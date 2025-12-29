People’s Party candidate in Bangkok arrested Monday over ties to ฿20 billion money laundering network linked to drugs. Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut apologises and rushes to replace him in Constituency 33 ahead of the February 6 election.

On Monday night, police sources said the now former People’s Party MP candidate, Mr. Boonrit Raorungroj, would soon face court on criminal charges. The news followed a day of intense embarrassment for the progressive party, campaigning on clean candidates with no links to grey capital. Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut apologised as officials scrambled to replace the candidate in Constituency 33, Bangkok. The scandal erupted after Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers raided 22 properties across five provinces. Among them was the candidate’s home, linked to a ฿20 billion money laundering network made up of dormant companies, one directed by Mr. Boonrit who has withdrawn from the election.

The People’s Party suffered an electoral setback on Monday after police raided the home of one of its parliamentary candidates in Bangkok. The raid took place weeks before the February 6 General Election. Police officers immediately arrested the candidate on suspicion of involvement in a multi-billion-baht money laundering network connected to drug trafficking.

Investigators identified the suspect as Mr. Boonrit Raorungroj, 47, who had been standing for election in Bangkok Constituency 33, covering Bang Phlat and Bangkok Noi districts, excluding Siriraj. Police said that Mr. Boonrit served as a director of a company linked to a broader network allegedly laundering up to ฿20 billion in illicit funds.

The arrest was part of a large-scale operation conducted by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), named Operation Black Mirror TKP, which began at 6:00 AM on December 29, 2025. Over 120 officers, including special operations units, were deployed across 22 target locations in five provinces, including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Lopburi, and Trang.

Operation Black Mirror TKP launched across five provinces to smash money laundering network

Police Lieutenant General Achayon Kraithong, Commander of the NSB, presided over the operation’s launch, emphasising the coordinated approach to dismantling drug networks and associated financial structures. Seven arrest warrants were issued as part of the operation, including one for Mr. Boonrit. Moreover, the operation was designed to conclude in 2025 with a major crackdown on organised narcotics trafficking.

One of the primary locations searched was a luxury home in Bang Chueak Nang Subdistrict, Taling Chan District, Bangkok. Authorities arrested a Thai husband and his Laotian wife at this residence. Police also seized two luxury cars, one motorcycle, ฿1 million in cash, eleven handguns with ammunition, five rifles and several luxury dolls.

According to investigators, the couple had registered one of the companies suspected of laundering money from the drug network, but admitted the business was inactive. Police allege that the firm was used primarily to move illicit funds.

The investigation traced back to a Laotian drug trafficking ring arrested on February 11, 2025. Further inquiry revealed that the ring was involved in at least seven additional drug trafficking cases. During the course of these investigations, police discovered four companies registered under the names of overlapping directors.

Investigators trace multi-billion-baht illicit flows through companies with overlapping directors

Each company purported to be involved in transportation-related business but conducted virtually no actual operations. Despite this, combined financial turnover across 50 bank accounts linked to the companies exceeded ฿20 billion, with some accounts showing maximum monthly transactions of ฿20 million. Authorities concluded that the network used these firms to funnel illicit drug proceeds and launder funds across Thailand.

As police examined financial records, they discovered regular monthly payments to a political figure. Investigators identified the figure as Mr. Boonrit Raorungroj, the People’s Party candidate. Both the Thai-Lao couple and financial records corroborated these payments. Consequently, authorities presented the evidence to the court, which issued an arrest warrant for the candidate.

Following the warrant, police immediately detained Mr. Boonrit and transferred him to the Narcotics Suppression Police headquarters for questioning.

Meanwhile, party officials responded quickly. The People’s Party issued a statement confirming the removal of Mr. Boonrit as its candidate in Constituency 33. Party executive committee member Phicharn Chaowapatanawong, who oversees the election campaign, addressed the media on Monday morning.

Party acts swiftly to remove the candidate from the ballot following evidence of monthly illicit payments

He apologised to supporters in Bang Phlat and Bangkok Noi districts. He explained that all candidates underwent thorough criminal record checks before registration, and at that time, no active warrants existed against Mr. Boonrit. However, the arrest warrant had been issued on December 17, after the party’s vetting process concluded.

According to Mr. Phicharn, Mr. Boonrit had disclosed that he was a director and shareholder in a friend’s oil export business, which may have been linked to allegations of money laundering. The party stated it would not interfere in the judicial process and confirmed that Mr. Boonrit had been replaced immediately.

Furthermore, the party affirmed there had been no protection or concealment for the candidate. Officials highlighted that a new candidate would be nominated before registration closed on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Samran Nualma provided additional operational details. He confirmed that the seven arrest warrants executed across the five provinces included the parliamentary candidate. Moreover, police searched 22 locations linked to the network and seized evidence, including firearms and cash.

Authorities confirm seven arrests, including the candidate and evidence collection across 22 sites

Investigators traced the money trail to the four registered companies, which appeared inactive but had collectively processed over ฿20 billion through 50 bank accounts. Police said the funds were linked directly to drug trafficking, and financial evidence also showed regular disbursements to Mr. Boonrit.

The candidate admitted to being a director of one company but denied receiving a salary or participating in any illicit activities.

The People’s Party leader, Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, also addressed the case. In a public statement, he apologised to the public and emphasised that the party had acted promptly in removing the candidate.

He confirmed that the party would nominate a replacement candidate for Constituency 33 before the December 31 deadline. He added that the incident would not change the party’s campaign or strategy, stating that ethical standards remain a central principle. Mr. Nattapong said the prior criminal record check had shown no listing for Mr. Boonrit because the warrant was issued on December 17 and the arrest occurred the following night.

Police continue to gather evidence from the 22 search locations. Officers described the operation as comprehensive, targeting both narcotics trafficking and money laundering channels.

Police and anti-money laundering authorities continue their investigation to trace all illicit funds

They also confirmed ongoing coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), which will oversee the seizure of assets linked to the network. Authorities said the investigation is expected to proceed through formal questioning, forensic analysis, and subsequent prosecution of all suspects.

The arrests come just days after Mr. Boonrit formally registered as the People’s Party candidate on December 27. Party officials confirmed that registration had proceeded normally at the time, and the arrest warrant had only emerged later.

The arrest involved multiple parties, including the Thai-Lao couple, who provided crucial testimony. Police have also seized luxury vehicles, firearms, cash, and other valuables from the suspects’ homes as part of the investigation. They described the evidence as substantial and relevant to both the narcotics and financial components of the network.

According to authorities, the four transport-related firms under investigation were registered under overlapping directors. Although they appeared inactive in business operations, police determined that they processed extremely large financial flows linked to the narcotics network.

Bank records indicated over ฿20 billion moved through these companies, with some accounts showing monthly turnovers of up to ฿20 million. Police assert that this evidence directly ties the companies to laundering proceeds from drug trafficking.

People’s Party emphasises immediate action and replacement of the candidate following investigation

The People’s Party reiterated that it acted immediately once the warrant came to light. Mr. Nattapong emphasised that the party did not attempt to shield the candidate and moved to replace him without delay.

He confirmed that a new candidate would be vetted and submitted to the Election Commission by the December 31 deadline. Furthermore, he highlighted that this action demonstrates the party’s commitment to ethical standards and compliance with the law.

Authorities stressed that the arrest is part of a wider crackdown on drug networks. Operation Black Mirror TKP has targeted multiple facets of the organisation, including financial networks, front companies, and direct trafficking channels.

Police said that the operation is ongoing, with evidence still being collected at several locations. Officers continue to examine bank accounts, company records, and personal assets. Coordination with the AMLO ensures that the financial components of the case are addressed alongside narcotics charges.

Candidate removal triggers political urgency as People’s Party works to finalise a replacement candidate

The case has already had significant political repercussions. The People’s Party faces an urgent need to finalise candidate registration and ensure a compliant replacement is named. Officials confirmed that the candidate removal occurred before any judicial determination and emphasised that the decision reflects the party’s procedural standards. Meanwhile, investigators continue to pursue both the suspect and associated individuals for questioning and asset seizures.

Mr. Boonrit remained in custody on Monday evening while authorities completed formal interviews and forensic accounting of all associated entities. Police say the investigation includes multiple provinces and extends across 22 sites connected to the network.

They have highlighted that the evidence collected spans cash, vehicles, firearms, and luxury items, all believed to be linked to the laundering scheme. Investigators also confirmed that the suspect received monthly payments, indicating prolonged involvement in the network.

Additionally, police noted that the original arrests of the Laotian trafficking ring in February 2025 were pivotal in uncovering the broader financial network. That arrest led to the identification of front companies, banking irregularities, and additional suspects.

Taling Chan home offers key evidence linking money trail to People’s Party candidate and drug network

The Taling Chan home, where the Thai-Lao couple was detained, provided crucial documents and testimony linking the money trail to the political candidate. Authorities said this location yielded the majority of physical evidence, including firearms, cash and luxury assets.

Police officials said further investigations will continue. Officers remain focused on tracing all transactions linked to the four transport firms. They will also follow financial trails through bank accounts and related entities.

Additionally, coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Office will facilitate asset seizures and ensure that all illegally obtained funds are secured. Authorities stressed that the operation aims to dismantle the entire network, both in trafficking and financial dimensions.

The arrest of Mr. Boonrit represents one of the highest-profile developments in the upcoming election. Police described the case as comprehensive, encompassing narcotics trafficking, front companies, and multi-billion-baht financial flows.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party has reportedly found a replacement candidate, Mr. Taopiphop Limjittrakorn. Indeed, the former MP of the People’s Party went public on Monday on Facebook: “Restoring public trust in the party is paramount. I am ready to return and serve the people of Bangkok.”

Replacement candidate confirmed as party seeks to restore public trust after high-profile scandal

In the meantime, the party reiterated that it remains committed to ethical compliance. The submission of a vetted replacement candidate for Constituency 33 will take place soon.

Police officials have also confirmed that additional suspects remain under investigation. Interrogations and evidence review continue at Narcotics Suppression Police headquarters. Authorities said a formal press briefing would follow once all interviews were concluded.

Police maintain that the case is central to a wider effort to disrupt drug trafficking, smuggling, and laundering networks throughout Thailand. Furthermore, they emphasise that Operation Black Mirror TKP will continue until all 22 locations have been fully processed and all evidence collected.

The People’s Party said it will proceed with election campaigning despite the incident. Party leaders emphasised that they would submit a fully vetted candidate before the December 31 deadline. They also confirmed that all prior checks had been conducted according to legal and procedural requirements.

Officials said the incident highlights the importance of timely legal notifications, as the arrest warrant was issued after candidate vetting had concluded. The party confirmed that it would not shield any individuals from prosecution.

Party leader stresses immediate action and ethical standards while confirming a nationwide campaign

Mr. Nattapong, the increasingly embattled party leader, emphasised that the People’s Party acted immediately. He said the case demonstrates that the party does not protect candidates with potential legal issues.

He also confirmed that replacement candidate selection would adhere strictly to party standards. Moreover, the party stated that it would continue to contest the election in Constituency 33 and maintain its nationwide campaign.

This scandal comes as there are growing concerns about the leadership of Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut. Certainly, a lack of confidence in the party has not been restored after its shock decision in September to support Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister.

In contrast, the party now indicates that it will not take part in any Bhumjaithai-led government, and in recent days, this stance has extended to any coalition or joining forces with the Bhumjaithai Party. Previously, the party has also ruled out the Kla Tham Party.

Indeed, its leadership has strongly criticised the present government. In particular, for the involvement of the Kla Tham Party. This party is led by Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat. However, its de facto leader is Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow.

Leadership crisis escalates as People’s Party clarifies stance against Bhumjaithai coalition

Mr. Thamanat is a controversial and colourful figure in Thai politics. He has previously been convicted of a drug deal in Australia and served a prison sentence there. He is also closely identified in Thailand with a range of allegations linked to illicit funds. In particular, his links to controversial South African financier Ben Smith have led to increased scrutiny.

Meanwhile, police sources close to Monday’s case suggest that, once the investigation is complete, all suspects, including the political candidate, will be subject to prosecution. In turn, this will mean the appearance of Mr. Boonrit before a court shortly.

Evidence gathered will include financial documentation, seized assets, and witness testimony. Police stated that the investigation spans five provinces and multiple districts, reflecting the scale of the laundering and trafficking operation. The case is ongoing, with further updates expected as authorities continue to process evidence and question suspects.

