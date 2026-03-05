US envoy meets Thai PM as Middle East war escalates. Oil reserve fears erupt over 38-day claim. Tourism hit. US sinks Iranian warship with 100+ dead. Senate backs Trump war powers as Iranian regime falters.

As the crisis in the Middle East expands, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday received an hour long briefing from US Ambassador to Thailand Mr Seán K O’ Neill. It comes as questions are being asked about the war’s impact on energy supplies and tourist arrivals from the Middle East and Europe.

United States Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday as war intensified in the Middle East. The talks lasted about one hour. They were held at Government House on March 4.

At 11:35 a.m., Anutin arrived at the compound. He attended in his roles as Prime Minister and Interior Minister. Shortly afterwards, at 12:10 p.m., Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas arrived. At the same time, Ambassador O’Neill entered Government House. He departed at 1:10 p.m., concluding the closed-door meeting.

Officials indicated the Middle East conflict was the focus of discussion. However, no joint statement was released afterwards. Nevertheless, the schedule reflected urgency. Later that day, at 4:30 p.m., Anutin chaired a second high-level meeting.

Thailand holds urgent high-level review of Middle East conflict amid rising security concerns

This session reviewed the conflict situation in detail. It was convened at the Phakdi Bodin Building inside Government House. Senior officials attended the briefing. The government assessed security and economic exposure.

Meanwhile, concern is rising in Thailand over economic fallout from the war. In particular, attention has turned to energy stability. Questions have intensified over the country’s strategic oil reserves.

On Thursday, the opposition People’s Party publicly challenged government assurances. The party cited conflicting evidence on reserve levels. Specifically, it suggested Thailand may have only a 38-day oil supply. Previously, government representatives insisted reserves were sufficient. However, the reported figure has increased scrutiny inside parliament. As a result, energy security has become a pressing domestic issue.

At the same time, Thailand’s long-haul tourism market has taken a hit. Incoming flights from Europe have faced disruption. In addition, routes from Scandinavia have been unsettled. Flights from the United Kingdom have also been affected.

Tourism disruption spreads as airlines adjust schedules amid widening regional instability

Moreover, services connecting the Middle East to Thailand have experienced instability. Consequently, tourism operators report uncertainty in forward bookings. Airlines are adjusting schedules as regional tensions persist.

These developments in Bangkok follow major events abroad. On Wednesday, the United States Senate defeated a bill aimed at limiting executive authority to wage war. The proposed legislation sought to curb presidential military powers.

Instead, the vote preserved existing authority. Consequently, President Donald Trump secured a political boost. The decision leaves the administration’s war powers intact during the conflict.

Simultaneously, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed a significant naval action. The US Navy sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka. The vessel reportedly carried 140 people. Thirty-two were rescued after the strike. However, it is believed that more than 80 perished in the attack. The sinking marked a sharp escalation at sea and signalled widening engagement.

US expands military campaign targeting Iran’s missile systems and naval assets amid escalation

Furthermore, the United States announced its intention to downgrade and dismantle Iran’s military capability. The stated focus includes missile systems and naval assets. Officials described the objective as crippling operational capacity. The campaign remains active. At the same time, Washington stated that regime change is not the formal goal. However, it has not ruled out that outcome. That position leaves broader political consequences open.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Israel strongly backs efforts involving exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. Reports suggest support for his return as interim leader of a new government. These accounts cite diplomatic and regional sources.

However, sources within the Islamic Republic have denied such claims. Officials described the reports as fantastical and rejected external involvement.

Attention has also shifted to succession within Iran’s leadership. Some reports indicate support for Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 56-year-old previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff to his father.

Conflicting reports surround Mojtaba Khamenei as succession questions intensify in Tehran

However, persistent reports claimed he was killed in Saturday’s attack. That attack reportedly killed his father and wiped out scores of senior Iranian figures. Nevertheless, reports from Tehran state that Mojtaba Khamenei is alive. Those reports suggest he is likely to assume leadership. His status remains contested amid conflicting accounts.

If alive, he would be a prime target for Israeli and American forces. Neither Washington nor Tel Aviv has detailed operational plans regarding Iranian leadership figures. Moreover, sources in the United States indicate further developments are expected.

Reports point to targeted ground operations involving elite Israeli and American units. Some units are reportedly already participating in missions aimed at annihilating the Islamic Republic’s governing regime.

No official timeline has been announced for expanded operations. However, US sources suggest the war will deepen in scope. US President Donald Trump, in the last few days, has suggested a four to five-week timeframe.

Meanwhile, Bangkok continues to monitor events closely. Energy supply remains under watch. Tourism disruption is already visible. In addition, political pressure over oil reserves continues to mount as the external conflict intensifies.

Further reading:

Prime Minister Anutin urges calm as real fears grow over a volatile and dangerous war in the Middle East

Visa waivers, discounted hotel stays and 2,000 baht a person per day for stranded tourists announced

US fighting for regime change in Tehran as the Middle East conflict throws airline industry into chaos

Thailand faces Middle East instability as Khamanei is killed and US Israeli forces push regime change

Major war breaks out between United States and Iran causing chaos for air travel to Thailand at this time

US attack on Iran and Gulf of Hormuz threats spark fears of an oil price shock and more economic pain

Search for a new central bank boss heats up amid a political and economic storm buffeting the kingdom

Liquidity crisis or shortage of cash on the ground is shrinking Thailand’s economic growth prospects

Talks with the United States to begin but Thailand is hopeful of an extension to the July 8th deadline

Thai Minsters engage with US trade chief Jamieson Greer in Paris at global OECD ministerial meeting

Bank of Thailand expert warns that Thailand must be prepared for Trump tariff impacts and uncertainty

Prime Minister orders government trade talks team to review US court order striking down Trump tariffs

Commerce Minister meets US trade boss Jamieson Greer in Korea. Paul Chambers case still dogs talks

PM Paetongtarn confirms her father Thaksin will be in court on June 13th. Trade proposals sent to the US

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>