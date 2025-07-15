Young UK family prepare to take the plunge by selling up and moving to live in sunny Thailand for good

A young UK family is selling almost everything and moving to Thailand for a fresh start. Facing soaring costs, rising crime and a failing school system, they seek a better life, homeschooling their kids while embracing the challenges of expat life in a sunny new home.

Another young British family is ditching the UK and heading straight for Thailand. Despite Britain’s fancy status and social safety nets, life is a brutal grind for many hard workers. Skyrocketing energy bills fueled by climate policies, plus soaring taxes under the Labour government, are squeezing families dry—especially those with kids. The Smith family from Nottingham is done with it and ready to escape. Like Jessica Ward from Cheshire did last year, they’re chasing the sun and a cheaper, easier life in Hua Hin. But make no mistake—they’ll face tough visa battles, money worries and the crushing homesickness that hits every Westerner abroad sooner or later.

A British family is preparing to leave Nottingham with only “a bag of clothes” as they pursue a fresh start in Thailand. Dale Smith, 37, his wife Kim, 36, and their children Noah, 10, and Molly, eight, have grown tired of the daily grind in Britain.

Instead, they seek a better quality of life abroad. Feeling increasingly “trapped” by spiralling living costs, Dale explained their motivation to sell almost everything they own. “We want to break free from this routine,” he said. “Life is flying by, and we’re just wishing the days away.”

The family’s plan includes selling their three-bedroom house in Nottinghamshire, a 2015 Ford Focus, and nearly all their electronics. They will keep only sentimental items, which relatives will store safely back home. “We plan to go to Thailand with nothing but a bag of clothes,” Dale added. “Because what else would we need?”

Frustrations with UK living costs, crime, and schooling push family to make a bold decision to move abroad

This bold move stems from multiple frustrations. Dale cited the rising cost of living, worsening crime, and the “pointless” schooling system for their children. “The prices of everything are going up, and the streets are a state,” he told followers on TikTok.

“It’s just not a nice place to live anymore.” Although Dale recently doubled his income by switching to HGV driving, financial freedom remained elusive. “That extra money is just going on bills,” he said. “The bills have now doubled. It feels like banging your head against a brick wall.”

Moreover, his children’s unhappiness with school motivated the family’s decision. Noah and Molly reportedly find traditional education uninspiring and unengaging. “They don’t enjoy school here,” Dale explained.

“They find it a bit pointless.” As a result, Dale and Kim plan to homeschool the children once they relocate. Their curriculum will cover English, basic maths, and subjects the kids love, such as history, video editing and photography. “Kids are sponges,” Dale said. “Hopefully, they will also start learning the Thai language.”

Family will homeschool children abroad but allow them to pursue GCSEs while starting life in Thailand

Importantly, the Smiths will still allow their children to pursue GCSEs if they wish. “We’re not holding them back,” Dale emphasised. The family intends to arrive in Thailand with minimal possessions, arriving first in Bangkok.

They will spend about a week there before moving to Hua Hin, a beach town. “We need to base ourselves somewhere cheap for a month or two,” Dale explained. “From there, we’ll work out where we’ll go next.” Although their itinerary remains flexible, the Smiths have done extensive research. This includes visa requirements, flights and the cost of living in Thailand.

“We’re not running from something,” Dale said. “We’re running towards something — a better life.” Upon arrival, they plan to rent a furnished property to ease their transition. “Most places are furnished, which is one less thing to worry about,” Dale noted. Renting will also reduce their upfront costs.

Viral social media videos help document family’s move while inspiring others to follow their dreams abroad

Dale has documented the entire journey on TikTok and YouTube under the name @4go.traveling. His videos explaining the reasons for leaving the UK have gone viral. One clip alone has over 1.5 million views.

The response from viewers has been overwhelmingly supportive. Many people relate to Dale’s story or have considered a similar move abroad. The Smiths’ journey has sparked conversations about life in modern Britain.

Dale urged others not to delay their dreams. “Don’t live your life in regret,” he said. “If you want to do something like this, don’t be afraid. Don’t give up.” He warned against waiting for retirement or some perfect moment to make changes.

“It scares me to death to think we’re just chasing this dream of ‘one day this will happen,’” he said. “We need to embrace life and enjoy it. We have nothing to lose.”

Family embraces unknown future in Thailand as a solution to UK’s rising costs and social dissatisfaction

Despite the uncertainty, the Smiths remain hopeful and excited. “It’s scary and I’m terrified, but I think it’ll be amazing — especially for the children,” Dale said.

Their decision highlights a broader issue facing many UK families today. High costs, dissatisfaction with public services and social problems have pushed some to explore opportunities overseas. Thailand attracts many expatriates with its lower living costs, warm climate and vibrant culture.

For families like the Smiths, it offers a chance for a fresh start. However, the move comes with challenges. Visa regulations, language barriers, and cultural differences require adaptation. Yet, the Smith family embraces these as part of their adventure.

Their minimalistic approach—travelling light and selling most possessions—reflects a desire to simplify life. Dale said they want to shed the weight of material things and focus on experiences.

Family hopes for better lifestyle and homeschooling benefits with flexible plans, including possible UK return

The family hopes to enjoy more outdoor time, better weather and a slower pace of life. “We’ll have a better quality of life,” Dale said. “We’ll be more present with the kids.” Additionally, the homeschooling route allows the Smiths to tailor education to their children’s needs and interests.

They aim to nurture creativity and practical skills alongside traditional subjects. Their flexible plans include staying in Thailand for several years, with the option to return to the UK.

“That’s the joy of what we’re doing,” Dale said. “We can come back if we need to and spend quality time with relatives.” Financially, the family has saved enough for a few years abroad, although they haven’t disclosed exact figures. They also plan to supplement their income with online content creation.

This balance of preparation and spontaneity defines the Smiths’ approach. They want freedom without being tied to rigid plans or expectations.

Social media updates reveal honest struggles and hopes fueling family’s leap of faith to find happiness abroad

Dale’s candid social media updates have sparked interest from other Britons considering expatriation. His transparency about fears, hopes, and struggles has made the story relatable. Ultimately, the Smith family’s leap of faith is about seeking happiness and fulfilment. Their journey symbolises a growing trend among those disillusioned with life in the UK.

Undoubtedly, the Smiths’ story is a powerful reminder to pursue what matters most. They encourage others to stop postponing their dreams. “Life is too short,” Dale said. “Don’t wait.”

As the family prepares for their November departure, they carry only a few belongings—but a lot of hope. Their adventure begins with a suitcase, a fresh mindset and a commitment to embrace change.

The story of the Smiths is quite similar to that of Cheshire woman Jessica Ward and her family, who moved to Phuket in May last year. Of course, the young family is also following in the footsteps of hundreds of thousands of Westerners who have made the journey before them.

