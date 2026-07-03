Thailand’s economy is growing faster than expected, but millions of households are falling further behind as weak spending, record debt, tight bank lending and shrinking government firepower expose a widening two-speed economy beneath the upbeat GDP figures.

Thailand’s economy is sending two completely different signals. Official figures point to a country recovering faster than expected, with GDP expanding by 2.8%, exports surging by more than 23% in April and tourism continuing to drive growth, albeit at a falling rate. Yet consumer confidence has slumped to a three-year low, household debt remains among the highest in Asia at nearly 87% of GDP, private spending is barely growing and factories are operating at less than 60% capacity. At the same time, a 2027 budget constrained by rising public debt is reducing the government’s ability to revive domestic demand. The result is a widening divide between headline economic success and the financial reality confronting millions of Thai households, raising questions about the strength and sustainability of Thailand’s recovery.

Thailand’s economy continues to produce a curious contradiction. On paper, many of the country’s headline economic indicators suggest a recovery is taking hold. Gross domestic product is expanding, exports are growing strongly and international tourism remains one of Southeast Asia’s success stories. Yet for millions of Thai households, daily life feels little different from a year ago. In many cases, it feels harder.

This widening gap between macroeconomic performance and household experience has become one of the defining features of Thailand’s economy during the first half of 2026. It also presents one of the government’s most difficult policy challenges.

The National Economic and Social Development Council reported that the economy expanded by 2.8% in the first quarter of 2026. That exceeded the previous quarter’s 2.5% growth and outperformed many forecasts. Merchandise exports rose by 17.8% during the quarter before accelerating further to 23.3% growth in April. Tourism also continued to recover, generating foreign exchange and supporting employment across much of the country.

Stronger growth and exports but confidence weakens as many households see little improvement

Viewed in isolation, these figures suggest an economy that has weathered considerable external pressures. Thailand has faced global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, fluctuating energy prices and persistent cost-of-living pressures. Despite these challenges, growth has remained positive.

However, headline statistics tell only part of the story.

Outside economic reports, public sentiment remains markedly less optimistic. Consumer confidence has weakened rather than improved. The latest confidence index has fallen to 49.5, one of its weakest readings in more than three years and well below the neutral level of 100. Households remain concerned about employment, income growth, living costs and the broader economic outlook.

This divergence between national economic performance and personal financial circumstances is not unique to Thailand. Economists increasingly describe it as a two-speed economy. Aggregate indicators continue to improve while many households experience little tangible benefit from that growth.

Thailand increasingly fits that description.

Export industries prosper while smaller firms and workers continue to face rising costs and weak demand

Large export-oriented companies continue to benefit from recovering global demand, particularly manufacturers serving the electronics and technology sectors. Many have invested heavily in automation, digital systems and more efficient production. They have also diversified export markets and adapted to changing global supply chains.

Smaller businesses face a very different operating environment.

Higher labour costs, elevated energy prices and more expensive financing continue to squeeze margins. Many small enterprises report weaker domestic demand while remaining cautious about expanding operations. For businesses dependent upon local spending rather than export markets, conditions remain considerably more difficult.

The contrast extends beyond business.

Thailand’s unemployment rate remains relatively low compared with many advanced economies. Yet employment alone no longer provides an accurate picture of household wellbeing. Increasingly, the question facing workers is not whether they have a job, but whether their income is sufficient to cover rising living costs.

For many households, wages have failed to keep pace with expenses.

Food prices remain elevated. Transport costs continue to absorb a larger share of monthly budgets. Education, healthcare and elderly care expenses have also increased. At the same time, many families continue to service debts accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Household debt and weak spending continue to hold back domestic demand despite stronger export growth figures

Thailand’s household debt burden remains among the highest in Asia. Outstanding household debt is estimated at approximately ฿16.3 trillion, equivalent to around 87% of GDP. Servicing those obligations leaves many families with limited disposable income despite remaining in employment.

As debt absorbs a growing proportion of household income, spending naturally becomes more cautious.

Bank of Thailand data reflects this trend. Private consumption, traditionally one of the country’s most important economic drivers, is expanding by only around 0.8%. That represents a sharp contrast with export growth and demonstrates that domestic demand has yet to recover at the same pace as Thailand’s external sector.

Consumers have not stopped spending altogether. Rather, their behaviour has changed.

Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, better known as KTC, has observed significant shifts in spending patterns over the past two years. Consumers continue to travel, dine out, spend on healthcare and seek new experiences. However, purchasing decisions now involve much greater planning.

People compare prices more carefully. They actively seek promotions. They postpone purchases until discounts become available. Above all, they increasingly ask whether a purchase represents genuine value rather than whether they can simply afford it.

This reflects a broader shift in consumer psychology.

Consumers and businesses grow more cautious as uncertainty and tighter bank lending reshape behaviour

Financial decisions are increasingly influenced by uncertainty rather than immediate purchasing power. Households remain unsure whether incomes will improve during the coming six months. They also remain uncertain about future living costs, global economic conditions and the possibility of renewed external shocks.

Greater uncertainty naturally encourages greater caution.

Credit conditions have reinforced that trend.

Commercial banks have tightened lending standards amid concerns over household indebtedness and asset quality. Credit growth has slowed significantly. While stronger lending discipline supports financial stability, it also reduces the availability of finance for consumers and small businesses.

Many small and medium-sized enterprises now face greater difficulty obtaining working capital or investment loans. Consumers likewise encounter stricter conditions for mortgages, vehicle finance and unsecured borrowing.

This creates a cycle that is difficult to break.

Weaker consumer spending reduces business revenues. Businesses postpone investment and hiring decisions. Slower business activity then feeds back into weaker household confidence, reinforcing caution among consumers.

Industrial data illustrates another important imbalance.

Manufacturing capacity remains below 60% despite export gains highlighting an uneven industrial recovery

Despite the surge in exports, manufacturing capacity utilisation across much of Thailand’s industrial sector remains below 60%. Such low utilisation indicates substantial spare production capacity. Factories simply do not require significant new investment because existing facilities are operating well below their potential.

That suggests export growth is concentrated within relatively narrow sectors rather than reflecting broad-based industrial expansion.

Manufacturing also continues to confront structural pressures. Thailand’s automotive industry, long regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s strongest production centres, faces slowing domestic demand alongside increasing international competition. Investment decisions remain cautious as manufacturers assess the pace of the global transition towards electric vehicles and evolving supply chains.

Consequently, export growth alone has not generated the widespread industrial momentum normally associated with a broad economic recovery.

The result is an economy that appears healthy from a distance but is considerably weaker at household level.

In the second part, I will seamlessly continue with the 2027 budget, rising public debt, reduced investment spending, the opposition’s analysis, structural weaknesses, regional competition, and conclude by explaining why Thailand’s challenge is increasingly one of domestic demand rather than headline GDP growth.

Rising public debt and shrinking fiscal flexibility leave the government with fewer options to boost growth

The government’s room to respond has also narrowed considerably.

During the pandemic, successive administrations relied on fiscal support to cushion the economy against one of the deepest contractions in modern Thai history. While those measures prevented a sharper downturn, they also left Thailand with a significantly higher public debt burden.

The fiscal position is now becoming an increasingly important constraint on economic policy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas presented the draft 2027 Budget Bill to parliament on 29 June. The proposal sets total expenditure at ฿3.79 trillion, only a 0.2% increase over the previous fiscal year. Once inflation is taken into account, the government’s spending power is effectively shrinking.

The budget projects public debt reaching 69.36% of GDP during fiscal 2027. That leaves Thailand approaching its statutory debt ceiling of 70%, reducing the government’s capacity to finance another large stimulus programme through additional borrowing.

Mr Ekniti argued that continued economic stimulus remains necessary. He said spending had been carefully allocated to address Thailand’s immediate economic challenges, particularly elevated energy prices and the continuing pressure of higher living costs on households.

At the same time, the government projects GDP growth of between 1.7% and 2.7% next year, with a midpoint forecast of 2.2%. That outlook assumes continued recovery in global trade and export demand.

Yet the structure of the budget has become the focus of growing debate.

Falling investment spending raises concern over Thailand’s future growth with larger recurring budgets

Investment expenditure, widely regarded as the principal driver of future economic growth, has been reduced by approximately ฿70 billion. It now represents only 20.8% of total government expenditure. Meanwhile, recurring expenditure continues to increase, accounting for almost 74% of the budget.

Those recurring costs include public sector salaries, welfare obligations and debt servicing. They are largely unavoidable, leaving progressively less room for infrastructure projects and productivity-enhancing investment.

The changing balance reflects deeper structural pressures within Thailand’s public finances.

The opposition argues that reducing investment spending while increasing recurring expenditure risks limiting the country’s long-term growth potential.

People’s Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun questioned what she described as the government’s growing reliance on Artificial Intelligence as a policy theme. She referred to AI as the “new ATM PIN code of 2027”, noting that projects carrying an AI label appeared to receive substantial budget allocations. Funding for the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has increased by almost 30% to ฿13.6 billion.

Budget experts and opposition figures warn that lower investment threatens Thailand’s future expansion

Former Prime Minister and Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva also expressed concern over the composition of the budget.

He argued that recurring expenditure and debt repayment increasingly dominate public finances, while investment spending is increasingly dependent upon deficit financing and additional borrowing.

Similar concerns have been raised by independent fiscal experts.

Thakoon Chulintorn, Director of the Parliamentary Budget Office, described investment expenditure as the heart of the national budget during a recent academic seminar examining the draft legislation.

He warned that lower investment spending makes future economic expansion more difficult.

“The direction the country develops in depends on investment spending,” Mr Thakoon said. “The lower the investment expenditure, the harder it becomes for the country to grow or develop.”

These concerns extend beyond the annual budget.

Regional competition rises as Thailand struggles to sustain investment and strengthen long-term growth

Thailand faces increasing competition from regional neighbours that continue investing heavily in infrastructure, logistics, digital technology and advanced manufacturing.

Vietnam has attracted substantial foreign investment into electronics manufacturing and export production. Indonesia continues investing aggressively in downstream industries, transport infrastructure and critical minerals linked to electric vehicle production.

Thailand retains considerable industrial strengths, particularly in automotive manufacturing, food exports, tourism and electronics. However, maintaining those advantages requires continuous investment in productivity, technology and workforce skills.

At present, that investment environment remains constrained by both public finances and cautious private sector spending.

Businesses remain reluctant to expand while domestic demand remains subdued. Households continue prioritising debt repayment over discretionary consumption. Banks remain selective in extending credit. Meanwhile, the government faces diminishing fiscal flexibility as public debt approaches its legal ceiling.

The result is a recovery that remains heavily dependent upon external demand.

Strong exports continue to mask weak domestic demand and persistent financial pressure on households

Exports continue to perform strongly, benefiting from improving global trade conditions and resilient international markets. Tourism also remains a vital contributor to economic activity.

However, neither sector has yet generated sufficient momentum to revive broad domestic demand.

That imbalance helps explain why many households continue to feel financially stretched despite improving national statistics.

Headline GDP measures the value of economic output. It does not measure how evenly the benefits of growth are distributed across society. Strong export performance can lift national output while leaving many households facing stagnant incomes, higher living costs and limited financial security.

Likewise, low unemployment does not necessarily imply rising living standards. Workers may remain employed while experiencing weaker purchasing power as inflation, debt repayments and essential household expenses absorb a growing share of their income.

Consumer confidence reflects that reality.

Thailand’s two-speed economy leaves stronger growth failing to deliver wider confidence or prosperity

When households remain uncertain about future income, employment or living costs, they naturally become more cautious. Spending decisions are delayed. Savings become more important. Businesses respond by postponing expansion. Investment slows further, reinforcing weaker domestic demand.

Breaking that cycle may prove considerably more difficult than sustaining export growth.

Thailand, therefore, finds itself managing two economies simultaneously.

One economy is represented by improving GDP, rising exports and recovering tourism. The other is characterised by cautious consumers, subdued domestic spending, tighter credit conditions, elevated household debt and businesses operating well below capacity.

Both are real. Both are supported by the available data.

The challenge facing policymakers is not simply generating additional growth. It is ensuring that stronger economic performance translates into rising household incomes, expanding domestic demand and broader business confidence.

Until that occurs, many Thais are likely to continue asking the same question.

If the economy is growing, why does daily life still feel so difficult?

Further reading:

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