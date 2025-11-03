A 30-something UK couple are over the moon after two months in Chiang Mai, Thailand, loving the slower pace, warmer weather, lower costs, safety, and vibrant lifestyle. They vow never to return home except for imported Bisto gravy from the UK.

Roshni Ward and Louis Hunt, a British couple in their 30s, have completely transformed their lives by moving from the UK to Chiang Mai, Thailand. The couple, previously living in Rye, East Sussex, said they were exhausted, stressed, and burnt out from the relentless pace of life.

They both worked 11-hour days and felt trapped in a cycle that left them drained every weekend. Consequently, they began considering a move abroad that could offer a slower, safer, and more affordable lifestyle.

After returning from a holiday in Thailand in December 2024, the couple realised a permanent relocation could be possible. They noted the contrast immediately: Thailand felt welcoming, safe, and calm, while the UK felt increasingly hostile and stressful. “When we got to the weekend, we were so burnt out that we didn’t want to do anything,” Roshni explained.

Moreover, rising crime rates and poor work-life balance in the UK made life feel unbearable. As a woman, Roshni also felt especially unsafe in her own country, intensifying their desire to move.

Therefore, as soon as their UK rental tenancy ended, they started searching for homes in Chiang Mai. They relocated on September 3 and immediately fell in love with the city’s lifestyle. The warm climate, friendly locals, and striking architecture impressed them.

They also enjoy visiting beautiful temples, elephant sanctuaries, waterfalls, and local restaurants. Additionally, the large expat community provides opportunities for socialising and networking, which has helped them settle quickly.

Financial considerations played a significant role in their decision. In Thailand, they pay just £300 for rent, which includes access to a gym and pool. By contrast, their UK rent had been £1,350 per month.

Likewise, their monthly water bill dropped from £76 to just £2.76, and electricity costs fell from £300 to £44. Transport costs also fell dramatically, from £95 for car expenses in the UK to £30 for taxis in Thailand. Meals out are far cheaper too, with an average cost of £8 instead of £60, while a pint of lager costs £2 instead of £5.50. Therefore, the move saves them more than £1,000 monthly, while improving their lifestyle.

Furthermore, both Roshni and Louis have left their UK jobs. Roshni is now a full-time content creator, and Louis works as an online fitness coach. Because they serve international clients, they still earn UK wages while enjoying Thailand’s lower living costs.

They no longer need a car, as taxis are cheap and convenient, saving money on fuel, repairs, and insurance. Apart from imported Bisto gravy, which costs £5, nearly everything is cheaper than in the UK. Consequently, their savings are significant, giving them financial freedom and peace of mind.

Life in Chiang Mai also offers a completely different rhythm. In the mornings, they can enjoy lie-ins, swim, or exercise before starting work. In contrast, life in the UK demanded early starts and late finishes, leaving little personal time.

“Here, you could finish work at 10 pm and everything is still open,” Roshni said. “Louis can take a business call at 11 pm, and we can still go out for a meal afterwards.” This flexibility has made life feel far more balanced and enjoyable.

Safety and friendliness were other key benefits they noticed. “Anyone will stop and help you if you need it,” Roshni said. In the UK, she observed, strangers often ignore requests for help. Thailand’s welcoming culture has made daily life feel secure and supportive.

Additionally, the couple values the slower pace, rich cultural experiences, and abundant natural beauty. They explore temples, waterfalls, and local cuisine, enjoying a lifestyle impossible in their previous home.

Moreover, they say the move has changed their long-term outlook. The couple now feels Thailand could be a permanent home. “We’d be more open to starting a family here than in the UK because it’s so much safer,” Roshni explained.

They described the country as a place where life is not only more affordable but also genuinely enjoyable. With cleaner air, warmer weather, and a vibrant community, Chiang Mai has become a place where they can truly relax.

The couple’s story highlights a growing trend of remote work enabling international lifestyle changes. By working with global clients, Roshni and Louis continue to earn UK wages while drastically reducing living expenses.

Consequently, they experience both financial stability and personal freedom. Their journey also shows how lifestyle choices can combat burnout, improve safety, and enhance overall well-being. The contrast between their previous life in the UK and their new life in Thailand is stark.

Ultimately, Roshni and Louis said they could not imagine returning to the UK. The slower pace, low costs, and welcoming community have transformed their everyday experiences. They wake up without stress, enjoy cultural richness, and explore a city full of natural beauty.

“We’ve just fallen in love,” Roshni said. “If we can help it, we won’t come back to the UK.” Their story exemplifies how radical relocation, combined with remote work, can create a life of freedom, safety, and happiness.

