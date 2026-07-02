Fire at unlicensed Pattaya nightclub left one member of staff dead. Police investigation now underway

An employee died after fire tore through an unlicensed Pattaya nightclub with no fire exit, reviving memories of the Mountain B tragedy. Police are investigating whether illegal operations and safety failures contributed to the fatal blaze.

An employee died after becoming trapped inside an unlicensed Pattaya nightclub engulfed by flames early on Wednesday, with investigators now probing whether the venue’s lack of a fire exit and illegal operating status contributed to the tragedy. The blaze at the Catwalk Club left a worker dead, reignited memories of the catastrophic 2022 Mountain B nightclub disaster and has placed nightclub safety standards back under intense scrutiny as police work to determine exactly how the fatal fire began.

A fire ripped through an unlicensed Pattaya nightclub early on Wednesday, killing one employee and exposing apparent safety failures now under police investigation.

Police received reports of the blaze at the Catwalk Club on Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 29 in South Pattaya shortly after midnight. Emergency calls were logged between 12.06am and 12.30am. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded immediately.

At the same time, firefighters and rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan rushed to the scene with three fire engines.

Firefighters battle fierce Pattaya nightclub blaze before discovering charred body inside ruined building

Crews arrived to find thick smoke billowing from the single-storey concrete building. Flames had already engulfed much of the nightclub. Firefighters attacked the blaze from several points. A passing water delivery truck also stopped to help.

As a result, crews prevented the flames from spreading beyond the property. The fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes.

The operation then turned into a recovery mission. Firefighters entered the blackened building alongside police once conditions became safe. They searched through the debris room by room. Eventually, they found the charred body of employee Thanapol Banchan. Reports gave his age as either 28 or 29.

His exact location inside the building remains unclear. Some reports placed his body in a bathroom. Others said he was found near the entrance. Investigators believe he may have been trying to escape before the fire cut off his route. However, police have not yet confirmed where he was ultimately discovered.

Workers escaped as flames spread rapidly while investigators probe where the deadly fire first started

Meanwhile, surviving workers described a terrifying sequence of events. They told officers that Thanapol and four or five colleagues were inside the nightclub when they noticed smoke seeping through the roof or ceiling.

Moments later, flames spread rapidly across the venue. Everyone rushed for the exits. However, they said they could not reach Thanapol because he was deeper inside the building.

Investigators then began examining the fire scene. Preliminary evidence suggested the blaze may have started near the entrance. Earlier reports indicated only that it originated somewhere inside the nightclub. For that reason, forensic officers are continuing their examination to establish the precise ignition point. The exact cause has not yet been determined.

Separately, investigators uncovered serious safety concerns. Police confirmed the nightclub was operating without a licence. They also found the building had no designated fire exit. Those findings now form a major part of the investigation. Detectives are examining whether either issue contributed to the fatality. No criminal charges have yet been announced.

Mountain B disaster returns to focus as investigators examine familiar nightclub safety failings again

Notably, the incident has revived memories of one of Thailand’s deadliest nightclub disasters. The fire has drawn comparisons with the Mountain B nightclub tragedy in neighbouring Sattahip district in 2022. That blaze killed 26 people after flames erupted near the stage during a live performance.

Investigators later concluded that flammable soundproofing materials allowed the Mountain B fire to spread with devastating speed. In addition, they uncovered multiple safety violations. Those included inadequate emergency exits, blocked escape routes, locked doors and unauthorised building extensions.

Although Wednesday’s blaze claimed only one life, investigators are examining familiar warning signs. The nightclub’s unlicensed status is under close scrutiny. Likewise, the absence of a fire exit has become a key line of inquiry.

Police are expected to question additional witnesses in the coming days. They will also review the venue’s operating history and ownership. For now, investigators remain focused on establishing exactly how the deadly fire began and why Thanapol Banchan never made it out alive.

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