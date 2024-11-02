A wealthy Thai woman living in France claims she gave a renowned lawyer ฿71 million for an investment in a lottery scheme. Lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd denies wrongdoing, asserting it was a gift, as police investigate the dispute amid growing tensions.

A wealthy Thai woman living in France has, for the last few weeks, been in the Kingdom trying to recover what she claims is ฿71 million given to top lawyer Mr. Sittra Biebangkerd, or Lawyer Tum. Formerly a close friend of the high-profile legal eagle, Ms. Jatuporn Ubonlert, or “Madam Oi,” claims she gave him the money to establish a potentially lucrative lottery business in Thailand. In response, Mr. Sittra has denied any wrongdoing. He claims any monies advanced by Ms. Jatuporn were gifts or payments made based on affection. At the end of October, Ms. Jatuporn, through her lawyer, filed a complaint with police in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima. Later, this was taken up by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD). On Friday night, she emerged from an extended interview with CSD officers, vowing to properly pursue the matter to the end.

One of Thailand’s most well-known lawyers, Mr. Sittra Biebangkerd, or ‘Lawyer Tum,’ has recently found himself in hot water. The case involves a complaint from Thai billionaire Ms. Jatuporn Ubonlert, or “Madam Oi.”

The case has been played out in Thai media over the past few weeks. In short, both the well-known lawyer Mr. Sittra, or Lawyer Tum, and Ms. Jatuporn, or Madam Oi, have presented two different accounts.

A criminal complaint was filed by the woman in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima last month.

Legal dispute over ฿71 million transfer raises questions of personal gift versus business investment

It appears that “Madam Oi” and Lawyer Tum previously shared a close friendship. Indeed, the middle-aged woman appears to have travelled extensively with the high-profile lawyer. Furthermore, she has also claimed to have advanced him money for other matters.

However, the issue currently being reviewed by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) involves an alleged transfer of funds totalling ฿71 million. On one hand, Lawyer Tum claims it was a personal gift from the French-based Thai woman to him. On the other hand, “Madam Oi” claims it was an investment in an online lottery scheme.

Certainly, the police are being exceptionally careful in handling the case. Besides being one of Thailand’s most high-profile legal practitioners, Lawyer Tum this year became deeply involved in the controversy surrounding now-dismissed Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn.

In brief, the lawyer, who is also on the list to become a senator after this year’s Senate election, filed an extensive complaint against top police officers at Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok in April 2024.

In summary, these complaints alleged massive corruption within the Royal Thai Police, implicating several senior officers, including former National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol.

At that time, it was seen as being in support of General Surachate Hakparn, or “Big Joke,” who was known to be friendly with the celebrity lawyer.

Madam Oi asserts funds given were for investment, not a personal gift from her to Lawyer Tum

Currently, Madam Oi insists that the money was paid as part of an investment. In a recent interview with media owner and political activist Sondhi Limthongkul, she provided further details on the case.

For instance, she claims she had not heard from Lawyer Tum for some time. In short, this is what sparked her inquiries and subsequent determination to pursue what she claims is owed to her.

At length, the wealthy Thai woman, through her lawyer, filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) at the end of October.

Previously, in media interviews, she claimed that Mr. Sittra had arranged meetings in Hong Kong last year to discuss her lottery scheme. Among those she is thought to have met were Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, former Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, and Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin.

Afterwards, both Mr. Anutin and Mr. Somsak confirmed the meetings. However, they downplayed any friendship or connection with Mr. Sittra. In short, they suggested the meetings were simply casual encounters of a social nature.

CSD conducts interviews to decide whether the case is a civil dispute or a criminal matter

In the meantime, police are conducting in-depth interviews with both sides of the case. In brief, they are trying to determine whether this is a criminal or civil matter. Certainly, Madam Oi is adamant that there was no gift involved.

Her last interview was on Friday night at the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) headquarters. Afterwards, speaking with her lawyer, Mr. Somchat Pinij-aksorn, she addressed the media.

At length, she confirmed that she had met Crime Suppression Division (CSD) investigators with Sub-division 3. The case alleges that she was defrauded of $2 million or ฿71 million.

Ms. Jatuporn said she was extremely confident and at ease about the process. She emphasised that the money was not given to Mr. Sittra out of charity.

Furthermore, the situation had left her heartbroken. She recalled that she had treated Lawyer Tum as a family member before this, extending to travel and holidays.

Madam Oi remains firm in pursuing the case, bringing new details to investigators amid ongoing police review

Nonetheless, after what had happened, she insisted she would pursue this matter to a conclusion. She explained that on Friday she brought further facts and details to be reviewed by investigators.

She was adamant there would be no negotiations or compromise with the high-profile lawyer.

“For the incident that happened, I feel heartbroken. In the past, I helped him with everything, both travel and holidays.”

In addition, her lawyer, Mr. Somchat, suggested that police questioning in the case was presently 60-70% complete. He explained that he had asked for the questioning to be halted to allow the police officer to fully understand what his client was saying.

At length, there is speculation that another ฿39 million may have been paid by Ms. Jatuporn, but on Friday she refused to comment on such claims.

Lawyer Tum denies allegations and claims funds were gifts, as Madam Oi insists on full legal action

In the meantime, Mr. Sittra has denied any wrongdoing. Certainly, he has refused to comment on speculation.

On Friday, Mr. Somchat wanted to focus on the ฿71 million his client claims she invested. Undeniably, he accepted that Lawyer Tum has no intention at this time of paying back this money. Therefore, the matter will have to be fought legally.

“Ms. Oi has instructed her lawyer to submit all information to the police and to prosecute to the end until a verdict is reached. In addition to the famous lawyer, other people have also received money. Whether legal action will be taken or not, some names have appeared in the media. I will not mention them. In this case, if anyone is mentioned, legal action will be taken. As for the signed documents, the nature of the contract, and the names of other people included, whether legal action will be taken or not is not always the case, because they are not the direct victims. They may be the names of witnesses. We will see who caused the cause and what factors,” Mr. Somchat outlined.

The lawyer also appeared to discard a controversy surrounding a black Mercedes Benz borrowed and used by Ms. Jatuporn while in Thailand. In addition, an issue regarding a visa to travel to Europe was discounted.

Mr. Somchat said he had confidence in the ability of the police to work through the case. Furthermore, he expected to return to visit the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) shortly. In brief, a full disclosure had not yet been made by his client.

