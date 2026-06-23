A raid on a Nonthaburi exam-rigging centre exposed a suspected ฿4.5 billion jobs-for-cash racket, with 3,000 answer sheets seized. Prime Minister Anutin said he was “about to faint” after claims local government posts were sold for up to ฿700,000.

A dramatic raid on a secluded Nonthaburi property has shattered a suspected ฿4.5 billion exam-rigging and jobs-for-cash network, with anti-corruption investigators seizing 3,000 answer sheets, 18 computers and nationwide candidate lists amid claims that local government jobs paying less than ฿15,000 a month were being sold for up to ฿700,000 each. The operation triggered the transfer of a top Interior Ministry official and prompted Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to declare he was “about to faint” as he demanded to know whether an organised syndicate had infiltrated Thailand’s local government recruitment system.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was shocked by reports that candidates paid up to ฿700,000 for local government jobs. The reaction came after investigators uncovered evidence in a nationwide recruitment fraud case.

The positions carried starting salaries below ฿15,000 a month. Yet authorities allege candidates were paying many times that amount for appointments.

Speaking at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Tuesday evening, Mr Anutin questioned how such a system could exist. He said he was “about to faint” when he learned the figures involved. Notably, he also raised concerns about corporate involvement after investigators found evidence linked to companies. That discovery prompted questions about whether the operation functioned as a coordinated syndicate.

Prime Minister questions organised syndicate after claims candidates paid up to ฿700,000 for jobs

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as anti-corruption investigators widened one of Thailand’s biggest recruitment corruption probes. Authorities estimate the scheme generated roughly ฿4.5 billion.

At the same time, evidence recovered in raids suggests examination scores were altered on a large scale. As a result, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), police and the Ministry of Interior have launched parallel investigations.

At the centre of the case is the 2025 Local Government Employee Competitive Examination. The recruitment exercise covered 87 positions and thousands of vacancies nationwide. According to investigators, payments ranged from ฿350,000 for general positions to ฿800,000 in highly competitive provinces. In effect, candidates allegedly paid substantial sums before receiving any official appointment.

Probe centres on a nationwide local government exam with thousands of vacancies and alleged bribery

Mr Anutin said he had never used political influence to secure jobs for anyone. Likewise, he said nobody had ever approached him seeking favours. Therefore, he expressed disbelief at the allegations. He repeatedly returned to the disparity between salaries and alleged payments. The figures, he said, defied common sense.

“Since no one has ever contacted me saying, ‘Show me the rates,’ or ‘Help this person or that person,’ I’ve closed all doors,” he said. “I’ve never used my connections to get anyone hired.”

“So why are these things happening? I don’t know. If you read the news, you’ll be shocked.”

“350,000-700,000 baht per person. They haven’t even secured any official position yet.”

“Just stepping foot into the civil service for the first time, their salary isn’t even 15,000 baht.”

“You need a minimum of 350,000 baht as a starting cost.”

“How can Thailand survive like this?”

Anutin rejects influence claims and questions huge payments for low-paid public service positions

Separately, the Ministry of Interior moved against its most senior official connected to the recruitment process. Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampanrat signed Order No. 1563/2569 on June 23.

The order transferred Department of Local Administration Director-General Theerut Supavibulphol from his position. The measure takes effect on June 24 and remains in force until further notice.

The ministry cited evidence gathered by the NACC and the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division. Investigators said multiple officials and private individuals may be connected to the scheme. Consequently, authorities concluded the case could undermine confidence in public administration and personnel management.

Mr Anutin said the Permanent Secretary must proceed under established regulations. However, he also issued a warning. Failure to act would have consequences. The Prime Minister described the matter as a major issue requiring immediate attention.

Interior Ministry transfers local administration chief as corruption scandal widens rapidly

When questioned about Mr Theerut’s possible involvement, he declined to comment. Instead, he stressed the need for an independent process. A committee will likely be appointed to review the evidence. In response, the Ministry of Interior is expected to coordinate closely with police investigators.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior anti-corruption officials provided extensive details of the investigation. The briefing took place at NACC headquarters in Bangkok. It was led by Assistant Secretary-General Pattanapong Chanpetchapool. Joining him were Investigation and Special Affairs Director Netipol Chumyong, Anti-Corruption Division Deputy Commander Pol Col Teenatkorn Wattanasangprasert and Pol Lt Col Surachet Dechapan.

According to investigators, the case began with intelligence reports about irregularities in examination results. Further information suggested that answer sheets were being altered. In response, surveillance teams monitored a property in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi, for three days. Investigators observed activity that matched the information they had received. They then sought a court warrant.

Armed with a warrant from the Nonthaburi Provincial Court, officers raided the property on June 22. During the operation, they allegedly caught individuals altering examination documents. Moreover, investigators seized a substantial quantity of evidence. The discoveries immediately expanded the scope of the inquiry.

Surveillance operation in Nonthaburi leads investigators to suspected exam manipulation centre

Mr Pattanapong said officials found people modifying suspicious documents while the search was underway. In addition, officers recovered answer sheets, computers and electronic records. More than ten individuals have already been summoned for questioning. Meanwhile, forensic specialists continue examining the seized material.

Mr Netipol said investigators had received information indicating every answer sheet could be altered. That allegation triggered closer scrutiny. Surveillance teams watched movements around the property for several days. Eventually, they concluded the evidence justified a raid.

The residence itself attracted attention. It was located in a narrow alley inaccessible to vehicles. Nevertheless, investigators observed regular evening activity. People entered and exited the property between 5pm and 8pm. According to investigators, many visitors appeared to be local government officials. They frequently carried backpacks and bags. Consequently, suspicions intensified.

Inside the property, authorities uncovered evidence suggesting a sophisticated operation. Police seized 18 computers and CPU units. They also recovered external hard drives and digital storage devices. Most significantly, investigators found answer sheets and candidate lists from across Thailand.

Thousands of answer sheets and digital records seized during a major anti-corruption operation

Among the evidence were records identifying candidates whose scores allegedly required adjustment. Investigators also found copies of answer sheets from examinations held on February 15, 2025. According to police, approximately 3,000 answer sheets were discovered. Authorities believe around 2,000 scores had already been altered.

On another front, investigators examined how the manipulation allegedly occurred. Pol Lt Col Surachet said the process relied on electronic systems. One database allegedly contained correct answers. Another allegedly identified candidates who had paid money. Thereafter, computer systems generated corrections to examination responses.

According to investigators, incorrect answers were electronically replaced. The revised results were then fed back into the examination process. Authorities also suspect examination documents leaked from official storage. Copies were allegedly printed and modified before scores were re-entered. Investigators are now tracing how those materials moved through the system.

Attention has also focused on a civil servant identified only as “P”. According to investigators, he acted as an intermediary. His role allegedly involved recruiting candidates and collecting payments. However, authorities are still tracing the ultimate destination of the funds. That financial investigation remains active.

Investigators trace electronic score changes and an alleged middleman linked to the recruitment network

As part of this effort, investigators are examining the entire chain of responsibility. They are tracing recruiters, middlemen and officials. They are also identifying individuals who gained access to examination materials. Equally important, they are seeking to establish whether multiple agencies were involved.

Mr Pattanapong said investigators now possess documents containing names, codes and identifying information. Therefore, authorities believe they can trace many participants. However, officials cautioned that all evidence must be verified. Some seized documents contain different dates and references. Accordingly, investigators are examining whether additional examinations may have been compromised.

Pol Col Teenatkorn said corruption involving local government recruitment examinations has existed for years. This operation, however, differs in scale. He described it as a proactive intervention designed to prevent unqualified candidates from entering public service. For that reason, investigators intend to pursue every lead.

The inquiry will not stop with those already identified. Instead, authorities are reviewing earlier examinations and appointments. Investigators are also examining whether successful candidates benefited from manipulated results. If evidence supports those findings, further action may follow.

Investigators widen inquiry to previous exam appointments and potential institutional involvement

NACC officials confirmed they possess the authority to pursue both criminal and disciplinary proceedings. In addition, the law allows positions to be revoked under certain circumstances. Each case, however, must be assessed individually. Direct evidence will remain central to any future proceedings.

When asked about those who had already secured positions, officials delivered a clear message. Appointments obtained through corruption remain subject to scrutiny. No automatic protection exists. Therefore, successful candidates may still face investigation.

The Prime Minister adopted a similar stance. He said authorities would begin with the current evidence. Thereafter, the inquiry would expand. The Ministry of Interior will assign personnel to work alongside the police. Meanwhile, anti-corruption investigators will continue examining the evidence.

“We’ll start with this initial step and then expand the investigation,” Mr Anutin said.

“Don’t worry, because the matter is now with the police.”

“The Ministry of Interior will assign personnel to work with the police.”

“We will investigate thoroughly, and more truths will emerge.”

Mr Anutin also reaffirmed the government’s broader position. Any conduct involving corruption, bribery, kickbacks or misconduct would face action. While he declined to predict how long reform would take, he said wrongdoing must be addressed whenever discovered.

NACC warns appointments may be revoked as criminal and disciplinary cases are prepared

Attention now turns to a meeting scheduled for June 24. The Prime Minister plans to invite investigators and relevant agencies. Among those expected to attend is Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Panngew, Deputy Commander of the Central Investigation Bureau. He led key elements of the operation and is expected to provide further details.

Notably, Mr Anutin singled out the discovery of company involvement. He described that aspect as particularly troubling. The finding raised questions about whether the scheme extended beyond individual actors. Investigators are now examining communications, financial transactions and organisational links.

In parallel, forensic teams continue analysing digital evidence recovered from the Nonthaburi property. Additional suspects may yet emerge. Further officials could also be questioned. At the same time, investigators are tracing the movement of examination documents across multiple stages of the process.

What has already emerged is the scale of the alleged operation. Authorities believe thousands of candidates may have been affected. The financial value is measured in billions of baht. Moreover, the allegations strike at the heart of local government recruitment.

For now, investigators continue to gather evidence. More witnesses are expected to be interviewed. Additional records remain under examination. Yet one conclusion is already unavoidable. A recruitment exercise intended to fill local government positions has become one of Thailand’s largest corruption investigations of 2026.

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