WAR SHOCKWAVES HIT THAILAND: Iran–US clash grounds flights at four airports, strands tourists, sparks ฿2,000 daily aid and visa relief as Dubai routes stall and airlines slash schedules amid fears of prolonged Middle East escalation lasting 4-5 weeks at least.

Thailand’s Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Natthariya Thaweewong, moved on Monday to secure discounted accommodation for foreign tourists stranded by the U.S.–Iran conflict that erupted on Saturday, as hundreds of flights scheduled to land at the country’s main airports were scrapped over the weekend and signals from Washington DC and Tel Aviv indicated the war could last another four to five weeks; meanwhile, Immigration Bureau authorities confirmed a waiver of overstay penalties for genuine tourists unable to leave, and the ministry announced support payments of ฿2,000 per day capped at ฿20,000 per person.

The Iran–U.S. war escalated sharply over the weekend, sending immediate shockwaves through regional aviation. As a result, air travel between the Middle East and Southeast Asia was disrupted.

On Monday, efforts were made in Dubai to launch limited outbound flights. The city serves as a critical aviation hub for routes into Thailand. However, operations remained restricted due to instability and airspace concerns.

Earlier, the United States confirmed the loss of three fighters in Kuwait due to friendly fire. Consequently, the disclosure underscored the operational dangers in the theatre. At the same time, it highlighted the intensity of military engagement in the region.

Escalating Iran–US conflict intensifies as Washington signals prolonged war and ground option

Since Saturday, hostilities have intensified. Moreover, reports indicate that United States and Israeli units have been operating inside Iran. In particular, activity has been noted in Tehran. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said over the weekend that hostilities could last up to four weeks.

Therefore, expectations of a prolonged conflict have added to aviation uncertainty. On Monday, Secretary of Defence Peter Hegseth addressed the situation. Notably, neither he nor the president ruled out the use of boots on the ground. As a result, regional risk calculations shifted further.

Against this backdrop, flight cancellations spread quickly across Thailand’s aviation network. Consequently, four major international airports were affected. These include Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

In addition, Chiang Mai International Airport and Phuket International Airport reported disruptions. Furthermore, airspace closures across conflict zones disrupted connecting routes. Airlines based in the United Arab Emirates announced temporary suspensions or schedule adjustments. Likewise, other international carriers revised flight plans. As a result, inbound and outbound services were curtailed.

Flight disruptions spread across Thailand as Middle East airspace closures ground services

Consequently, some tourists were unable to travel to Thailand as planned. Meanwhile, others already inside the kingdom were unable to depart. Therefore, both arrival flows and departure schedules were disrupted.

In response, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports activated emergency measures. Immediately, officials began coordinating with industry stakeholders. At the same time, accommodation support mechanisms were initiated.

Ms. Natthariya Thaweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, confirmed urgent consultations. Specifically, discussions involved the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Council of Thailand, and the Thai Hotel Association. In addition, service sector associations were asked to cooperate.

According to Ms. Natthariya, many stranded visitors had arrived before the escalation. However, flight cancellations forced them to extend their stays. Consequently, budget constraints quickly emerged. Therefore, the ministry moved to activate force majeure provisions.

Thailand rolls out 2,000 baht daily aid stipend and waives fines under force majeure rules

Under initial assistance measures, compensation of 2,000 baht per person per day is being distributed. Importantly, payments apply when tourists cannot return home due to airspace closures.

Furthermore, the compensation framework follows regulations of the Foreign Tourist Assistance Fund Management Committee B.E. 2557, as amended in 2567.

Under these rules, compensation covers losses caused by extended stays beyond permitted periods. Additionally, payment applies continuously for disruptions exceeding eight hours. However, total compensation cannot exceed 20,000 baht per person.

At the same time, immigration authorities introduced temporary relief. Specifically, overstay penalties are being waived for genuine stranded passengers. Moreover, related administrative fees are also being waived. Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, deputy immigration police chief, confirmed the policy.

According to him, visitors overstaying due to war-related flight cancellations will not face fines. However, those seeking 30-day visa extensions must present certification from their embassies. Consequently, documentation requirements remain in force despite penalty waivers.

Hotels and tour operators cut rates as provinces mobilise coordinated assistance teams

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand moved to reduce accommodation costs. Hotels were asked to offer discounted room rates. In addition, tour operators were urged to create special packages at reduced prices.

Therefore, stranded tourists may access lower-cost lodging. Furthermore, they may purchase discounted onward travel packages within Thailand. The objective is to manage expenses while repatriation remains pending.

Simultaneously, regional tourism offices were mobilised. Provincial tourism and sports offices began surveying hotels with stranded guests. Moreover, tourist assistance volunteers were deployed to conduct interviews. In particular, major tourist provinces received priority attention.

These include Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok. Consequently, officials in these areas were instructed to provide direct guidance. Importantly, visitors with visas nearing expiration are being closely monitored. As a result, extension procedures can be processed without delay.

Phuket tightens local response as airlines suspend routes and tourists face delays or even cancellations

In Phuket, provincial authorities implemented additional measures. Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn said local officials were coordinating with the Phuket Tourism Association and the Thai Hotels Association.

Therefore, assistance protocols were standardised across affected hotels. These measures include waiving rescheduling fees where necessary. Additionally, booking cancellation penalties may be waived. Furthermore, special rates for extended stays are being offered. Updated travel information is also being provided to guests.

However, the scale of disruption remains significant. The Middle East conflict and related airspace closures directly affected Thailand’s aviation sector. Consequently, operations at Phuket, Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Chiang Mai were interrupted.

Airlines operating from Dubai announced temporary suspensions or adjustments. Similarly, other international carriers revised schedules in response to risk assessments. As a result, some tourists were prevented from commencing journeys to Thailand. Meanwhile, others scheduled to return home faced indefinite delays.

Crisis management intensifies as compensation is reviewed and crisis visa extensions are agreed

Accordingly, Thailand’s tourism sector shifted into crisis management mode. Officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports were dispatched to coordinate responses. At the same time, private sector organisations were engaged to provide operational support. Airlines informed passengers of cancellations and changes.

Hotels began reducing room rates for affected guests. Therefore, immediate financial pressure on stranded tourists was partially mitigated. The ministry emphasised integrated action across agencies. Consequently, all units were instructed to coordinate closely rather than act independently.

The objective is systematic assistance. Furthermore, meetings were held to assess potential wider impacts. Officials indicated compensation measures could be reconsidered if the disruption expands. However, for now, the 2,000 baht daily payment remains the core financial measure.

Meanwhile, visa renewals are being processed in 30-day increments. Overstay fines remain suspended for those directly affected by cancellations. At the national level, the Prime Minister has been informed of the situation.

Ongoing Tehran operations and escalation fears sustain aviation uncertainty across the region

In particular, attention has been given to stranded tourists from the Arab world. Monitoring of developments continues as military operations persist.

Internationally, the situation remains fluid. Reports of operations in Tehran continue. At the same time, Washington has not ruled out further escalation. Therefore, aviation planners face ongoing uncertainty. As the conflict continues, airlines are reviewing exposure and adjusting

For now, compensation payments are being processed under established regulations. Additionally, discounted accommodation and travel packages are being negotiated across key provinces. Immigration relief measures remain active.

However, flight operations remain subject to rapid change. Therefore, tourists are being advised through official channels and hotel briefings.

At this time, it is clear the escalating Iran–U.S. conflict has produced direct operational consequences in Thailand. Yet another emergency presents a start-of-year challenge and headache to the economy.

As a result, flights were cancelled at four major airports. Consequently, tourists were stranded in multiple provinces.

In response, tourism officials have introduced compensation, while the Immigration Bureau is offering visa relief. The Thai government aims to provide coordinated accommodation support. The government aims for Thailand to be perceived as a welcoming host.

Meanwhile, airlines continue to adjust schedules as the regional conflict unfolds.

