reviewing flood prevention planning, the Meteorological Department’s role, municipal accountability, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, rescue operations, and casualty reporting. Command structures must be clarified. Local resilience must be strengthened.

The Hat Yai flood is unprecedented in scale. It caused widespread loss of life, property destruction, and disruption of southern Thailand’s economy. Authorities continue recovery and relief operations, but systemic failures in preparation and response have been exposed. The long-term impact will include reconstruction, evaluation of governance, and political consequences. The region faces months of recovery and rebuilding.

Nonetheless, perhaps for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, there may be no rebuilding his tarnished reputation as a result of what has been an administrative and political debacle. All eyes are now on the cleanup as well as emerging tragedies and deaths.

