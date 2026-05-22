Rooftop fire at a Pattaya hotel causes evacuation of 240 guests on Thursday night. Building sealed off

Terrified tourists fled through smoke-filled corridors as flames ripped across a crowded Pattaya hotel rooftop. Four people were injured, including a man badly burned escaping the blaze, while firefighters battled for hours to contain the inferno.

More than 240 guests fled through smoke-filled corridors as flames ripped across the rooftop of a crowded Pattaya hotel on Thursday night, injuring four people, including a man badly burned while escaping the blaze. Firefighters battled for more than an hour to contain the fast-moving fire at the AJ Plus Hotel in central Pattaya, where terrified tourists fled with passports and belongings as thick black smoke engulfed the upper floors. Authorities later sealed the damaged building, relocated displaced guests and launched an overnight investigation, with an electrical short circuit among the possible causes.

A fire ripped through a hotel in central Pattaya on Thursday night, injuring four people and forcing hundreds to evacuate. Authorities said no deaths were reported. However, large sections of the upper floors suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.

The blaze erupted at the AJ Plus Hotel on Pattaya 3rd Road in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. At the time, roughly 240 guests occupied about 120 rooms. The hotel has 173 rooms in total.

According to authorities, the Pattaya City Land-Based Disaster Prevention Centre received the first report at about 9.30pm on May 21. Soon afterwards, firefighters, police officers and rescue workers rushed to the scene.

Fire crews and rescue teams race through Pattaya traffic as rooftop flames engulf crowded hotel

Fire engines and an aerial platform truck pushed through traffic toward the hotel. In addition, emergency teams from Pattaya City and Nong Prue municipality joined the response. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation also deployed to the scene.

By the time crews arrived, flames had already engulfed rooftop sections near the swimming pool area on the seventh floor. Thick black smoke poured into the night sky. Meanwhile, flames spread rapidly across rooftop structures and into sections of the seventh floor. Smoke drifted through corridors and stairwells as alarms sounded inside the building.

Consequently, terrified guests rushed toward exits carrying bags, passports and personal belongings. Others gathered outside wearing hotel robes and smoke-soaked clothing.

Authorities said the hotel hosted a mix of Thai and foreign tourists. Guests included Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Indonesian nationals. Although most escaped unharmed, many appeared shaken after the evacuation.

Firefighters battle thick smoke and sweep packed hotel floors as frightened tourists flee outside

Meanwhile, firefighters deployed water hoses onto the rooftop from several positions. Crews attacked the flames directly while rescue workers searched occupied floors for trapped guests. In addition, officers moved room by room through the building, checking hallways, staircases and balconies.

As smoke thickened across the upper levels, visibility inside parts of the hotel sharply deteriorated. However, rescue teams continued pushing through affected floors. Officers repeatedly ordered guests to evacuate immediately.

Meanwhile, emergency workers escorted elderly tourists and families outside the building. Crowds soon gathered along nearby roads as flashing emergency lights filled the area. Traffic also slowed around the hotel while fire engines blocked sections of surrounding streets.

Four injured as Pattaya hotel fire sends victims to hospital and crews battle rooftop blaze overnight

Authorities later confirmed four injuries. Two Thai women suffered smoke inhalation during the evacuation. In addition, an Indonesian boy also inhaled smoke and required hospital treatment.

However, one Thai man suffered more serious injuries while escaping through the flames. Authorities said he sustained burns covering more than 20% of his body. He also suffered smoke inhalation. Rescue workers and medical personnel rushed all four victims to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued battling the blaze for more than an hour. Water streamed continuously onto the rooftop while smoke billowed from shattered sections of the upper floor.

Eventually, authorities brought the fire under control at 10.48pm. However, crews continued spraying water onto damaged areas afterwards to prevent flare-ups. By late evening, flames had disappeared, although smoke still lingered inside parts of the building.

Officials seal off damaged Pattaya hotel as investigators inspect burned rooftop and upper floors

After the fire was contained, search teams carried out room-by-room inspections across the hotel. Authorities later confirmed nobody remained trapped inside. Damage centred on the rooftop and sections of the seventh floor.

In addition, nearby areas suffered water damage during firefighting operations. Officials temporarily closed the hotel over safety concerns while inspections continued overnight.

Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, later inspected the scene alongside other officials. Bang Lamung district chief Anusak Piriyomorn also joined the overnight investigation.

Investigators focus on a possible electrical fault as displaced guests are moved to nearby hotels

Meanwhile, investigators examined electrical systems and heavily damaged rooftop sections. According to preliminary findings, an electrical short circuit remains among the possible causes. However, authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

Following the evacuation, officials coordinated temporary accommodation for displaced guests at nearby hotels. In addition, teams reviewed guest records to ensure all occupants had escaped safely.

Authorities later confirmed every registered guest had been accounted for. Although the blaze was extinguished within hours, firefighters remained on site overnight monitoring smoke and hidden hot spots. Authorities have not released a financial damage estimate. However, investigators continue examining the scene.

Further reading:

Crazed Irish man 50 seen by emergency responders speaking to himself after setting Pattaya condo alight

Russian jumps to his death after terror of murderous spectre following marijuana overdose in Pattaya

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London targeted by opportunists

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to hear about plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

Dark web Xanax counterfeiting gang managed from Thailand smashed in the UK with 10 people convicted