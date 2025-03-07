Police crackdown on cannabis smuggling as Chiang Mai arrests reveal Europe and London as key targets. Over 100 kg of cannabis flowers were seized, with suspects later released. Authorities say activity previously centred in Phuket and Bangkok before shifting north.

Chiang Mai’s Region 5 police commander on Wednesday revealed a string of arrests in just three days in relation to repeated attempts to smuggle cannabis flowers out of the kingdom to Europe, and in particular, London. Police Lieutenant General Krittapol Yeesakorn told reporters that over 100 kg of cannabis flowers had been seized while all foreigners involved were subsequently released. The police chief explained that the activity had previously targeted Phuket and Bangkok before moving on to Chiang Mai. Certainly, at this time, authorities were satisfied that the situation was under control.

The impact of the June 2022 deregulation on the listing of cannabis as a narcotic can still be felt, particularly by the Royal Thai Police and law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday in Chiang Mai, the Commander of Provincial Police Region 5 held a press conference.

In short, Police Lieutenant General Krittapol Yeesakorn revealed that in one week alone, over 100 kgs of cannabis flower had been seized at the province’s main international airport.

Thai police intensify crackdown on cannabis smuggling as arrests and drug seizures rise at major airports

In addition, police had arrested and subsequently released a range of foreigners in connection with attempts to smuggle the drug abroad. The crackdown at Chiang Mai International Airport follows a similar activity at Phuket International Airport.

After that, the cannabis exports moved to Suvarnabhumi Airport, where the Immigration Bureau and police agencies have also brought the activity to an end.

The United Kingdom appears to be a key target for this activity. Indeed, in October, the UK ambassador to Thailand, Mr. Mark Gooding, met with government officials in Bangkok on this issue. Previously, the concern of the UK government was cannabis smuggling outward from the Thai capital to London’s Heathrow Airport.

Certainly, several arrests were previously made at Heathrow Airport of UK tourists returning from Thailand.

UK man arrested at Heathrow with 100 kg of cannabis as Thai police track smuggling routes to London

In September last year, 45-year-old Nathaniel Benson from Leeds was arrested with £1 million worth of drugs in vacuum-sealed packs. He faces a maximum 14-year prison sentence as authorities crack down on drug smuggling.

He was returning from a holiday in Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport. The UK man faced up to 14 years in prison.

On March 5, Police Lieutenant General Krittapol explained that on March 2nd, a Malaysian national was arrested. Eventually, he was found with 22.5 kg of cannabis flower. His flight plans were to travel to Dubai and then to London Heathrow.

British student and Malaysian couple caught with cannabis in major Thai airport drug busts

After that, police detected a 19-year-old British woman attempting to smuggle 34.8 kgs of the substance out through Chiang Mai Airport. The woman was a student in Thailand. Her flight plans were to land at London Heathrow Airport via a link in Hong Kong.

On the same day, police stopped a Malaysian couple, both 35 years of age. In brief, they were carrying 45.4 kg of cannabis flowers in their luggage. Their flight plan was to travel to London via Singapore.

Just before the senior police officer briefed reporters, another incident developed concerning a German national who was detained trying to catch an outbound flight with 20 kgs of drugs.

Police Lieutenant General Krittapol confirmed that all those concerned had been released. Basically, possession of cannabis flowers is no longer a punishable offence in Thailand. However, one of those arrested was fined by officers. This was because he, one of the Malaysian suspects, initially denied ownership of the cannabis flower to investigators.

Suspects walk free after admitting cannabis possession as Thai police struggle with enforcement

When questioned by investigators, he admitted the flowers belonged to him and was fined for misleading officers. At length, the man tried to claim he was only a courier carrying the cannabis.

The regional police commander furthermore confirmed that all the cannabis flowers in question had been seized by police. The suspects arrested at the airport had given their consent to this before walking free.

Police Lieutenant General Krittapol noted that this week saw the first instances of such activities at Chiang Mai International Airport. Therefore, police have concluded that this activity may be orchestrated.

In the meantime, the government is still working on cannabis legalization to further regulate and control the drug in Thailand. This is presently before parliament. However, the issue is a divisive one for the cabinet and party politics.

Government debates new cannabis laws as smuggling concerns grow and enforcement remains weak

Previously, the ruling Pheu Thai Party had wanted to retain cannabis as a prohibited and illegal scheduled narcotic. However, in 2024, it was forced by the Bhumjaithai Party to back down and accept regulatory legislation as an alternative.

Certainly, it is known that drug suppression agencies such as the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) facvour stronger enforcement laws.

In October, the agencies, along with Immigration Bureau Division 4 officers, closed down a cannabis processing factory in Buriram. The factory had been preparing cannabis for retail sale and distribution. It was staffed by illegal Vietnamese workers.

Certainly, after recent developments, there appears to be a need for robust legislation to deal with illegal cannabis smuggling out of the kingdom.

