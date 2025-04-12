British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

British cannabis kingpin Mr. Adel was arrested at a luxury Bangkok condo after fleeing Ko Samui. Smugglers used tourist couriers and flights via Singapore to move cannabis to London, reaping profits of up to 3,000%. Sixteen were arrested, and now bigger suspects are hunted.

A 30-year-old British national was arrested by Immigration Bureau police at an upmarket condominium in Bangkok on Thursday. Mr. Adel, according to police sources, was one of the kingpins who recently organised a campaign to export cannabis leaf out of Thailand through Ko Samui Airport, using Singapore to reach London. The clandestine gang were able to scoop massive profits by using couriers to reach the UK market, where massive profits can be made. Mr. Adel was arrested under a warrant issued by Ko Samui Provincial Court on Wednesday for conspiring to smuggle cannabis out of Thailand.

One of the masterminds in a cannabis smuggling operation using Ko Samui Airport as an exit point was arrested on Thursday. A 30-year-old British national identified as Mr. Adel was located at a luxury condominium in Bangkok.

The flights leaving Ko Samui went through Singapore before going on to London Heathrow. Certainly, London was a key target market for cannabis shipments.

The street value of cannabis in the United Kingdom means that by purchasing the drug in Thailand, where it is legal, profits of up to 3,000% can be enjoyed. Undoubtedly, this is a problem for law enforcement both in Thailand and the United Kingdom.

British suspect arrested after probe links him to major smuggling via Ko Samui Airport to London

The wanted man had been the subject of an arrest warrant issued on Thursday by Ko Samui Provincial Court.

His arrest came as part of an ongoing investigation into an international cannabis trafficking ring believed to have used Thailand as a transit hub to export drugs to the United Kingdom. According to Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, Police Major General Nattakorn Praphayon, the suspects – all British nationals – had specific responsibilities in the scheme, ranging from planning and logistics to recruitment of couriers and establishing storage points for large quantities of cannabis.

Immigration Bureau officers confirmed that Mr. Adel was one of four people behind a massive operation smuggling dried cannabis leaf as it flows out of Thailand. Dozens of suspects were arrested last month on Ko Samui. All had reported similar stories. In short, they were hired to visit Thailand from the United Kingdom.

Tourists arrested with 600kg cannabis as police reveal pipeline from resort island to UK streets

Among the 16 people arrested in March were several British tourists and one Malaysian national. They were caught attempting to smuggle over 600 kilograms of cannabis packed into suitcases through Samui Airport.

Investigators believe this was not an isolated incident, and the arrests have revealed a well-established pipeline of cannabis flowing through Thailand’s popular resort islands.

In addition to having their holidays paid for, they were allegedly promised a bonus of £2,000 if they successfully smuggled marijuana products. Mr. Adel was particularly involved with arranging accommodations for the drug mules and coordinating the delivery of packages.

After the initial arrests on Ko Samui, Mr. Adel fled the island and was tracked to a high-end residence in central Bangkok. Acting on an arrest warrant issued by Ko Samui Provincial Court on April 9, Immigration police apprehended him at the condominium on April 10.

Authorities said he played a central role in the operation by organising logistics, securing storage sites for the drug-filled luggage, and managing the handoff to unsuspecting couriers.

Mr. Adel charged after his Bangkok arrest as police link him to cannabis couriers and storage locations

He now faces multiple charges, including attempting to export goods without passing through customs, attempting to export controlled herbal plants (cannabis flowers) without a permit, and possessing controlled herbal plants for sale without authorisation.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to Bo Phut Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Similar incidents were reported at the same time in Chiang Mai. However, it is not known if these operations were linked. Previously, Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport had also been targeted.

The three remaining British suspects are still at large. However, Surat Thani immigration officials have inputted their details into the national biometric database. In turn , this alerts authorities should they attempt to exit the country.

Thai police intensify crackdown on foreign crime after cannabis smugglers exploit airport loopholes

Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, has ordered an intensive crack down. This targets foreigners exploiting Thailand for transnational crime. Authorities have urged the public to report suspicious behaviour to the Immigration Bureau, which operates around the clock.

Possession of cannabis is not illegal in Thailand. Therefore, police are limited in their powers. However, it is a prosecutable offence to conspire to smuggle cannabis into or out of Thailand. Therefore, charges were brought against the four key figures behind the racket. All are believed to be British.

Certainly, Mr. Adel was taken into custody on Thursday by the Immigration Bureau. At the very least, he will face deportation before being deported from Thailand. In the meantime, he will be brought before the Ko Samui Provincial Court. He faces on charges of organising a sophisticated smuggling racket.

Significantly, the conspiracy involved in this crime may be critical. Indeed, it may the reason why the accused men are likely to end up being jailed.

