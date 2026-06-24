French crime gang brothers wanted by Interpol and French police were arrested in a luxury Bangkok condo after weeks of surveillance. Immigration officers split assault teams to seize the fugitives as Thailand intensifies its crackdown on foreign criminals.

Two brothers accused of leading a French organised crime gang were captured in a luxury Bangkok condominium after a high-stakes immigration operation closed in on their Asoke hideout. One was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice tied to drug trafficking, money laundering and organised crime allegations. The arrests followed weeks of surveillance, international intelligence-sharing and a coordinated armed raid, marking another major blow against foreign fugitives and transnational criminal networks seeking refuge in Thailand.

Two brothers accused of leading a French organised crime gang were arrested in a luxury Bangkok condominium on Wednesday after a tightly coordinated immigration raid.

Both men were wanted by French authorities. One was also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice linked to major drug trafficking allegations.

The arrests capped a lengthy surveillance operation led by investigators from Immigration Bureau 3. Officers tracked the pair across Bangkok as they repeatedly changed residences and attempted to keep a low profile. However, intelligence gathering and international cooperation gradually closed in on their location.

French crime gang brothers arrested in Bangkok after a lengthy surveillance operation by immigration police

Police Colonel Suriya Puangsombat, Superintendent of the Investigation Division of Immigration Bureau 3, announced the operation on June 24. He said investigators had arrested two French nationals identified as leaders of a transnational criminal network. Both men were wanted overseas on organised crime and drug-related allegations.

The operation followed a nationwide drive against foreign fugitives and transnational criminal groups.

As part of this, Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, ordered intensified action against international crime networks. In parallel, Police General Samran Nuanma, Deputy Commissioner-General, pushed efforts to target foreign offenders hiding in Thailand.

In response, Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, directed immigration units to step up enforcement. Separately, Police Major General Panthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, oversaw operational measures. The mission was then assigned to Police Major General Songprot Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Division 3, and Police Colonel Suriya.

Royal Thai Police intensify nationwide crackdown targeting foreign fugitives and transnational crime gangs

The investigation began after officers received information about a French national identified as Mr Abdul Rahim, a pseudonym, aged about 35. Investigators quickly noticed unusual behaviour. He frequently moved between condominiums. He also travelled regularly to entertainment venues at night.

By contrast, he rarely appeared in public during the day. Officers observed him leaving on a motorcycle after dark and returning in the early morning. Notably, he spent most daylight hours inside his accommodation. The pattern attracted attention and triggered closer monitoring.

Investigators then checked intelligence with French law enforcement agencies. The results raised immediate concerns. Officers learned that Mr Abdul Rahim was wanted by authorities in France. They also discovered he was living with another French national identified as Mr Mustafa, a pseudonym, aged 33.

Further enquiries revealed that Mr Mustafa was also wanted by French authorities. At that stage, investigators expanded surveillance and began tracking both men. Meanwhile, information exchanges continued with overseas law enforcement partners.

French fugitives tracked across Bangkok after suspicious movements triggered intensified surveillance

Authorities subsequently confirmed that Mr Abdul Rahim was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice. The allegations were extensive. They included illegal drug importation and distribution. They also included participation in a transnational organised crime syndicate.

On another front, investigators linked him to money laundering allegations. He was also wanted for conspiracy involving assets obtained through drug trafficking. According to investigators, the allegations included concealing or transforming proceeds linked to narcotics offences.

With that intelligence in hand, officers intensified surveillance. Movements were monitored continuously. Addresses were verified. Contacts and routines were examined. At the same time, investigators sought to establish the pair’s latest residence.

The breakthrough came on June 23. An informant contacted investigators with fresh intelligence. The source reported that both men had recently abandoned their previous accommodation. Instead, they had relocated to a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Asoke district.

Interpol red notice and fresh intelligence point officers to the luxury Asoke condominium hideout

The information was immediately passed to senior officers. Following a review of the case, Immigration Division 3 moved quickly. Officials noted that both men were wanted abroad and remained subjects of international interest.

Consequently, the commander of Immigration Division 3 signed an order revoking their permission to stay in Thailand. Authorities determined that the pair fell within a prohibited category under immigration law. The legal groundwork for an arrest operation was then completed.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ithitorn Prasertsak, Deputy Superintendent of the Investigation Division, was assigned to lead the field operation. Joining him was Police Lieutenant Colonel Thongthai Pairaoh, Inspector of the Investigation Division. Both officers assembled an armed investigation team before moving on the target location.

Immigration officers revoke visas and deploy armed teams to capture wanted French brothers

Before the raid began, investigators rechecked intelligence from the informant. They then uncovered a complication. The two brothers were staying on different floors of the condominium complex.

As a result, officers split into separate teams. Each team received a specific target location. The objective was simple. Both suspects had to be secured simultaneously. Otherwise, one could warn the other.

Shortly afterwards, investigators entered the condominium complex. Teams moved into position and conducted final checks. Officers then located both suspects inside the building.

The operation unfolded quickly. Neither suspect escaped. Officers informed both men that their permission to remain in Thailand had been revoked. They were also informed of their legal rights.

Separate assault teams move simultaneously to prevent escape and secure both wanted suspects

Thereafter, investigators served Immigration Form 83 and completed the required procedures. Both suspects were taken into custody. Detention records were prepared before their transfer from the scene.

The brothers were subsequently taken to the Investigation Division of Immigration Bureau 3. Further legal proceedings are now underway. Authorities have not disclosed how long the pair had been living in Thailand.

Likewise, officials have not released details concerning any future extradition process. Nevertheless, immigration investigators described the arrests as another major success against transnational criminal groups.

The operation also marked the latest strike against foreign fugitives sought overseas. For Immigration Bureau 3, it was the second significant crackdown on transnational criminal suspects in quick succession. Ultimately, investigators said the case reflected continued efforts to track, locate and detain foreign fugitives attempting to evade arrest abroad.

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