DSI looks at Lawyer Tum’s file alleging corruption in airport procurement linked to a former deputy PM

DSI investigators have opened a probe into an alleged ฿74.9 million Suvarnabhumi Airport contract scandal after claims linked a former deputy PM and a major media outlet. Chat records, budget files and procurement documents are now under scrutiny.

The Department of Special Investigation has opened an inquiry into an alleged 74.9 million baht procurement scheme at Suvarnabhumi Airport after a complaint linked a former deputy prime minister and a major media organisation to an Airports of Thailand contract. Investigators are reviewing chat records, procurement files, budget documents and price quotations tied to airport technology and security projects as they assess whether collusion influenced the award process. The case, brought by lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd or ‘Lawyer Tum’, has been assigned to the DSI’s Bid Rigging Division and could be elevated to special case status.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has launched an investigation into alleged bid rigging linked to a 74.9 million baht Airports of Thailand (AOT) contract at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The move follows a complaint filed by Mr Sittra Biebangkerd, Secretary-General of the People’s Lawyers Foundation.

The allegations centre on an airport internet and passenger pick-up and drop-off project. They also draw a former deputy prime minister and a major news organisation into the spotlight.

On June 19, DSI Director-General Pol Col Yutthana Praedam confirmed that the agency had begun examining the case. In response, he assigned the DSI’s Bid Rigging Division to review the evidence submitted by Mr Sittra.

DSI opens probe after complaint links airport contract to former deputy PM and media outlet

The complaint was formally lodged on June 16. At that meeting, the documents were received by Pol Lt Col Woranan Srilam, Director of the Consumer Protection Division and DSI spokesman. Mr Sittra also requested that the DSI use his submission as a formal complaint if evidence of bid rigging was uncovered.

According to the complaint, the contract involved a private company acting as a contractor. The company is owned by a man known as Mr P and a woman known as Ms M. The submission alleges that a former deputy prime minister facilitated the project.

Separately, a major media organisation was also named in the allegations. The DSI has not publicly identified either party. Even so, the complaint has triggered a formal review by specialist investigators.

Pol Col Yutthana said the Bid Rigging Division would first assess whether the allegations meet the threshold for special case status. If that threshold is met, investigators will submit their findings to him. The division could then recommend a full special case investigation.

Investigators assess whether allegations meet the threshold for special case status and deeper inquiry

For now, officers are examining whether the allegations point to collusion in a state procurement process. The review marks the first formal stage of the DSI’s involvement.

Notably, investigators have already begun examining a substantial volume of material supplied by the complainant. The evidence package includes chat conversations from LINE groups.

It also contains procurement records linked to airport technology projects. As part of this, investigators are reviewing documents connected to internet infrastructure and passenger drop-off systems at Suvarnabhumi Airport. They are also examining supporting records, project specifications and procurement paperwork.

Among the projects under scrutiny is the i-PRO Network Camera system equipped with an AI engine. On another front, investigators are reviewing records linked to the FastLane Passenger Drop System. Both projects form part of the wider evidence package submitted to the DSI. Officers are examining how the systems were proposed, budgeted and procured.

AI cameras and passenger systems among airport projects are now being scrutinised by DSI officers

The submitted material also includes budget allocations for fiscal year 2025 and additional budget requests. In parallel, investigators are reviewing documents linked to machinery and equipment procurement.

The review extends to network upgrades, CCTV systems and airport security infrastructure. Records relating to intruder detection systems have also been included. Likewise, documents linked to automated passport control systems are now under examination.

Further material covers fire alarm systems and telephone network replacement projects. Elsewhere, investigators are studying procurement records tied to access control systems for restricted airport areas. Documents concerning speed detection equipment are also being reviewed. The evidence extends across multiple operational and security systems within the airport environment.

Budget records CCTV upgrades and security systems added to the expanding procurement review

Importantly, the submission contains price quotations and procurement-related financial records. Investigators are comparing those records with project specifications and budget allocations.

At the same time, officers are analysing communications contained in the LINE chat material. The review therefore covers both technical and financial aspects of the projects identified in the complaint.

So far, the DSI has not disclosed how many individuals may be under scrutiny. Nor has it indicated how many organisations are being examined. However, officials have confirmed that the submitted evidence is under active review. The agency has also made clear that no decision has yet been taken on special case status.

Financial records quotations and chat evidence examined as DSI weighs next investigative step

For the moment, investigators remain focused on document verification and evidence assessment. Subsequently, the Bid Rigging Division will determine whether the material supports allegations of collusion.

The findings will then be submitted to the DSI Director-General for consideration. Until then, the investigation remains at the fact-finding stage.

The case places a significant AOT procurement project under official scrutiny. Meanwhile, investigators continue to analyse chat records, budget documents, quotations and project specifications.

The review also covers airport technology systems, security infrastructure and procurement procedures. Ultimately, the DSI’s findings will determine whether the allegations surrounding the 74.9 million baht contract advance to a full special case investigation.

Meanwhile, Mr Sittra, known in Thailand as ‘Lawyer Tum’, was recently released from prison on bail. He was convicted of fraud and violating the Computer Crime Act 2007. Subsequently, he was sentenced to six years in prison but has appealed the conviction.

Previously, he was known and admired as the ‘people’s lawyer’ and is, moreover, a justice and anti-corruption activist.

Further reading:

Raids on Lawyer Tum’s luxury home and high-profile legal office as he and his wife are imprisoned

Legal eagle in hot water as wealthy French-based Thai woman claims she gave him ฿71 million for deal

Big Joke requests time as Bangkok police station weighs cases against him and the also suspended police chief

Pundit Jatuporn Prompan urges Big Joke to resign after arrest warrant and guilty finding by PM’s panel

Big Joke released on bail. Emerged to speak briefly to reporters at 8 pm. Top cop appeared at ease, relaxed

Big shock: Arrest warrant issued by court in Bangkok against Big Joke or General Surachate Hakparn

Unprecedented crisis for the Royal Thai Police as Srettha baulks despite lawyer’s damning claims of corruption

Bangkok police still targeting Big Joke over BNK Master website case. Arrest warrant considered

Big Joke survives an alleged effort to discredit him. PM appoints temporary police chief and enquiry panel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>