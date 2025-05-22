Russian jumps to his death after terror of murderous spectre following marijuana overdose in Pattaya

Russian man in Pattaya hallucinates murderous spectre after heavy marijuana use, then jumps to his death from the ninth floor. His death comes as Thailand’s health minister vows to strictly regulate cannabis nationwide within 40 days to curb rising drug-related tragedies.

A Russian man, reportedly under the influence of marijuana, ran frantically along the corridors of his condominium complex in Pattaya on Wednesday night. In a terrified state, he told security guards and neighbours that he was being chased by a murderous spectre with bulging eyes. Moments later, the 27-year-old climbed onto a balcony wall and tragically threw himself to his death. His death occurred on the same day Thailand’s Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin announced plans to end the cannabis free-for-all across the kingdom within 40 days. On Thursday, as police continued investigating Mr. Mikhail’s tragic demise, officials at the Ministry of Public Health revealed details of new regulations being fast-tracked. These rules aim to strictly control cannabis use, limiting it solely to medical purposes.

A Russian man high on cannabis died after jumping from the ninth floor of a Jomtien condominium. The 27-year-old, identified only as Mikhail, reportedly suffered intense hallucinations before plunging to his death.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Wednesday, May 22, in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province. Police were alerted by the condo’s security team after residents witnessed the fall and heard chilling screams.

According to Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Kaewpipop of Pattaya’s Dongtan sub-station, officers arrived swiftly after receiving the emergency call. Mikhail’s body was found near Building B, lying in a pool of blood.

Police and rescue workers cordon off scene as investigation finds no foul play in Mikhail’s death

Rescue workers and police cordoned off the area and covered the body with a white sheet. A white forensic tent was later erected as officials conducted a scene investigation under floodlights. Police found no signs of violence, struggle, or break-in inside Mikhail’s ninth-floor room.

However, they did recover cannabis and smoking paraphernalia scattered across the table and floor. Crucially, officers found no evidence of theft or forced entry, ruling out foul play.

Instead, investigators believe the Russian was gripped by a psychotic episode after smoking large amounts of marijuana. Shortly before his death, Mikhail had been acting erratically and shouting incoherently.

According to a shaken security guard, he was screaming about being hunted by a ghost with bulging eyes.

“He was completely out of it,” the guard told police. “He said a ghost with big eyes was chasing him and trying to kill him,” the guard added.

Mikhail reportedly ran frantically up and down the building’s hallways. Residents said he appeared terrified and out of control. Then, without warning, he climbed onto a ledge and jumped. One resident said the screams were horrifying.

Resident describes horrifying screams as the man shouted in terror before finally jumping to his death

“He was yelling in this awful voice,” the resident said. “It sounded like something out of a horror film,” she added.

“Until that night, he seemed totally normal.”

Police believe the hallucinations were brought on by marijuana-induced psychosis. Such episodes can cause paranoia, delusions and extreme fear, especially with high doses.

Although rare, cannabis psychosis is a known medical risk, especially in foreign environments. The exact amount he consumed remains unknown, but officials noted heavy use.

An autopsy is underway to confirm the official cause of death and check for other substances.

Mikhail’s father had been staying with him in Thailand, but he was not present during the incident. Investigators confirmed that the father also has a history of cannabis use.

Police have contacted the Russian embassy for assistance with repatriating the body.

Officials withhold full name pending next of kin notification amid rising concerns about cannabis use

Officials have not yet released Mikhail’s full name, pending notification of next of kin. The condominium complex, popular with foreign tourists, has not reported similar cases in the past. However, residents expressed concern over increased cannabis use among short-term visitors.

Thailand decriminalised marijuana in 2022, becoming the first Asian country to do so. Since then, marijuana dispensaries have exploded in tourist cities like Pattaya, Phuket, and Bangkok.

Still, the government has struggled to regulate use, especially among tourists unfamiliar with potent local strains. Critics say many visitors treat the drug casually, unaware of possible mental health effects.

Some local doctors warn that stronger THC levels can cause disorientation, panic attacks, or hallucinations. Furthermore, cannabis use in enclosed spaces, especially alone, raises the risk of adverse reactions.

In this case, Mikhail had reportedly been smoking alone in his room for hours.

No signs of struggle or third-party involvement found as Pattaya police probe cannabis potency in horror fall

No witnesses saw anyone else enter or leave the unit before his death. Police are reviewing CCTV footage for additional clues. Meanwhile, forensic officers are analysing the recovered marijuana for potency.

Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai stated: “We found marijuana and smoking tools. There were no signs of a struggle.”

“It appears he was hallucinating and jumped voluntarily,” he said.

The case has shocked other residents in the building, many of whom are retirees or long-term expats. One British tenant said the scene was “absolutely horrifying.”

“People underestimate how strong this stuff is,” he said. “I’ve seen other tourists panic after smoking too much, but nothing like this.”

Mikhail’s death comes amid growing concern over drug-related incidents in Thailand’s tourist hubs.

Indeed, there have been a raft of deaths in Pattaya alone since cannabis was deregulated in 2022. Just last month, UK expat Michael Ward survived and was hospitalised after shooting himself with a revolver in the forehead. He was previously partying with cannabis and helium gas.

Thai government announces strict cannabis regulations nationwide within 40 days to curb rising risks

On Wednesday, Thai Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin announced that within 40 days, access to cannabis nationwide would be strictly regulated.

This was followed up on Thursday with reports that a regulation will soon be signed. This will come from the government agency with oversight of herbs and traditional medicine.

Dr. Somruek Chungsaman, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Ministry of Public Health, announced the measures now being enacted. This will for instance include a register of qualified medical practitioners. In turn, these professionals will also be given training on certifying marijuana for medical use.

In short, cannabis may only be purchased going forward with a doctor’s prescription for illness. After that, the cannabis supplied must conform to national quality standards. At the same time, the maximum amount prescribed will be 30 grams in a thirty-day period.

Certainly, part of the problem presently is imported ultra-high-grade cannabis from the United States in particular.

Moreover, the lack of regulation has let the situation grow out of control. To such an extent that the Thai public has become alarmed and has been demanding the drug be controlled.

Officials warn tourists of danger as Thailand prepares to end cannabis tourism amid growing tragedies

Although cannabis is, for now, still legal, officials warn that misuse can lead to tragic outcomes. Tourists are urged to research its effects before consuming marijuana. Emergency services stress the importance of seeking help at the first sign of paranoia or hallucination.

Mikhail’s body has been sent to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a detailed examination. Results are expected within a week.

Depending on the findings, police may issue further safety warnings through the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Until then, officers are treating the case as a drug-induced suicide.

While Thailand certainly welcomes tourism, the days of cannabis tourism are presently coming to an end. Within 40 days, according to the responsible minister. Certainly, the Wednesday night incident in Pattaya illustrates clearly how recreational use of the narcotic can lead to deadly psychosis.

