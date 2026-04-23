Crazed Irish man, 50, seen by emergency responders speaking to himself after setting Pattaya condo alight

Irish man allegedly torched Pattaya condo in an early morning scare, trapping wife and child as smoke engulfs the building. Fire crews battle blaze, rescue three and restrain distressed suspect near balcony, talking with himself amid chaos.

Police in Pattaya are investigating a bizarre incident early Tuesday morning. A 50-year-old Irishman is believed to have set fire to his apartment in a low-market development in central Pattaya. Earlier, according to his 26-year-old Thai wife, he began acting erratically. He claimed an invisible entity was threatening him and was seen talking into a mirror. When emergency responders arrived, they found him still speaking to himself near the balcony of the fourth-floor unit.

An Irish man allegedly set fire to a condominium room in Pattaya in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21. The incident triggered a rapid emergency response and multiple rescues.

At approximately 3:46 a.m., police received reports of erratic behaviour. Consequently, firefighters and rescue teams were dispatched to a building on Central Pattaya Soi 4. Upon arrival, crews identified a blaze in a fourth-floor unit.

Meanwhile, thick smoke was already spreading through the seven-storey structure. As a result, residents began evacuating amid confusion and reduced visibility. At the same time, emergency personnel moved quickly to contain the fire and secure the area.

Firefighters battle blaze as smoke engulfs building and residents flee amid chaos in central Pattaya

Firefighters required more than 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Subsequently, ventilation equipment was deployed to extract smoke from the building. Inside the damaged unit, authorities discovered key items linked to the incident.

Specifically, a kitchen knife was found on a table, while a lighter was recovered from the floor. Both items were collected as evidence. Meanwhile, forensic officers began examining the scene to establish the exact cause of the fire.

During the operation, rescue teams entered the smoke-filled room where the fire originated. There, they located a 26-year-old woman and her young son, believed to be about eight years old. Both had been trapped inside as the smoke intensified.

Consequently, rescuers evacuated them without delay. In addition, a third person was found inside the same unit. He was identified as a 50-year-old Irish national. At that point, he was standing near the balcony. Moreover, witnesses reported he was speaking to himself and appeared highly distressed. Emergency responders feared he might jump. Therefore, officers intervened and restrained him safely before further escalation.

Man found distressed near balcony as responders fear he may jump and move in to restrain him

He was found with soot covering his face and signs of smoke inhalation. Furthermore, he required immediate medical attention. He was then transported to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, emergency teams continued clearing the building and assisting evacuated residents. No fatalities were reported. However, the extent of other injuries was not detailed.

According to the woman’s statement, the man is her husband. She stated that his behaviour had changed noticeably before the incident. Specifically, she said he had become paranoid and believed someone was trying to harm him.

Additionally, she reported he was speaking to himself in front of a mirror. At the same time, he was waving a knife around the room. He allegedly claimed the weapon was needed for protection. Shortly after, the situation escalated further.

According to her account, he then locked her and their son inside the room. Then, he used a lighter to ignite the fire. Earlier, the woman had sought help from condominium staff.

Staff dismiss warning before blaze as woman reports husband hallucinating and carrying knife in the room

However, her warning was not immediately acted upon. She told employees her husband was hallucinating and carrying a knife. Nevertheless, staff initially believed it was a domestic dispute. The couple was reportedly known to argue frequently. As a result, the situation was not treated as urgent at that stage. Only later did staff realise the room had been set on fire.

By then, smoke had spread through multiple floors. Consequently, evacuation procedures were fully activated. Residents were evacuated as emergency crews secured the building. Police have continued questioning those involved.

Meanwhile, forensic teams are working to confirm the exact cause of the blaze. Investigators are reviewing physical evidence and witness statements. In addition, authorities are assessing the sequence of events leading to the fire.

The incident occurred on the fourth floor of a seven-floor condominium complex on Soi 4 in central Pattaya. Fire Service Officers responded to the incident at approximately 3:50 a.m.

Initial estimates place the damage at more than 500,000 baht. The affected unit sustained heavy fire damage. Furthermore, the surrounding areas were impacted by dense smoke. The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been announced.

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