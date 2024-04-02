Big Joke’s shock as a Bangkok court issues an arrest warrant for the top police officer. The crisis continues to pummel the Thai police force. Stand by as we update this story.

An arrest warrant has been issued by a Bangkok court for Big Joke or General Surachate Hakparn, the country’s most well-known police officer. It comes a day after a police complaint was filed against sidelined National Police Commissioner General Torsak Sukwimol. It all comes amid a massive crisis of confidence in the Royal Thai Police. The arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday afternoon. It comes after an ongoing cat-and-mouse game since March 17th last when officers from Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok first tried to serve a police summons on the deputy chief at his home in Bangkok.

Thailand’s Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn.

The news comes after a protracted hearing on Tuesday at the Criminal Court at Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok. The application was made by the Metropolitan Police Bureau. It referenced charges of money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 1999, Sections 5,9 and 10.

Intense and repeated representation to courts, Metropolitan Police Bureau and Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok over the last week by Big Joke’s lawyers

It followed intense and repeated representations by lawyers acting on behalf of the under-fire senior police officer. Hse were made in the last week both to the court and on Monday to officers at Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok.

In short, the police station since March 17th has repeatedly tried to serve the summons on the deputy police chief. At length, a court hearing at the start of the month when an arrest warrant was denied.

It came after an initial hearing before the court on Tuesday. Afterwards, Police Major General Tinnakorn Rangmat, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, came to the court in support of the arrest warrant application.

Lawyers for General Surachate Hakparn argue that the case should be handed over to the anti-corruption agency. In short, they insist it is a reprised version of an earlier case. This was taken up by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) at the beginning of March.

Big Joke denies any link with criminality

General Surachate vehemently denies any links to the gambling website BNK Master. It is understood the charges are related to conspiracy. In addition, there are certain financial transactions linked with the illegal gambling website.

Certainly, lawyers from General Surcahte have consistently asserted no direct financial links to the illegal gambling site

Despite this, the officers handling cases have doggedly persisted in their efforts to have the deputy chief brought to book.

On Monday, high-profile lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd filed a criminal complaint against sidelined National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol at the same police station.

Criminal complaint filed at the same police station in Bangkok on Monday by lawyer against now-suspended National Police Chief, General Torsak Sukwimol

Certainly, Mr Sittra or lawyer Tum alleged that the police chief and others had links to rampant corruption within the force. In addition, he lodged over 75 pages of financial information to support his complaint.

Previously, the court had ordered the arrest of certain police officers and a civilian in connection with this case.

More details on this breaking news story to follow.

