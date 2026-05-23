Prime Minister’s Office Minister launches national response after Thursday’s night’s Pattaya hotel fire

Supamas orders emergency response after Pattaya hotel rooftop blaze forces 200+ guest evacuation, injures four and causes 25 million baht damage. Consumer task force, refunds and on-site complaint centre activated as probe into suspected electrical fault continues.

Minister Supamas Isarakhapdi has ordered an emergency response after a rooftop fire ripped through the Sunday J.A. Plus Hotel in Pattaya, forcing the evacuation of over 200 guests, injuring four people, and causing around 25 million baht in damage. The blaze broke out late Thursday, May 21, and quickly spread through the rooftop restaurant and leisure areas as strong winds complicated evacuation efforts, though all guests were safely relocated. Injuries included smoke inhalation and severe burns to a hotel employee. By May 22, authorities had launched a probe into a suspected electrical fault and closed the building pending structural checks, while the Office of the Consumer Protection Board was assigned to handle complaints, coordinate compensation, and prepare legal action if necessary.

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Supamas Isaraphakdi, ordered an emergency consumer protection response after a major hotel fire in Pattaya. The order was issued on Friday, May 22, 2026. It followed a rooftop blaze at the Sunday J.A. Plus Hotel on Thursday night, May 21. The directive focused on tourist assistance, complaint handling, and compensation coordination. It also activated a multi-agency task force.

The fire broke out at the hotel on Pattaya Third Road in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Emergency services received alerts at around 9.36 pm local time.

Firefighters, police, and disaster response units were dispatched immediately. Volunteer rescuers also joined the operation. Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames concentrated on the rooftop structure.

Fire at Pattaya hotel rooftop restaurant spreads rapidly as crews arrive and evacuate guests on site

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed the fire originated in the rooftop area. The zone included a restaurant section and leisure facilities. These areas were not in active guest use at the time. However, the fire spread rapidly across decorative and structural materials. Officials later identified ceiling fabrics, ornaments, and solar panels as accelerants of fire intensity.

In addition, strong winds worsened the situation significantly. Fire crews deployed water cannons in an attempt to contain the blaze. However, suppression proved difficult in the early stages. A worker had initially attempted to extinguish the fire using a portable extinguisher. Nevertheless, the fire escalated beyond control within minutes.

At the time of the incident, the hotel housed more than 200 guests. Occupancy estimates ranged between 120 and 178 occupied rooms. Therefore, evacuation operations were urgent and large-scale. Hotel staff coordinated with emergency responders to move guests out. Consequently, all guests were successfully evacuated from the building.

No fatalities were reported. However, four people were injured during the incident. Three were hotel guests, while one was a hotel employee. The injured included two Thai women and one Indonesian boy. Additionally, a 40-year-old Thai male employee suffered burns covering more than 20 per cent of his body. All injured individuals received immediate treatment before hospital transfer.

Fire spreads across rooftop materials as wind worsens and evacuation frees over 200 guests and injuries

Meanwhile, evacuation operations continued throughout the building. Firefighters assisted in clearing upper floors and guiding guests to exits. Strong winds continued to complicate firefighting efforts. Therefore, crews focused on containment rather than immediate extinguishment. Eventually, the fire was brought under control after sustained operations.

Subsequently, authorities confirmed that 240 guests were relocated to nearby hotels. Temporary accommodation was arranged across Pattaya. Hotel staff worked alongside emergency teams to complete the relocation process. In addition, guests were monitored after evacuation for safety and support needs.

Damage estimates reached approximately 25 million baht, equivalent to about 725,000 US dollars. Most destruction was concentrated in rooftop facilities. The affected area included a swimming pool and rooftop bar. Consequently, leisure structures and equipment were heavily damaged. Lower floors sustained only a limited impact.

Damage concentrated on the rooftop pool and bar as 240 guests relocated after evacuation completed

Preliminary inspections began on May 22, the day after the fire. Building control officials and forensic teams examined the site. Meanwhile, early findings suggested a possible electrical short circuit. However, authorities stressed that the cause remains under investigation. Forensic Science Centre 2 is leading the technical analysis.

In addition, the hotel’s building permit remains valid. However, authorities ordered a temporary suspension of building use. Engineers were instructed to assess structural integrity. Therefore, the property remains closed until safety clearance is granted. Re-entry is prohibited pending final approval.

Government response escalated quickly after the incident. Minister Supamas Isarakhapdi instructed the Consumer Protection Board Office of the Consumer Protection Board to establish a special complaint centre in Pattaya. The centre was tasked with handling complaints on site. Consequently, affected tourists would not need to travel to central offices.

Preliminary inspections suggest an electrical fault as the hotel closes and Pattaya complaint centre opens

Moreover, the task force was assigned to Secretary-General Ronnarong Poolpipat. Coordination extended across multiple agencies. These included the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, public works authorities, insurance regulators, Pattaya City, and consumer representatives. Field teams were deployed for immediate verification work.

At the same time, regional consumer protection units were mobilised. These included Consumer Protection Office Region 2 and provincial committees in Chonburi. In addition, the Damrongtham Centre supported complaint intake and field coordination. These units conducted on-site inspections and verified consumer impacts.

Authorities divided affected individuals into two categories. Firstly, injured victims requiring hospital care formed the first group. For this group, the hotel is responsible for covering medical expenses. In addition, compensation obligations apply during treatment and recovery.

Task force coordinates agencies including tourism insurance as injured cases receive medical support

Secondly, post-incident bookings formed the second group. These included guests who booked rooms after the fire. Therefore, if guests lacked confidence in building safety, full refunds were required. Hotel operators were instructed to process reimbursements accordingly.

Officials confirmed that consumer rights protections apply to all guests. Hotel users are classified as service consumers under existing law. Therefore, they are entitled to safety and compensation for damages. The Consumer Protection Board stated it would facilitate mediation between parties.

A special complaint centre was established in Pattaya to support affected tourists. The centre is operated by the Consumer Protection Board. It allows direct filing of complaints at the site. Consequently, delays and long-distance travel are avoided. Staff also assist both Thai and foreign tourists.

In addition, interpretation services are provided for international guests. This ensures foreign tourists can submit complaints effectively. Meanwhile, officials also guide consumers through documentation processes. The aim is to streamline case handling at the local level.

Mediation with action under Section 39 as complaints channels open while investigation remains ongoing

Authorities are also facilitating negotiations between consumers and the hotel operator. Compensation discussions are conducted through formal mediation channels. If negotiations fail, legal enforcement may follow. Under Section 39 of the Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979), the board may pursue legal action on behalf of consumers without cost.

Consumers can submit complaints through multiple channels. These include the Pattaya complaint centre, hotline 1166, the OCPB Connect application, the ocpb.go.th website, and Damrongtham Centres nationwide. Consequently, reporting options remain widely accessible across systems.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing. Forensic Science Centre 2 continues a technical examination of electrical and structural systems. Meanwhile, preliminary findings suggest a possible electrical short circuit. However, officials have not confirmed a final cause. Further analysis is still underway.

Hotel management confirmed cooperation with authorities. They acknowledged the suspected electrical fault. In addition, they expressed regret over the incident. They also confirmed assistance and compensation measures for affected guests. Recovery operations continue at the site.

Structural engineers are currently assessing the building’s safety. The hotel remains closed pending full inspection results. Therefore, access is strictly prohibited until clearance is granted. Authorities continue supervising recovery and investigation work on site.

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