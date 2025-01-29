PM Paetongtarn heads to China from February 5-8 to meet President Xi, seeking help to curb rising online criticism of Thailand. Tensions over tourism, crime, and trade loom large as China’s influence grows, while diplomatic and economic pressures mount on Bangkok.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will be in China from February 5th-8th on an official trip to the Communist country. She is expected to have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Monday, she told reporters that she hoped to get his assistance in countering dangerous commentary online against Thailand on Chinese social media. However, some commentators openly suggest that China is presently using foreign tourism as a diplomatic tool to pressure Thailand as the relationship between the two countries faces challenges.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Monday that she will visit Beijing next week. The PM will be in China from February 5th-8th, and this will certainly include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Undoubtedly, the growing controversy over huge scam centres in Myanmar will dominate these discussions. So too will the damage that Thailand’s foreign tourism industry has suffered, with strong condemnation from Chinese travelers coming in its wake.

It started in early January with the rescue of a Chinese actor lured across the Thai border in Tak but then grew substantially. Presently, there are thought to be at least 2,000 Chinese captives held by the gangs in Myawaddy.

Chinese security delegation arrives in Thailand amid reports of officials’ complicity in border scams

Indeed, on Monday also, top Chinese official Liu Zhongyi arrived in Thailand. Mr. Liu is a Chinese Assistant Minister of State Security leading a powerful delegation. They were hosted in Nonthaburi by Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwpan, the head of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

On Wednesday, Mr. Liu was in Tak province on the border in Mae Sot, across the way from Myawaddy. Furthermore, three local superintendents in the area were transferred on Tuesday. In short, this follows growing reports that Thai officials are complicit in the scam operations in Myawaddy.

At the same time, there is growing concern over the supply of electricity by Thai firms to the Myanmar scam centres. On Wednesday, Mr. Liu claimed that there were 36 Chinese mafia gangs involved in operations across the border. The senior Chinese official suggested that they were holding 100,000 foreigners as slaves.

China urges Thailand to cut off resources to criminal enterprises operating along Myanmar border

Therefore, he implored the Thai government to work with Chinese authorities to smash the whole enterprise. In particular, Mr. Liu called for the cessation of resources being supplied from Thailand.

Consequently, Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s mission to China will certainly involve briefing the Chinese leader on the security situation.

In recent days, the Prime Minister has released an AI-generated online message aimed at Chinese audiences. Ms. Paetongtarn spoke fluent Mandarin and assured Chinese travellers that Thailand was safe.

Nonetheless, the situation is even more nuanced. A massive online campaign by Chinese commentators warning travellers to Thailand has been ongoing for some time. This comes despite representations from Thailand and the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing to Chinese authorities.

Of course, throughout January, this situation has escalated, particularly on local Chinese social media such as WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu. Significantly, these platforms are tightly controlled by the Communist Party, which operates the most sophisticated online controls in the world.

Negative perceptions of Thailand rise in China despite efforts to counter online travel warnings

Despite this, it has failed to stamp out a growing negative stereotype about Thailand. At the same time, approved media channels have certainly added to the negative hype surrounding Thailand. For instance, the Global Times quickly reported the cancellation of Hong Kong star Eason Chan’s Dreams World Tour show in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, on February 22, 2025.

Certainly, Chinese officials have been engaging the public at home in China. In short, encouraging them to holiday at home. In addition, a spiralling economic crisis in China is already seeing massive closures of restaurants and entertainment outlets.

Furthermore, much of the negative hype stems from Chinese visitors who previously partook in zero-dollar tours to Thailand. These tours essentially mean that Thai stakeholders earn very little. Indeed, they are often run by Thai shell companies established in the kingdom through nominees.

In brief, holidaymakers sign up for cheap offers but are forced to pay from approved sellers throughout their short tour. This is how the tour operators recoup a profit.

Surge in Chinese arrivals reported as tourism is increasingly linked to diplomatic relations with Beijing

On Wednesday, Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong revealed a 20.3% surge in Chinese arrivals in the last week compared to comparable figures from last year.

Nonetheless, Gary Bowerman, a travel correspondent and consumer affairs analyst, believes that Chinese tourism is now linked to diplomacy and Thailand’s ongoing relationship with China. In short, it is being used to control the Thai government.

“Tourism isn’t just about tourism anymore. It’s closely integrated with trade and diplomacy, and Thailand wants to keep good relations with China,” he said this week while speaking to Australia’s ABC.

Meanwhile, the Thai government and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra insist it is dedicated to closing down the online scam centres across its borders this year. Certainly, this is a problem for Thailand not only in Myanmar but also in Laos and particularly, Cambodia.

Thai-Chinese tensions over the submarine deal remain unresolved ahead of high-level diplomatic meetings

At the same time, when Prime Minister Paetongtarn meets President Xi, there is still an outstanding matter regarding the Chinese-made submarine. The project remains in suspension despite Thailand paying ฿7 billion of the ฿13.5 billion.

Previously, the government of Srettha Thavisin announced it wanted to cancel the deal in favour of a frigate. After that, former Minister of Defense Sutin Klangsaeng appeared to bow to pressure from the Royal Thai Navy to accept the submarine as offered by China.

However, the new Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai appears far more reticent about accepting a Chinese engine in the Chinese S26T Yuan Class submarine. Initially, when signed, the contract specified a German-made MTU396 diesel-powered engine.

In addition, there are increasing tensions between Thailand and China over trade.

The suspension of Thai syrup and premixed powder in China is another bone of contention. Thai suppliers and factories lost ฿400 million in early January when shipments were halted at the start of the year. This followed a December 2024 order.

Economic and trade frictions between Thailand and China deepen amid crackdown on illegal business

Certainly, Thailand has been cracking down on illegal and nefarious activities by Chinese firms in Thailand.

This is in addition to higher taxes at the point of import and screening for products that do not meet the kingdom’s product standards.

In short, this follows the increased dumping of Chinese products on Thailand’s markets. In effect, this crisis has already sent some of Thailand’s business concerns to the wall.

Undoubtedly, this is expected to ramp up even further when Donald Trump launches higher tariffs against both China and the kingdom later this year.

