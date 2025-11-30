Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

A frail 77-year-old man, last seen starving, is found dead in Hat Yai as floodwaters recede, adding to southern Thailand’s death toll, highlighting ongoing fears for isolated residents, and showing the full scale of the catastrophic flooding disaster.

The frail 77-year-old man, last seen crying out in hunger and starvation as floodwaters rose last weekend, was found dead on Sunday on the second floor of his shophouse in Hat Yai. His body, decomposed and alone, brings home in raw terms the devastating human toll of this week’s catastrophic flooding. The government has now reported 162 deaths in the south, but analysts, including former top cop General Surachate Hakparn, warn the toll could be far higher. Rescue efforts reveal the scale of the disaster and the failures of crisis management at both local and national levels. The man’s death adds to a growing tally, highlighting the continued dangers faced by isolated residents even as waters begin to recede.

Floodwaters in southern Thailand have begun to recede in Hat Yai and Songkhla, yet many areas remain at risk. Meanwhile, the government has officially reported 162 deaths from the flooding in the south.

However, analysts warn that the final death toll is likely to rise significantly. Former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn, a local native and hero of the area, estimated on Sunday that fatalities could reach 1,000. In addition, he called for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to resign.

Many homes and communities remain submerged, indicating that casualties could increase. Rescue operations continue across affected provinces. Furthermore, officials have reported that trapped residents are still awaiting assistance. Within flooded homes, more deaths are expected, and rescue teams are working to prevent further losses.

Rising concern in Soth as floodwaters recede, but it will take time to fathom the loss of life

On Sunday, a 77-year-old man was recovered in Hat Yai after floodwaters rose. Rescue workers drilled through a steel door to access his building. Neighbours said the man had been living alone. Previously, he had fled to the second floor and sat on the balcony, starving.

The body was found in a decomposed state, emitting a strong odour. Later, he was identified as Mr. Charoon Charupongsa, 77 years old. Rescue workers sent the body to Songklanagarind Hospital for a forensic autopsy.

Neighbours reported that Mr. Charupongsa lost his wife to cancer and his daughter to kidney disease earlier this year. Distant relatives had occasionally cared for him, but not consistently. After the floodwaters receded, no relatives had visited. Consequently, neighbours informed police and rescue workers, who investigated and recovered his body.

Flooding has caused widespread property and infrastructure damage. Roads, bridges, and community facilities have been disrupted. Additionally, electricity, water supply, and communications have been affected in several districts. Evacuation orders have been issued in multiple areas, and temporary shelters have been established.

Hat Yai flooding still isolates residents as emergency teams struggle to reach submerged households

Authorities are continuing rescue and recovery operations. Furthermore, emergency teams are clearing debris, providing aid, and searching for missing residents. Officials have focused operations on Hat Yai, the hardest-hit population centre.

Many households remain isolated by water, requiring cutting tools and specialised equipment to reach trapped residents.

Heavy rainfall preceded the flooding, causing rivers and canals to overflow. Meteorological offices report that water levels remain high. Moreover, officials have warned that more communities could face flooding in the coming days. Evacuation centres are providing food, water, and medical support to displaced residents.

Analysts monitoring the disaster have warned that fatalities may increase sharply. Many submerged homes have yet to be checked. Rescue teams report that waterlogged conditions make entry difficult and hazardous. In Hat Yai, the Thung Sao community was among the worst affected. Mr. Charupongsa’s building was a commercial structure, which rescue workers accessed with specialised cutting tools.

Authorities survey damage and investigate flood-related deaths as daily life remains disrupted

Local authorities are documenting property damage and casualties. Moreover, officials are prioritising areas with remaining trapped residents. Emergency response teams continue operations under challenging conditions, including high water levels and unstable structures.

Mr. Charupongsa’s death highlights the dangers faced by isolated residents. Neighbours said he was last seen five days before his body was recovered. He had limited mobility and remained on the second floor and balcony during the flood.

Police, rescue workers, and forensic teams documented the scene and collected evidence. Authorities are continuing investigations into flood-related deaths.

The southern flooding has disrupted daily life in affected districts. Many residents remain displaced. Furthermore, roads remain blocked by debris, delaying relief efforts. Emergency shelters continue to provide basic necessities. Volunteers and local organisations have also contributed to aid distribution. Health authorities are monitoring sanitation and disease risks in flooded areas.

Government and military in relief and rescue efforts while official death toll may underestimate fatalities

The government has acknowledged the severity of the disaster, yet the official death toll may underestimate fatalities. Meanwhile, military and police units continue assisting in relief and rescue operations. Officials emphasise the need for rapid assessment as water levels remain high.

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing. Authorities are prioritising safety while documenting the full scale of damage. In addition, officials continue monitoring Hat Yai, Songkhla, and surrounding areas for further risks. Recovery operations will likely take weeks, while water levels and flooding impacts are assessed.

As the waters gradually recede, more details of the disaster are emerging. Hat Yai remains the centre of the crisis, with multiple casualties and extensive property damage. Emergency authorities continue focusing on search, rescue, and recovery operations. The full extent of the southern flooding will become clearer only after officials survey all affected communities.

