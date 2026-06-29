International migration from West to East is a rising phenomenon now going far beyond ‘Passport Bros’

Western men are increasingly abandoning the US, Britain and the West for new lives in Thailand, citing COVID, soaring living costs, remote work and changing dating culture. The Passport Bro trend is fuelling marriages, migration and fierce debate over relationships.

Western men and indeed families are moving to Thailand in growing numbers, turning holiday romances into marriages, businesses and permanent new lives as high living costs, remote work, COVID-19 controls and anger over Western dating culture drive a quieter migration east. The trend, amplified by Passport Bro influencers, has ignited fierce criticism over sexism and stereotypes. However, interviews from rural Thailand to Pattaya and Bangkok show a broader shift involving families, digital entrepreneurs, falling birth rates and younger Western men questioning the social settlement and economic policies of the last 60 years.

The movement of Western men relocating to Thailand has quietly evolved into one of the most significant lifestyle migration trends of recent years. Initially driven by tourism and international relationships, it has broadened into something far larger.

Today, many expatriates say they are leaving behind rising living costs, changing social attitudes and economic uncertainty. Others point to the expanding ability to work remotely. For many, however, the COVID-19 pandemic became the decisive turning point.

The trend first gathered pace as the internet transformed international communication. At the same time, cheaper air travel made repeated visits to Southeast Asia increasingly affordable.

Internet, cheap flights and covid helped transform holiday romances into permanent moves to Thailand

Consequently, Thai women and Western men began forming relationships in growing numbers. Those connections once depended on specialist agencies or chance encounters. Today, they often begin through social media, messaging applications and online communities. As a result, many holiday romances have developed into long-term marriages and permanent relocation.

Yet relationships alone no longer explain the migration. Increasingly, Western men describe broader frustrations with life at home. They cite housing costs, inflation, taxation and declining purchasing power.

Others refer to changing workplace cultures and evolving social expectations. Several also point directly to government restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Together, those experiences persuaded many that they wanted to build their futures elsewhere.

The movement also mirrors wider demographic changes across the Western world. Large-scale migration continues into Europe and North America. Meanwhile, a quieter movement is flowing in the opposite direction.

Remote workers, entrepreneurs and professionals are increasingly relocating to countries offering lower costs and different lifestyles. Thailand has emerged as one of the principal destinations. In parallel, younger men are increasingly questioning social trends that have developed over the past six decades. Those discussions now extend beyond politics into family life, relationships and personal identity.

Thailand’s changing society provides the backdrop for a growing influx of Western families and professionals

Thailand itself is experiencing profound change. The country’s birth rate has fallen to one of the lowest in the world. Women have become increasingly independent economically. Family structures continue to evolve.

At the same time, nationalism has become more visible in public debate. Consequently, growing expatriate communities are arriving as Thailand undergoes major social and demographic changes of its own.

Few people illustrate the movement more clearly than Scott Walker from Inverness. The 43-year-old spent years escaping Scotland’s cold winters by taking extended holidays every January. As a self-employed painter and decorator, he could suspend work whenever he chose. Initially, he travelled regularly to Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Eventually, however, he decided to visit Thailand. That decision transformed his life.

Walker met Jaa, a Thai woman who spoke fluent English after working in the nail salon of a luxury hotel. Their relationship steadily developed before they eventually married. Today, the couple live in a small rural community near Thailand’s border with Cambodia.

Their home is surrounded by rice, corn and sweet potato fields. Meanwhile, Walker rents out his two-bedroom house in Scotland. Instead, he helps his wife operate a small grocery shop while jointly running a launderette they established together.

Scottish decorator says covid costs and visas convinced him to exchange Inverness for rural Thailand

Walker says three events convinced him to leave Britain permanently. First came the COVID-19 pandemic. Government restrictions forced his decorating business to close temporarily. More importantly, he believes the crisis demonstrated the extent of state power during an emergency.

Next came Britain’s soaring cost of living. Everyday expenses rose sharply while household budgets tightened. Finally, his wife’s unsuccessful visa application became the decisive disappointment. Despite continuing political debate over illegal migration, she failed to obtain permission to visit Scotland.

Walker also believes family life differs significantly in Thailand. “I don’t want to sound sexist, but she’s more caring,” he said. “Women here are more old-fashioned, more feminine. Women in the West are so demanding.” He says one friend regularly visits Thailand for holidays, yet has little interest in dating women in Inverness. “They give nothing and expect everything,” Walker said. “They play games.”

Walker accepts that many observers would describe him as a Passport Bro. Nevertheless, he distances himself from the movement’s more controversial online personalities. The label has expanded rapidly through TikTok, Instagram, Reddit and YouTube.

Supporters portray it as men searching for traditional relationships and better lifestyles overseas. Critics, however, argue that much of the content promotes misogyny, cultural stereotypes and unequal relationships.

Passport bro influencers use social media to promote overseas dating and traditional relationships abroad

The movement itself reflects a modern version of an older phenomenon. Previous generations associated international marriages with so-called mail-order brides. Today, technology has largely replaced those systems.

Relationships increasingly begin through ordinary online communication. Video calls, social media and messaging applications now allow couples to build relationships long before meeting in person. Consequently, international dating has become both easier and more common.

Social media has also created influential personalities promoting the lifestyle. Videos regularly portray Thailand as a destination offering lower living costs, attractive weather and more traditional family values.

Some focus on entrepreneurship and remote working. Others concentrate almost entirely on dating. One prominent Passport Bro living in Thailand posts videos showing his girlfriend clipping his nails and placing toothpaste on his toothbrush. He describes the experience of enjoying life as a “traditional man” while claiming that many Thai women naturally provide “soft, feminine energy.”

Online discussion forums reinforce those messages. Men exchange dating advice and compare different countries. Some openly criticise women in their home nations.

Critics attack it but many insist international dating offers better opportunities and relationships

A recent Reddit post urged men to “marry overseas women and become a passport bro” while describing Western women as greedy and vain. Much of the material adopts a similarly confrontational tone. As a result, critics increasingly associate parts of the movement with hyper-masculinity, anti-feminism and, in some cases, sex tourism.

Writer and social scientist Katie Jagielnicka argues the pursuit of “traditional” women in poorer countries exposes what she describes as “the ugly truth about Western men.” Her criticism reflects growing opposition from campaigners who believe some online influencers present unrealistic and damaging portrayals of both men and women. Nevertheless, supporters insist the movement has been widely misunderstood.

American web developer David White represents another side of the phenomenon. The 40-year-old from Las Vegas earns his income online and has spent much of the past decade living throughout Asia, Brazil and Colombia.

Meeting in a Bangkok shopping centre while renewing his passport, White explained how remote working transformed his lifestyle. “The moment you start making money on the internet you realise you can live anywhere,” he said. “It’s natural to think: why don’t I go to another place where things are cheaper and other aspects of life are better?”

American digital entrepreneur says remote work made international living and dating an obvious lifestyle choice

White openly describes himself as “a huge playboy.” He claimed to have filled three passports during years of international travel while dating hundreds of women overseas. He rejects suggestions that Passport Bros are simply unsuccessful with women in their own countries. “Some people make the passport bro movement look bad,” he said. “They argue they’re losers back home, sexual refugees. But it’s totally justified.”

He also criticised modern dating in the United States. “What is my reward for dating in places like the US, where many women are obese?” he asked. “Men, on average, are attracted to women who are physically attractive, aged 19 to 30 and not fat. Going to places where it is easier to achieve your goal is not bad, it is smart. Men are shamed for going to other countries for dating, but in no other category are men shamed when travelling for better opportunities.”

White recently married Jess, a 22-year-old Filipino woman. The couple have a nine-month-old son. Although he says he has little interest in marriage, he believed becoming a husband strengthened his legal authority as a father. He also holds highly traditional views regarding family life. White provides his wife with a weekly allowance of $100. In return, he expects her to focus on raising their child rather than working. “Being a mum, being a girl, being pretty,” he said.

Jess rejects passport claims and says respect and traditional values shaped her decision to marry White

Jess presents a more nuanced explanation of their relationship. Initially, she had little interest in dating foreign men. She had seen older Western visitors using money to attract younger women in the Philippines.

Consequently, she dismissed the idea of an overseas relationship. However, meeting White changed her perspective. “I met him at a time when he was living with three girls in an apartment,” she said. “I wondered what was so attractive about this guy. There was no money involved. His aura was sexy, he had a bad boy vibe which I liked – before he went into dad mode.”

She also describes herself as holding traditional expectations about family life. “I have a traditional view of men,” she said. “There are cultural differences – I understand local guys better. But Western guys are more manly. He’s very masculine – he leads the way, and I like that. If we go somewhere special, I want to be treated like a lady.”

Asked whether she hoped eventually to move to the United States, Jess rejected the suggestion that she was seeking a Western passport. Instead, she said she would live wherever her husband believed offered the best future for their family.

Thai researcher says international couples are seeking opportunity stability and entirely new lives together

Researchers studying transnational relationships say economic considerations remain important. However, they argue that money rarely provides the complete explanation. Thai women’s activist Kay Lekan has spent years examining such relationships.

She believes many couples are searching for entirely new lives rather than simply greater financial security. “We should not deny the economic issue,” she said. “But it is much more than that. It is about opportunity, new experiences, new lives, the impressions of white guys who seem to show more respect to their partners. There can be benefits for both people.”

Lekan also believes many Thai women are escaping difficult personal circumstances. Some are leaving unfaithful partners. Others have experienced domestic abuse. Poverty also remains a factor for some families.

Nevertheless, she insists international relationships should not automatically be viewed through an economic lens. Instead, she says many women are making practical decisions about their futures while seeking stable family lives.

At the same time, Lekan warns foreign men against unrealistic expectations. Thai society is changing rapidly. Women have become increasingly independent. Career opportunities have expanded. Marriage patterns have shifted. Consequently, men arriving in Thailand expecting unquestioning obedience may face disappointment. “If a passport bro comes looking for a submissive woman, he might not find her,” she said. “But if you are honest that you are looking for a new life, you have good intentions, you might find a partner. Treat her well, she’ll treat you good.” Then, smiling, she added, “Treat her bad and you might get poisoned food.”

Falling birth rates and changing attitudes reshape both Thailand and younger Western men’s expectations today

Her observations coincide with dramatic demographic changes. Thailand last year recorded its lowest number of births for 75 years. The country now has one of the world’s lowest fertility rates.

Those figures reflect wider social changes taking place across Asia. Increasing numbers of women are delaying marriage, having fewer children or choosing not to marry at all. Consequently, Thailand is experiencing many of the same demographic pressures affecting neighbouring countries.

The broader Passport Bro phenomenon also reflects changing attitudes among younger generations in the West. Earlier this year, the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London surveyed 23,000 people across 29 countries.

The findings revealed a widening divide between younger men and women. Around one-third of Generation Z men believed wives should obey their husbands. That figure was roughly double the proportion recorded among Baby Boomers.

Researchers suggest several factors may explain the shift. Housing has become increasingly unaffordable. Living costs continue to rise. Employment has become less secure. Artificial intelligence has introduced further uncertainty into many careers.

Against that backdrop, some experts argue that younger men increasingly view traditional gender roles as offering greater certainty and stability during periods of rapid economic change.

British emigrants cite dating costs and housing pressures as powerful reasons for building lives overseas

Those concerns surfaced repeatedly during interviews in Thailand. Several British and American expatriates began conversations by insisting they were not sexist. Nevertheless, many then criticised dating culture in their home countries.

One British businessman argued that dating applications overwhelmingly favour a small group of wealthy or physically attractive men. Another claimed that women receive so many approaches online that relationships have become increasingly disposable. “There are no second chances,” he said. “If you step one foot out of line, you’re dumped instantly.”

Yet relationships formed only part of the motivation for relocating. Economic concerns appeared just as significant. Many expatriates described Britain as becoming increasingly difficult for younger people. Housing costs featured prominently. Energy bills also attracted criticism. Every day expenses had steadily increased. Several interviewees said they no longer believed they could build comfortable family lives in Britain.

Ryan Nettleship reached that conclusion several years ago. The 34-year-old from Folkestone now documents his experiences under the online name “Travel Glitch”. One of his most popular videos is titled “I sold everything, quit my 9-5 and moved to Thailand.”

It explains how he boarded a one-way flight to Bangkok after finding himself aged 30, unemployed, single and still living with his parents. Remarkably, it was also his first journey outside Europe.

Remote working and lower living costs encourage younger families to relocate permanently to Thailand

Today, Nettleship believes thousands of others are considering the same move. He argues that the digital economy has fundamentally altered migration patterns. More people now earn their living online. COVID-19 also accelerated the acceptance of working from home.

Consequently, location has become far less important for many professions. “More people will realise if they’re not happy,” he said, “they might as well move to a place that is cheaper and more fun.”

Official figures suggest the broader trend is gathering pace. Britain’s annual net loss of people aged between 25 and 34 has increased fivefold since 2022. Although the reasons vary, many younger emigrants cite housing costs, taxation and living standards. Others point to changing lifestyles made possible by remote working. Together, those developments have made international relocation increasingly practical.

Ellis Crosby believes his family benefited immediately after moving to Bangkok. The 31-year-old relocated with his French wife and their two young daughters. Together, they operate a software company while working remotely.

Crosby says the lower cost of living transformed their finances. Domestic help became affordable. Childcare costs fell sharply. Everyday expenses also became easier to manage. “There’s no point living in the UK,” he said. “The cost of living is very high, and all my friends there constantly complain how expensive things are – the rent, energy bills, food.”

Online influencers build businesses promoting Thailand as an attractive home for Westerners seeking change

A 33-year-old British teacher expressed similar views. He left a school in outer London after finding himself still living with his parents because housing had become unaffordable. Today, he teaches in Thailand.

He says working conditions are significantly better than those he experienced in Britain. He also believes his income provides a much higher standard of living. Looking ahead, he says he could even afford a nanny if he eventually started a family.

Social media has rapidly commercialised the migration trend. Influencers now produce thousands of videos promoting Thailand as a destination for relationships, business and lifestyle changes. Some focus on practical relocation advice.

Others promote nightlife or entertainment. Many combine all three. Collectively, they have helped introduce millions of viewers to Thailand while encouraging growing interest in long-term relocation.

Among the most recognisable personalities is Macauley, known simply as Mac. Originally from Wolverhampton, he left school at 16 before working in pubs and later joining his father’s construction business. Three years ago, however, he decided he had become bored with Britain. He moved to Pattaya, where he now lives with his 21-year-old Thai girlfriend. Alongside his YouTube channel, he owns a bar employing 15 young women.

Pattaya influencer says many Western men now see Thailand as the ideal place to reset their lives

Mac estimates his combined businesses generate about £15,000 each month. His YouTube channel has attracted more than 85,000 subscribers. Videos including “Reset Your Life in Thailand – Before It’s Too Late” and “14 Things Thai Girls Hate About Foreigners” focus on everyday life, relationships, Pattaya nightlife and avoiding scams. He says viewers increasingly contact him seeking advice about relocating permanently.

“It’s a pretty good lifestyle,” Mac said. “There’s a lot of different reasons why people come here. Relationships, definitely. Most guys are coming here for an escape, a new life, maybe they’ve been through a divorce. And your money goes further.”

He also says many American visitors tell him they have become frustrated with dating at home. “Western women are very assertive, very masculine,” he said. “Maybe I’m sexist, misogynist, but that’s the vibe I get – these ‘boss women’. Maybe some men like that but I don’t.”

Mac also acknowledges that relationships in Thailand present their own challenges. He says jealousy can become intense. Some women smell their clothing after nights out. Others search for traces of lipstick or install tracking applications on mobile phones. “If Thai women meet a good man spending money, they want to keep him,” he said.

Supporters say the movement is about opportunity while critics argue it reinforces damaging stereotypes

Although Mac dislikes the term Passport Bro, he broadly defends the movement. “Those people condemning passport bros are just jealous because they did not make the right life choices,” he said. “They see guys enjoying life, being successful, and just want to have a dig from behind their keyboard. They are the losers.”

The movement continues attracting strong support and equally strong criticism. Yet the interviews reveal a broader pattern than online stereotypes suggest. Cheaper travel, digital technology and remote working created the opportunity.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 accelerated decisions already forming among many expatriates. Rising living costs, changing social attitudes and housing pressures provided additional incentives. At the same time, relationships remained central for many men who eventually chose to relocate.

Taken together, those forces have produced a migration trend extending well beyond dating. Increasingly, Western men are moving to Thailand to establish businesses, raise families and build permanent lives.

Simultaneously, Thailand is navigating its own demographic transformation, falling birth rate and changing social expectations. Those parallel developments continue to reshape both the expatriate community and the country they increasingly call home.

Further reading:

Young UK family prepare to take the plunge by selling up and moving to live in sunny Thailand for good

UK mother takes her family to live in Thailand to escape her own country’s cost of living crisis

New tax era in Thailand begins as Revenue now shares data with 138 countries within the OECD

Calls for clarification of new Tax regime which appears to target expat foreign income sources

10 year visa a magnet for global citizens setting up in Thailand with zero tax on offshore income

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New plan for the Thai economy could see an elite foreign visa scheme generate up to 6% of GDP

Economic plan to put the smile back in Thailand’s appeal to western foreigners to live and work

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