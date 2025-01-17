PM Paetongtarn to speak Chinese with AI to address security fears in China as foreign tourism suffers

Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra uses AI to speak Chinese, downplaying security fears as foreign tourism drops. However, illegal operations and human trafficking linked to Myawaddy and the relaxed visa waiver raise growing concerns. Chinese police involved in Thai Myanmar border operations which saw arrests.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday decided to record a video for Chinese tourist audiences. The message from Bangkok appears to be that the situation is overblown and that Thailand is ultimately safe. However, this ignores the reality that Thailand’s relaxation of visa rules for 90 countries, and particularly its waiver for China, has been a boon for an illegal, abusive and dangerous industry being run from lawless zones on its borders. It comes as it was revealed on Friday that a joint Thai Chinese police operation had arrested a dozen suspects.

Significantly, all of the problems experienced since December 2024 are linked to the Myawaddy town area opposite the Mae Sot district of Tak province.

In brief, this is home to a family that runs a private empire with a private army and keeps thousands of slaves working in parks and casino developments near Myawaddy town.

Essentially, the scale of the illegality and the impunity with which the group operates makes it difficult for both Chinese and Thai public audiences to understand.

Cyber scams spreading from Myawaddy town threaten Thailand’s borders and impact global security

However, this problem is also rising elsewhere. In brief, it is emanating from other areas on Thailand’s borders with Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. The monstrous business of cyber scams is not only a growing threat to Thailand but also to China and other countries across the globe.

On Friday, after urgent talks at Government House, it was agreed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra would publish a video online aimed at Chinese audiences.

The video will use AI to translate Ms. Paetongtarn’s voice into Chinese to appeal to potential tourists in the communist country. The 38-year-old Prime Minister will promise them that their visit to Thailand will be fun.

Ms. Paetongtarn herself was the victim of such cyber gangs. On Wednesday, she told an audience that she had received a call from another world leader recently. The Prime Minister fell for the bait and was asked if Thailand had failed to contribute to a fundraising drive. A link was sent to make a substantial donation to a cause.

Later, her officials discovered a discrepancy, and only then did they question the veracity of the call. It was an AI-generated spoof of a well-known world figure.

Cyber scam threats erode Thailand’s security as Chinese tourism cancellations reach critical levels

At the same time, her message is that Thailand is safe. This has been the message for several days now. Nonetheless, the latest joint Thai Chinese border operations do little to reassure sceptical Chinese audiences.

Furthermore, it is notable that Thailand has been the subject of virulent negative messaging on Chinese social media for some time now. In particular, the murder of Chinese women in the kingdom has been avidly noted on the mainland.

In addition to all this, the Chinese economy is in disarray. With government data from Beijing now routinely suspected of being false, the spending power of Chinese people is thought to have diminished. Therefore, fewer families have the means to travel.

At length, it comes as airlines and tourist agencies are reporting a 20–25% cancellation rate on bookings to Thailand over the Chinese New Year period.

However, the biggest obstacle to Ms. Paetongtarn’s message is the reality on the ground. Undeniably, the problems in the last few weeks have stemmed from the Myawaddy-Thai border region with Myanmar.

Rising abductions linked to Myawaddy cybercrime syndicates reveal regional lawlessness and insecurity

Certainly, the reasons for this are a number of high-profile abductions. In short, these are linked to just-announced trafficking operations on the Thai-Myanmar border. This, in turn, is further connected to vast criminal empires operating in Burmese states.

In particular, operations near Myawaddy are in the crosshairs. These relate to the disappearance and rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xang last week.

At the same time, news emerged on Friday that Chinese model Yang Zhe Qi was rescued. The Chinese tourist went missing in suspicious circumstances on December 29, 2024. His return was made known to the Royal Thai Police through the Chinese Embassy. It appears he returned via Myanmar to China.

Afterwards, a video was released at the end of the year. In it, a visibly distressed Yang Zhe Qi appeared to have been beaten and coerced while addressing his mother. The male model went missing in the Mae Sot area of Tak province. The circumstances are similar to the case of Mr. Wang Xi Jinping, who was rescued by Thai authorities.

A third missing Chinese national, 21-year-old Wu Jiaqi, was confirmed by Thai police on Tuesday as having been rescued. Certainly, it is understood that she was found in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar. Notably, her rescue was attributed to efforts by Chinese authorities.

In the meantime, another Chinese actor, He Junmi, was reported missing as well. He lost contact with friends on January 3rd. Similarly, he also appeared in a last video that friends suggested looked suspicious.

Chinese police make arrests in border areas as Thailand’s security services intensify efforts to address crime gangs

On Friday, it was reported that Chinese police had arrested over a dozen suspects. Significantly, that announcement came from China’s Ministry of Public Security.

Furthermore, it revealed that a force of Chinese police was sent to the lawless border area. After that, they conducted inquiries and promptly made arrests. These were linked to the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xiang earlier this month.

Certainly, this is a new departure. In effect, Chinese police agencies are now operating on the border alongside Thai police.

The crisis of confidence in Thailand’s security in China is linked inextricably to border security between Thailand and Myanmar.

Furthermore, in these cases, it is tied to the state of Karen and, more particularly, to the activities of the BSG or Border Guard Force, also known as the Karen National Army.

Colonel Saw Chit Thu’s criminal empire dominates Myawaddy with illicit businesses and human trafficking

This army and criminal empire are controlled by Colonel Saw Chit Thu, also known as Saw Myint.

Indeed, some news reports circulating in Bangkok this week showed Colonel Saw Chit Thu convening a meeting in Myawaddy.

At length, he was heard laying down edicts to business operations within his empire. At the same time, some Thai officials suggested this was a sign that something was being done about the problem.

Nevertheless, Colonel Saw Chit Thu and his extended family are orchestrators of extensive illegal operations in the Myawaddy area.

The colonel and members of his family are sanctioned by the United Kingdom. Certainly, his armed forces are viewed as an outright criminal organization.

Karen National Army’s shifting alliances with Myanmar junta and rebel forces deepen regional instability

In April 2024, Karen forces allied with the People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF) managed to eject the hated military junta from Myawaddy.

Undoubtedly, this development appeared to rouse a reaction from the Thai government, which sent ministers to the region. The area is strategically important.

However, just a week later, the BSG or Karen National Army switched sides for the second time. The renegade army appears to have an understanding with the junta.

Previously, Colonel Saw Chit Thu and his family had an alliance with Nay Pyi Taw. However, earlier in 2024, he allied himself with the advancing rebel army. Finally, he switched sides again when his commercial business empire was imperilled.

Reports suggest that Colonel Saw Chit Thu pays tribute to the junta. Formerly, it is estimated to be half his revenues. His family’s business empire is organized across nine different companies.

Myawaddy’s illegal casinos, cyber scams, and human trafficking thrive with Thai electricity and junta shield

At the same time, the criminal empire operates out of six centres located in Myawaddy township. These are Apollo Park, Yatai New City or Shwe Koko, Yulong Bay Park, Myawaddy Town, KK Park, and Dongmei Park.

At length, it is believed that many of these areas and facilities are powered by electricity supplied by Thailand. One of the main electricity suppliers to these locations is a subsidiary of a Thai state-owned enterprise.

However, electricity is supplied via third parties. Furthermore, it is also certified and protected by assurances given to Bangkok by the Myanmar junta.

This week, a statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior in Bangkok suggested that electricity to such operations would be cut off. However, only where there is due process and firm evidence of wrongdoing.

Of course, this is unlikely as the BSG is responsible for security in the area and has the protection of the embattled Myanmar junta.

Colonel Saw Chit Thu’s wife and English-educated daughter are all involved in the extensive scams. These include scam centres, online gambling operations, and illegal casinos.

Human trafficking operations concealed within online gambling networks across Myawaddy’s park centres

For instance, the group, amidst its casinos and entertainment complexes, conceals online concerns.

At the same time, at these sites, there are believed to be thousands of captive foreigners from across the world. They are the victims of human trafficking and have found themselves working as slaves.

Meanwhile, Colonel Saw Chit Thu’s son, 32-year-old Saw Htoo Eh Mo, and 28-year-old Saw Chit Chit are active in the Karen National Army or BSG force. This was formerly a border guards operation that worked extensively with Thai border forces.

For instance, in April 2023, the Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome named the group in parliament. The firebrand MP claimed that the former government had handed over People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF) personnel captured in Thailand to this group.

At least one of the men was subsequently executed by the BSG. The man had been in Thailand for medical treatment.

UK sanctions Colonel Saw Chit Thu for trafficking activities as Myawaddy remains a hub for illegality

In December 2023, the UK government placed sanctions on Colonel Saw Chit Thu and others.

At length, it accused him of obtaining “benefit from the trafficking of individuals to Shwe Koko Special Economic Zone, where they were forced to work as scammers and subject to cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment.”

In the meantime, this warlord and his criminal enterprises continue to operate unhindered as they are being protected by Myanmar’s junta government. Certainly, they are under threat from the Karen National Liberation Army and the People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF), which last year staged a ‘tactical’ retreat from Myawaddy.

At the same time, the six parks or mini-city developments have been attracting inward investment. Indeed, the BSG has also formed partnerships with businesspeople, including wealthy figures from Malaysia and China.

Furthermore, the BSG and the family that controls it also have links to companies in Hong Kong. In addition, the family and its associates have links to Myanmar conglomerates that act as suppliers for the military junta.

BSG’s illegal operations shielded by corporate fronts and Thai business connections despite international pressure

These business groups are also linked to Thai firms and businesspeople. Indeed, in February 2020, a group or delegation linked with several major Thai banks visited some of the BSG-owned complexes in Myawaddy. However, there is no indication that any deals were reached or funding provided.

In short, the illegal scam centres and online gambling operations are being shielded by the front of casinos. At the same time, the business operations of the BSG family and Colonel Saw Chit Thu are further shielded by corporate fronts as well as the junta administration.

Meanwhile, some of the reports from activist groups are hair-raising. These include the Justice for Myanmar group. In brief, this undercover group of activists gathers information on the workings of the junta and illegality in Myanmar.

At length, the business ventures associated with the Karen National Army further extend to mining and energy generation. Significantly, the group is linked with an extremist Buddhist figure while entertaining Islamic investment from Malaysia. In short, money is the key driver of these enterprises.

However, the means to that end are often cruel. British intelligence and other reliable sources report systemic terror and torture of captive slave workers at the various camps operated within Myawaddy township.

Myawaddy’s joint development with Malaysian investors operates as a brutal cybercrime centre with slave labour

One of these operations is a joint development between the BSG family and Malaysian investors. Jinxin Park is a cybercrime scam centre overseen by park boss Xiong Shijia. The park is known to be brutally run. For instance, anyone trying to escape their fate as a cyber centre slave is known to have their legs broken.

Colonel Saw Chit Thu is a shareholder in the operation. In addition, all six of the city developments in Myawaddy run by the family are centres linked with cyber scams.

After that, monies earned are funnelled and laundered through various front companies. At length, their extended empire also includes foreign tourism operations, although this industry has all but been decimated in Myanmar, particularly given the security situation in Myawaddy.

Finally, it can only be concluded that this problem will be dealt with when all electricity and support is cut off to Myawaddy from Thailand and other sources. Furthermore, it would also require a proper security regime in the township. Nevertheless, this is unlikely given the ongoing civil war.

Indeed, even if the People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF) were to liberate Myawaddy from the junta, it is also reported that Colonel Saw Chit Thu has influential friends in its local political wing. This, of course, is the Karen National Union.

Visa waiver scheme and liberal Thai immigration policies contribute to a surge in human trafficking activities

Meanwhile, it is being reported that such scam operations not only in Myanmar but also in Cambodia have exploited the more liberal visa regime introduced in Thailand in 2024. At length, the relaxation of visa conditions, including a visa waiver from China and other countries, has led to a surge in human trafficking activity.

Basically, the security problems seen in Tak province are just the chickens coming home to roost from that policy.

Successive Thai governments going back six decades or more have viewed the situation in Myawaddy and across Myanmar as beyond their control. Presently, the situation is even a graver emergency with the likelihood that the junta in Nay Pyi Taw will eventually fall.

However, what will replace it is open to question. As is the question of whether Thailand can tackle the problem of rising illegality tied to scam centres and illegal operations on its borders.

