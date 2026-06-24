Bank of Thailand leaves interest rates unchanged, raises growth projection with the baht set to go lower

Thailand’s economy won a growth upgrade to 2.3% on Wednesday, but the Bank of Thailand kept rates at 1.00% as the baht slid to ฿33.40. With Fed rate hikes looming, oil risks rising, and inflation lingering, analysts warn the currency could weaken further.

Thailand’s economy received a lift on Wednesday as the Bank of Thailand raised its 2026 growth forecast to 2.3%, powered by stronger exports and booming AI-linked investment. However, rates were left at 1.00% as the baht slid to ฿33.40, inflation risks lingered and policymakers warned that US interest rates, Middle East tensions and volatile energy prices continue to threaten the kingdom’s outlook, setting the stage for further weakness in the Thai currency.

Thailand’s economic outlook improved on Wednesday as the Bank of Thailand raised its growth forecast for 2026 to 2.3%. Even so, policymakers left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.00%, citing inflation risks, weak domestic demand and growing uncertainty abroad.

The decision was unanimous. All seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to maintain the policy rate. MPC secretary Don Nakornthap announced the outcome after the meeting. The move matched market expectations. Reuters polling showed all 28 economists surveyed expected no change.

The revised forecast marked a modest improvement. Previously, the central bank expected growth of 2.0% this year. Now, officials see stronger momentum from exports and investment. In particular, investment linked to technology and Artificial Intelligence cycles has exceeded earlier projections. However, the MPC expects growth to slow again to 1.8% in 2027.

Stronger exports and AI investment lift growth outlook but recovery remains uneven across the economy

Notably, the committee said large businesses have adapted better than anticipated to external pressures. The impact of the Middle East conflict has also been less severe than initially feared. Manufacturing activity has remained resilient. Tourism has also performed better than earlier assessments suggested.

Nevertheless, policymakers stressed that headline growth masks significant weaknesses. Economic expansion remains uneven across sectors. Small businesses continue to face intense competition. Many also lack the resources to adjust quickly to changing conditions. As a result, gains remain concentrated among larger firms and export-linked industries.

Meanwhile, households continue to face financial pressure. Income growth has slowed. Living costs remain elevated. Consequently, the MPC expects private consumption to weaken after government support measures expire. Household debt also remains a significant drag on activity.

The decision follows a prolonged easing cycle. Between October 2024 and February, the Bank of Thailand cut rates six times. Altogether, the benchmark rate fell by 150 basis points. Those reductions were intended to support growth as domestic demand weakened and borrowing activity slowed.

Policymakers hold rates steady as inflation concerns and external risks continue to dominate outlook

This time, however, policymakers chose caution. The MPC said inflation trends and inflation expectations require continued monitoring. Therefore, officials opted to preserve policy flexibility rather than deliver another adjustment.

Inflation remains one of the central bank’s principal concerns. Headline inflation is projected to average 2.8% this year before easing to 1.4% next year. While the outlook remains broadly unchanged, policymakers continue to monitor supply-side pressures closely.

In May, the Consumer Price Index rose 2.8% from a year earlier. That was slightly below April’s 2.9% increase. Even so, energy costs remain elevated. The continuing conflict in the Middle East has also added uncertainty to global markets.

According to the MPC, inflation pressures are being driven largely by external factors. Supply disruptions and energy costs remain the primary concerns. Over time, the committee expects those pressures to ease. Until then, however, policymakers remain cautious.

Falling baht and expectations of higher US rates increase pressure on Thailand’s economic story

Separately, the committee highlighted growing risks from currency movements. The Thai baht continued its decline on Wednesday, closing at ฿33.40 against the US dollar. Analysts expect further weakness in the coming weeks. They cite persistent dollar strength, geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of tighter US monetary policy.

The central bank linked the baht’s decline directly to market expectations surrounding the United States. Investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year. Consequently, demand for the dollar has strengthened.

For Thailand, that trend carries important implications. Higher US rates generally attract capital away from emerging markets. In turn, currencies such as the baht come under pressure. While a weaker baht can support exports, it also raises import costs and inflation risks.

On another front, policymakers must also consider energy imports. Thailand remains heavily dependent on imported fuel. Therefore, any further decline in the baht would increase the local cost of oil, gas and other imported commodities. That would place additional pressure on businesses and consumers alike.

Middle East tensions and weak credit growth add to concerns over future inflation and demand

In parallel, Middle East instability continues to cast a shadow over the global economy. Although the conflict’s impact has so far been less severe than expected, risks remain. Any disruption to energy supplies could rapidly affect oil prices. Consequently, inflation pressures could intensify again.

That possibility helps explain the MPC’s cautious stance. Policymakers face the prospect of imported inflation at a time when domestic demand remains weak. Under those conditions, traditional policy responses become more complicated.

As part of this assessment, the committee also examined credit conditions. Overall credit growth remains subdued. Lending activity has yet to recover strongly despite lower interest rates. Moreover, the MPC warned that the quality of some loans requires close monitoring.

Particular attention is being paid to small business borrowing. Vulnerable households also remain a concern. While lower rates have eased financing costs, many borrowers continue to face financial strain. Consequently, credit risks remain present within parts of the economy.

Central bank signals patience as economists broadly expect interest rates to remain unchanged

Even so, the central bank believes current settings remain supportive. The MPC said accommodative monetary policy continues to assist the recovery. Targeted support measures are also helping specific sectors. Therefore, officials saw little need for immediate intervention.

Importantly, policymakers appear reluctant to reduce rates further. Additional cuts could place greater pressure on the baht. They could also complicate inflation management if energy prices rise sharply. Equally, raising rates could undermine a recovery that remains uneven and heavily dependent on exports.

Against that backdrop, stability became the preferred option. The MPC effectively signalled that current conditions do not justify either tightening or further easing. Instead, officials are waiting for greater clarity.

Financial markets reached a similar conclusion. Of the economists surveyed by Reuters, 23 of 27 expect rates to remain unchanged throughout 2026. Three expect at least one 25-basis-point increase before year-end. Only one economist forecasts a rate cut.

Federal Reserve policy and global energy markets loom over Thailand’s next monetary policy move

The divergence reflects competing forces within the economy. Exports are improving. Technology-related investment is strengthening. Larger firms are adapting successfully. Yet household finances remain stretched. Credit growth remains weak. Inflation risks have not disappeared.

Looking ahead, Thailand’s monetary outlook appears increasingly tied to developments overseas. The Federal Reserve remains a critical factor. So too does the direction of the US dollar. At the same time, energy markets remain vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

For now, the Bank of Thailand remains on hold. Growth forecasts have improved. However, policymakers see little reason for complacency. The baht is weakening, inflation risks persist and external uncertainty remains elevated.

Wednesday’s decision reflected that reality. The central bank upgraded its growth outlook. Yet it left borrowing costs unchanged. In doing so, it acknowledged a stronger economy while signalling caution about the challenges still ahead.

Further reading:

Weakening baht falls below 33 to the US dollar as industry leaders warn borrowing costs will also rise

Analysts urge the government to prepare for higher oil prices as top bank predicts 33 baht to dollar rate

US Ambassador Seán O’ Neill briefed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House on War

Prime Minister Anutin urges calm as real fears grow over a volatile and dangerous war in the Middle East

Visa waivers, discounted hotel stays and 2,000 baht a person per day for stranded tourists announced

US fighting for regime change in Tehran as the Middle East conflict throws airline industry into chaos

Thailand faces Middle East instability as Khamanei is killed and US Israeli forces push regime change

Major war breaks out between United States and Iran causing chaos for air travel to Thailand at this time

US attack on Iran and Gulf of Hormuz threats spark fears of an oil price shock and more economic pain

Search for a new central bank boss heats up amid a political and economic storm buffeting the kingdom

Liquidity crisis or shortage of cash on the ground is shrinking Thailand’s economic growth prospects

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>