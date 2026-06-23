PM rejects any suggestion of a smear campaign against the People's Party as key figures face enquiries

Prime Minister Anutin has rejected claims of a smear campaign against the People’s Party as prosecutors step back from the Boonrit case and a ฿6 billion DSI Forex probe engulfs MP Pawut, with a newly surfaced broker video intensifying scrutiny.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has rejected claims of a government campaign against the People’s Party as the opposition is rocked by twin controversies. Prosecutors have stepped back from a major case against former candidate Boonrit Raorungroj, while a sprawling DSI Forex probe involving alleged losses of ฿6 billion has drawn MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu into scrutiny. The pressure intensified on Monday after a video emerged showing Mr Pawut at an event linked to a broker under investigation. The MP denies wrongdoing, while the DSI continues examining ฿28 million in transfers tied to an account associated with him.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday dismissed claims that recent investigations involving People’s Party figures were politically motivated. Speaking at Government House, he rejected suggestions that the government was orchestrating a campaign against the main opposition party.

Instead, he said law enforcement agencies were carrying out their duties independently and according to established legal procedures.

His remarks came as the People’s Party faced pressure from two separate controversies. One involves former election candidate Boonrit Raorungroj. The other centres on serving list MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu and a major Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Forex probe. Together, the two cases have triggered fresh allegations of political persecution from opposition figures. However, Mr Anutin firmly rejected those claims.

Anutin rejects claims of political targeting as People’s Party faces pressure from two investigations

The latest political dispute began after news emerged last weekend regarding Mr Boonrit’s legal position. The former People’s Party candidate was arrested in late December.

Subsequently, he was forced to withdraw from the February 8 General Election campaign. At the time, the case generated intense political attention because of allegations linking him to money laundering and drug trafficking investigations.

Last weekend, however, reports indicated that the Public Prosecutor’s Office had returned the case file to police. As a result, prosecutors declined to proceed further at this stage. The decision immediately reignited debate surrounding investigations involving opposition politicians.

In response, some People’s Party figures suggested that recent developments raised questions about how the case had been handled.

Separately, attention has shifted towards the DSI’s rapidly expanding Forex investigation. Last Friday, investigators launched one of the agency’s largest recent operations. Officers raided 24 locations across Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. During the operation, authorities seized assets including approximately ฿65 million in cash. Investigators say the case may involve losses reaching ฿6 billion.

Prosecutors step back from Boonrit case as DSI expands massive ฿6 billion Forex investigation

According to the DSI, the investigation centres on a network of Forex brokers, introducing agents and payment-processing companies. Investigators believe the network operated without authorisation from the Bank of Thailand.

Investigators also allege that investors were encouraged to deposit funds through promises of attractive returns. Later, many reportedly experienced difficulties withdrawing money. The agency says it has already received complaints from at least 500 victims.

Against that backdrop, People’s Party MP Pawut Pongwitayaphanu emerged as a figure of interest in the investigation. According to DSI officials, investigators traced approximately ฿28 million in transfers to an account associated with the MP.

Notably, the agency has repeatedly stressed that the existence of transfers does not establish criminal wrongdoing. Officials have also emphasised that receiving funds does not automatically constitute an offence.

At present, Mr Pawut has not been charged with any crime. Likewise, DSI officials have publicly stated that he remains presumed innocent. Investigators say their focus remains on examining financial transactions, company structures and payment systems linked to the wider network. As part of this process, they are analysing the origin and purpose of the funds that moved through accounts connected to multiple entities.

DSI traces ฿28 million linked to MP while stressing no criminal findings have yet been made

For his part, Mr Pawut has vigorously denied any involvement in fraud, scam operations, illegal investment schemes or online gambling networks. Instead, he says the ฿28 million identified by investigators came from online gold trading activities conducted several years ago. He has also pledged full cooperation with investigators.

On another front, the controversy deepened on Monday after a previously recorded promotional video surfaced online. The footage reportedly shows Mr Pawut appearing at an event organised by QRS Global.

According to reports, QRS Global is one of four Forex brokers linked to the DSI investigation. The video quickly became a major talking point because of Mr Pawut’s previous denials of connections to Forex brokerage businesses.

Investigators say QRS Global was among brokers whose financial transactions were linked to the payment gateway of Pay Solutions Co Ltd. Significantly, Mr Pawut was previously a shareholder in that company.

According to DSI sources, the payment system was used to receive funds from investors and clients connected to the Forex network. Moreover, officials note that none of the brokers involved had authorisation from the Bank of Thailand to operate Forex businesses in Thailand.

Video showing Pawut at QRS Global event intensifies scrutiny over denied Forex connections

The contents of the video have attracted particular attention. In the footage, Mr Pawut reportedly discusses his personal experience in trading. He describes moving from business activities into what he called professional trading.

He also says that attending trading classes for two to three months improved his understanding of investment markets. Additionally, he encourages business owners to learn more about trading and global economic developments.

The footage contains further details. Mr Pawut reportedly displays a new mobile phone received through accumulated trading reward points. He also discusses a promotional campaign offering a free trip to France. According to reports, participants could earn the trip by accumulating sufficient trading points. Consequently, the video has become central to public discussion surrounding the case.

Critics argue that the footage appears inconsistent with previous public denials. However, investigators have not suggested that appearing in promotional material constitutes criminal conduct. Rather, the DSI continues to focus on financial transactions and business relationships connected to the wider network. Therefore, the investigation remains centred on evidence rather than public debate.

Trading rewards, a France trip and broker promotion become focus of scrutiny surrounding the MP

Meanwhile, some opposition figures have attempted to connect the investigation involving Mr Pawut with his scrutiny of the TH-AI Passport project. That issue has generated controversy in recent months. In response, Mr Anutin rejected any suggestion that the two matters were linked.

When questioned by reporters, the Prime Minister refused to speculate on ongoing legal cases. Instead, he pointed repeatedly to established legal procedures. “Today we won’t say anything that would further exacerbate the situation or say who is right and who is wrong, because there is a legal process,” he said. “The accused will have to clarify the allegations and find evidence to refute them. If everything can be refuted and is correct without any errors, what else can we do?”

Mr Anutin also dismissed suggestions that he exercises operational control over investigative agencies. He argued that such bodies function independently of political direction. “I wouldn’t do something like that. This is the government. Those who break the law are dealt with by officials who have to take care of them,” he said.

He then listed the agencies responsible for carrying out investigations. These included the military, police, Department of Special Investigation, Office of the Narcotics Control Board and Anti-Money Laundering Office. “The Prime Minister can’t do anything to these agencies. Things are as they are,” he added.

Notably, the Prime Minister also addressed accusations relating to the TH-AI Passport controversy. Critics have alleged that agencies were directed to target organisations linked to the project. Again, Mr Anutin denied any involvement. “I wouldn’t do anything reckless. I’ve never thought of anything bad. If it were true harassment, many people would have been targeted already,” he said.

Prime Minister denies TH-AI Passport link and rejects claims of directing investigative agencies

While the political debate intensified, both investigations continued to move forward. In the Boonrit case, prosecutors have yet to determine their next step after returning the file to police. In parallel, DSI investigators continue analysing transaction trails, payment systems, company ownership structures and financial records connected to the Forex network.

For the People’s Party, the timing could hardly be more difficult. Within days, the party has faced renewed scrutiny over the Boonrit case. Simultaneously, it has confronted mounting questions surrounding the DSI’s Forex investigation and the emergence of the QRS Global video.

Nevertheless, neither case has reached a final legal conclusion. Mr Boonrit has not returned to the political arena. Likewise, Mr Pawut has not been charged with any offence. The DSI continues to analyse evidence, trace financial flows and examine relationships between companies and individuals linked to the network.

Until that process is completed, investigators say no conclusions should be drawn. Even so, the emergence of new evidence, the scale of the alleged losses and the political implications of both cases ensure they will remain under intense scrutiny in the weeks ahead.

Further reading:

People’s Party figures urge caution after prosecutors declined to pursue case against former candidate

People’s Party candidate in Bangkok arrested on Monday over links to money laundering network

Poll shows there’s still a chance for a Pheu Thai People’s Party coalition but it will take a bit of luck

Chuwit described the People’s Party’s leadership as ‘childish’ and says the party was spoilt by voters

Constitutional crisis again as Bhumjaithai MPs vote to uphold the veto power of the Senate over reform

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers