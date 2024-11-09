Prominent lawyer “Lawyer Tum” and wife jailed after being denied bail in fraud case. Police raid luxury home and seize designer items and electronics. Allegations involve nearly ฿80 million fraud and money laundering. Emotional farewell at CSD headquarters as the pair were taken into custody by the court.

On Friday afternoon, Thailand’s famed lawyer Mr. Sittra Biebangkerd and his wife, Patitta, were sent to prison. This came after the Criminal Court in Bangkok refused bail for both. Police presented their case and charges before the court while objecting to bail for Ms. Patitta. Mr. Sittra had earlier indicated he would not be seeking temporary release. He was insistent about his innocence and determined to fight the case with evidence. Later on Friday, police raided Mr. Sittra’s prestigious law office in the Sathorn area of the capital. At the same time, a search warrant was executed on the couple’s expensive home in the Taling Chan area of the city. The lawyer stands accused of fraud, particularly of obtaining by deception nearly ฿80 million from a France-based Thai billionaire, Ms. Jatuporn Ubonlert, also known as “Madam Oi.”

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police launched simultaneous raids Friday afternoon. They targeted the office and luxury home of prominent lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd, known as “Lawyer Tum.”

The raids followed developments at the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road. There, formal fraud and money laundering charges were filed against Mr. Sittra and his wife, Ms. Patitta Biebangkerd. This case has attracted intense public and media attention.

Crime suppression officers witness emotional farewell as Sittra bids goodbye to his wife before court custody

The couple faces allegations of defrauding a client of over ฿78 million. According to police reports, Mr. Sittra convinced a client, Ms. Chatuphon Ubonlert, to transfer large sums of money.

He allegedly misled her, claiming the funds would go toward an online lottery and a luxury car.

At the CSD headquarters earlier, Mr. Sittra and his wife shared an emotional farewell. The court later denied bail for both. Although he initially declined to seek bail, Mr. Sittra authorised his lawyer to request it for his wife. The court, however, rejected this, even after ฿500,000 was offered as collateral.

Certainly, there was an emotional scene inside a police van before the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers and the accused couple were taken to court. In short, it happened after they had just exited the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) headquarters.

As police climbed into the van, a female police officer sat beside Ms. Patitta. However, before the doors were shut, she exchanged the seat with Mr. Sittra, who quickly embraced his wife and kissed her on the forehead. Both would be separated upon arrival at the Criminal Court when taken into formal custody.

Luxury items seized in raids on Sittra’s Taling Chan home, empty safe raises suspicion of asset removal

CSD officers later on Friday searched Mr. Sittra’s high-end Taling Chan home. They seized numerous luxury items, including designer bags, mobile phones, valuable amulets, wristwatches, credit cards, and a Porsche key. An empty 2-metre-tall safe was also found, raising suspicions that assets were removed before the search.

Authorities additionally raided Mr. Sittra’s law office on the 24th floor of the Empire Building in Sathorn. Officers seized large amounts of documents and electronic equipment, including computers.

These materials were sent to the CSD for further examination, where they are expected to provide critical evidence.

The charges include allegations that Mr. Sittra deceived Ms. Ubonlert into investing ฿71 million in an online lottery scheme. He reportedly claimed the funds were needed for programming fees, which he allegedly misappropriated. Additional accusations include overcharging her for a luxury car and hotel design contract, from which he reportedly profited.

Fraud charges detail inflated fees and costs in Sittra’s transactions with client for luxury car and hotel

Court documents allege that Mr. Sittra charged Ms. Ubonlert ฿9 million for hotel design fees, while actual costs totalled only ฿3.5 million. The difference, investigators claim, was pocketed by Mr. Sittra. A similar charge was paid in relation to the purchase of a luxury Mercedes Benz G400 car where the profit was ฿1.53 million.

These alleged actions violate fraud and anti-money laundering laws. Investigators suspect Ms. Patitta’s involvement in laundering the funds.

Following the couple’s detention, Mr. Saiyut Pengbunchu, Mr. Sittra’s lawyer, confirmed his client chose not to seek bail for himself.

Bail was requested for his wife, but the court denied it, citing risks of flight and evidence tampering. The judge noted that the couple allegedly changed phone numbers and evaded authorities, increasing flight risk concerns.

Sittra prepared to remain in custody as prosecutors cite concerns of witness intimidation and obstruction

In a public statement, Mr. Sittra expressed his readiness to stay in custody. “The fight is just beginning, and I have no intention of fleeing,” he said. His lawyer added that they have gathered documentation, including transaction records and contracts, to counter the charges.

Prosecutors objected to bail, citing alleged attempts by Mr. Sittra to intimidate witnesses. They argued that some witnesses felt threatened, which influenced the court’s bail denial. The severity of the case and potential justice obstruction were key reasons for the ruling.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities continue reviewing financial transactions and digital records. Seized assets, including luxury items and the empty safe, are under scrutiny. Authorities remain vigilant against any interference by Mr. Sittra or his associates.

Mr. Saiyut acknowledged the legal challenges ahead, reaffirming Mr. Sittra’s claim of innocence. “This is a complex case, but we have the evidence to fight it,” he stated.

The legal community and public continue to watch closely. The charges against Mr. Sittra and his wife carry heavy penalties under Thailand’s strict fraud and anti-money laundering laws. Both defendants remain in detention as this high-stakes legal battle plays out.

