Thailand to end 60-day visa-on-arrival amid rising security concerns and illegal business fears. The move follows industry pressure as Chinese tourism declines and the sector struggles to regain momentum lost after the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown.

The government on Monday signalled an end to the 60-day visa-on-arrival regime introduced for 93 countries in July 2024. The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surawong Thienthong, confirmed this but said it would take time to formalise new regulations. He was responding to strong representations from the country’s tourism sector, which is unhappy about the impact of illegal foreign entrepreneurs, disruptions caused by new technology and rising security concerns since last year. It comes as Thailand’s critical Chinese tourism market is in decline this year, while the industry still seeks to recover the momentum lost after the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown.

On Monday, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surawong Thienthong, confirmed the government was adjusting the visa-on-arrival period.

Certainly, for most incoming tourists. Since July 2024, 93 countries across the world have been offered a 60-day visa on arrival. In addition, a 30-day extension can also be had.

This simply involves visiting an Immigration Bureau office and paying a fee of ฿1,900.

However, since January, there has been growing unease within the industry, particularly in relation to security. A massive backlash from China over criminality and scam centres in Thailand has further damaged its image in the Communist country.

Chinese tourism demand falters as Thailand faces challenges in diversifying its Asian markets

Certainly, while the number of Chinese visitors in January looked promising, in respect of China, demand has certainly flagged. At length, even the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), known for its optimism, has talked about diversifying the kingdom’s Asian markets this year. At the beginning of 2025, a target of 8 million Chinese arrivals had been set, but this is now unlikely to materialise.

In the meantime, the proposal agreed by the government in consultation with tourism industry stakeholders is to revert to an initial 30-day visa. For instance, industry experts suggest that the average foreign tourist stay in Thailand is between 14-21 days.

Significantly, short-haul travellers, such as those from Asia, including China and India, only stay on average for 7 days. Indeed, it is the Western countries such as Europe, the United States, and Canada that opt for longer stays, given the distance travelled to reach Thailand.

Visa policy changes aim to curb business abuses and safeguard Thailand’s tourism sector in the longer term

However, on Monday, Mr Surawong was clear that this change was designed to address the various abuses of the extended visa period. In short, the growing number of visitors who use the extended stay to establish business concerns in the kingdom, particularly related to foreign tourists in key hotspots.

Mr Surawong, at the same time, said the change would not have an immediate effect. At length, it will be discussed internally and a carefully crafted resolution later approved by the government.

Thailand is particularly dependent on foreign tourism in 2025.

With declining working population levels and an increasingly obsolete manufacturing base, it needs visiting foreign tourists. In brief, it represents 12% of GDP but significantly 20% of employment in Thailand.

This is especially important in the country’s black market economy, which is quite dynamic and feeds badly needed income to the country’s grassroots, particularly the less well-off.

Tourist numbers are strong early in 2025 but targets remain under pressure with weak Chinese demand

While there are reports of lower foreign tourist numbers as the quiet season begins, the period from January to February 16th, 2025, proved successful.

At length, figures raised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports show the country welcomed 5.5 million visitors in this period.

In summary, that is 117,000 visitors a day. Certainly, if that were to continue, the country would be on target to receive 42.7 million arrivals. Nevertheless, analysts suggest this is far from likely.

Indeed, they agree that the 38 million target for tourist arrivals for 2025 is also unlikely to be achieved.

Last year, the country received 35 million visitors. However, this year there are growing headwinds.

Firstly, the Chinese market is in decline. Secondly, economic conditions worldwide are deteriorating, particularly due to the disruptions caused by the new Trump administration in Washington DC.

This comes in light of new tariffs already introduced, in addition to a global retaliatory tariff regime due on April 2nd.

Global economic shifts and declining foreign aid add to tourism sector challenges with less disposable cash

Moreover, the moves by the new US administration to cut huge swathes of foreign aid have unexpectedly caused a widespread economic hit.

For example, it has also impacted the offices of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) worldwide. Many of these are in countries which represent Thailand’s tourist market.

Nevertheless, Thailand remains optimistic.

Up to February 16th, its foreign tourism netted ฿5.74 billion a day. This would equate to ฿2.1 trillion for the year. At the same time, most analysts expect this figure to come in at ฿1.8 trillion. That sits below the ฿2 trillion figure set in 2019.

In the meantime, tourism industry players are expressing frustration with the government over the security environment.

On one hand, the questions raised by Chinese audiences about the safety of tourists in Thailand cannot be dismissed. On the other hand, the industry itself is suffering at the hands of bad actors.

Concerns grow over illegal foreign businesses and loopholes in Thailand’s hospitality sector

For instance, these include foreigners setting up concerns in Thailand, especially in southern tourist hotspots such as Surat Thani and Phuket.

Meanwhile, the Thai Hotels Association (THA) is voicing concerns about the use of refurbished condo units as hotel bedrooms. In brief, this is achieved through international applications allowing foreign visitors to book and pay for accommodation online.

This activity simply bypasses the established hotel industry and with it security registration costs, which are vital to police operations.

There is also widespread unease over revelations from parliament in February which suggested that the country’s much-vaunted ฿2.2 billion Immigration Bureau biometrics database is no longer fully functional.

Indeed, if you add to this widespread concern about the lack of investment in foreign tourist infrastructure and development, you will find an industry ill-prepared for the challenges it faces.

Thailand struggles with post-COVID recovery as local tensions rise over foreign tourist activities

The kingdom, at length, has not yet fully recovered from the disastrous COVID-19 shutdown of the country in 2020.

Indeed, it is increasingly an outlier in this respect. Certainly, it suggests the severity of the damage inflicted on the country’s business sector, particularly by the draconian measures taken by the last government.

Meanwhile, there is widespread unease and concern in both Phuket and Pattaya about the activities of foreign tourists.

In Pattaya, it is late-night lawlessness, while in Phuket, there is strong public antipathy towards foreign entrepreneurs encroaching on the livelihood of Thai businesspeople.

New enforcement measures proposed to curb illegal activities in Thailand’s top tourist destinations

On Monday, the new permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Natthriya Thaweevong, addressed this. At length, she proposed tougher enforcement of the Tourism Business and Tourist Guide Act.

She pointed to a special joint operational centre operated by six authorities.

In particular, she suggested that five government agencies and an operation centre were responding in five tourist hotspots. These were Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Ko Samui, Hua Hin, and Chiang Mai.

Last year, 40 companies had their licences revoked for abuses. In brief, they had been used by foreign interests with Thai nominees as fronts. Meanwhile, in Phuket alone in 2025, 15 tour companies had been shuttered.

Indeed, she understood the virulence of the threat. Notably, she explained that one entity had registered under five separate names.

